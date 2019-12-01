Act fast: Hyatt gift cards on sale this holiday season
‘Tis the season for discounted gift cards and Hyatt is the latest to join the crowd, with a promotion offering a 10% discount on Hyatt gift cards. The sale runs from Nov. 29 – Dec. 2 and again from Dec. 20 – Dec 23, 2019.
This is a pretty great offer and something we rarely see, so if you’d like to take advantage of it, do it now. The discount is applied with the promo code WINTER19 at checkout. If you’re looking to send this as a gift, it works with both e-delivery and physical gift cards:
You can see that a plastic card incurs a shipping fee, ranging from $8.50 to $25 depending on speed:
Gift cards are available in increments of $25 to $2,000, and you can buy up to $10,000 worth of gift cards per day. The cards are transferable, but they do come with some restrictions:
- Hyatt gift cards can only be redeemed at participating Hyatt properties in North America, Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, Central America, and South America.
- Gift cards can’t be used for prepaid reservations. You’ll instead need to settle your final account at the counter at checkout.
Note that Hyatt gift cards aren’t processed directly by Hyatt, which means you’ll want to use a card that maximizes your return on everyday spend, like the Citi® Double Cash Card (2% cash back on all purchases) or the Chase Freedom Unlimited (1.5% cash back on all purchases, though savvy travelers can pair with the Chase Sapphire Reserve® or the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to turn that cash back into Ultimate Rewards).
Bottom line
This is a great deal for Hyatt gift cards and not a promotion we see often. If you’re looking to take advantage, make sure you do so before Dec. 2, or otherwise wait for Dec. 20-23 to score this awesome discount.
Feature photo by Summer Hull/The Points Guy.
