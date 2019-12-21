Extremely limited: $50 Air France bonus good for SkyTeam bookings
When you know you’ll need to be paying cash for flights, one way to save is to purchase discounted gift cards. Delta frequently has sales on gift cards and Hyatt has had several offers this month for 10% off gift cards.
Now, Air France is getting in on the fun with two options to save. You can either:
- Earn a $25 bonus when purchasing a $150 Air France gift card
- Earn a $50 bonus when opening a money pool account and adding $300
This promotion officially ends on January 5, 2020, but it will almost certainly end much sooner because the gift card promotion is limited to the first 500 purchases and the money pool deal is limited to 100 new accounts. There is a tracker on the website and there aren’t many left. Here’s what it looked like at the time of publishing:
Visit the promotion site here.
You can open/purchase at most two money pools or gift cards. Purchasing the gift card is straightforward: you’ll receive the gift card online within 48 hours and you can use it to book travel through Airfrance.com or “in a travel agency,” including flights with partner airlines.
The money pool option requires extra steps, but has a bigger bonus. The way it works is you need to create a money pool, then share the link with friends and family and invite them to contribute funds to the money pool. When you create the money pool account you must designate a beneficiary, and once the money pool is closed that beneficiary will receive an Air France gift card for the amount collected, plus the bonus. According to the terms, to qualify for the bonus you must have at least three different people contribute to the money pool, and the organizer and the money pool beneficiary must be two different people.
H/T: Doctor of Credit
Featured photo courtesy of Airbus.
