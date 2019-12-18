Deal alert: Buy $250+ in Delta gift cards, get a $25 Hotels.com gift card
If you’re struggling to find a holiday gift for the frequent traveler in your life (or want to treat yourself to a trip), Delta Air Lines has a sweet last-minute promotion on gift cards. Starting today, Dec. 18, 2019, you can earn a $25 Hotels.com gift card when you purchase $250 in Delta gift cards.
TPG Points Lab Senior Editor Nick Ewen first spotted the offer via email, but anyone can get in on the deal.
To qualify for the $25 Hotels.com gift card, you must make a purchase of at least $250 in Delta gift cards through the promotion website. The terms and conditions don’t state a limit to the number of gift cards you can purchase — only that you’ll earn a Hotels.com gift card for each $250 in Delta gift cards you buy.
You’ll see the Hotels.com gift card in your shopping cart before you confirm the purchase:
There’s no end date listed for the promotion, but the terms and conditions state the offer is subject to availability while supplies last, and is limited to the first 4,000 purchasers during the qualifying period. Additionally:
- Only U.S. residents over 18 years of age are eligible
- This offer is not transferable
- The Hotels.com gift card will be emailed separately to the purchaser (not to the recipient of the Delta gift cards)
- Hotels.com $25 eGift cards don’t expire but you must redeem them for new hotel bookings only at www.hotels.com/gc
- Only one gift card can be redeemed per online booking, but multiple gift cards may be combined into one gift card by visiting the balance transfer tab found at www.hotels.com/gcbalance
This isn’t the first recent deal on Delta gift card purchases. Just a week ago, we told you about an offer to earn a $25 Best Buy gift card with the purchase of $250 or more in Delta gift cards at bestbuy.com.
However, this promotion is a little different because the purchase is processed by Cashstar on behalf of Delta, so you won’t earn bonus points or miles on travel if you use a card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve. Instead, to maximize your rewards, consider using one of these cards:
- Chase Freedom Unlimited — Earn 1.5% cash back (1.5X Chase Ultimate Rewards points per dollar) on all purchases
- Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card — Earn 2X Capital One Venture Rewards miles per dollar on all purchases
- The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express — No annual fee (see rates and fees): Earn 2X Amex Membership Rewards points per dollar on the first $50,000 in purchases each year, then 1X
- Bank of America® Premium Rewards® Visa® credit card — Earn 1.5X points per dollar on purchases (with up to a 75% bonus depending on your status in the Preferred Rewards program)
- Citi® Double Cash Card — Earn 2% cash back (1% when you buy, plus 1% as you pay)
Featured photo by Ethan Steinberg/The Points Guy.
