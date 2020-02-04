Air China slashes U.S. network to ‘essential’ routes amid coronavirus outbreak
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Air China is slashing its network to the U.S. to just two routes to maintain “essential air connectivity” amid the drop off in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Beijing-based carrier will fly from its Beijing Capital (PEK) base to San Francisco (SFO) via a stop in Los Angeles (LAX), and Washington Dulles (IAD) via New York John F. Kennedy beginning Feb. 11, Air China said in an emergency request to the U.S. Department of Transportation on Feb. 2. The changes were first reported by PaxEx.Aero.
Beijing-Los Angeles-San Francisco: Four flights per week on a Boeing 777-300ER from Feb. 11.
Beijing-New York-Washington: Three flights per week on a 777-300ER from Feb. 12.
In-depth: What does the coronavirus outbreak mean for travelers?
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news
Air China, which normally serves Los Angeles, New York JFK, San Francisco and Washington nonstop from Beijing, will suspend the rest of its U.S. flights. Suspended services include flights between Beijing and Houston Intercontinental (IAH) and Newark (EWR) and between Shenzhen (SZX) and Los Angeles. Air China also will suspend its service between Houston and Panama City, Panama (PTY).
“Air China’s goal is to maintain critical and essential air connectivity between China and the United States during this difficult time in the most economical way,” the Star Alliance carrier said in its request to the DOT.
The airline has requested temporary authority to maintain its revised U.S. network for 180 days, or until early August.
Air China’s decision to slash its U.S. network amid the growing coroanvirus outbreak follows similar moves from China Eastern Airlines and Hainan Airlines. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines have, or imminently will, suspended all service to mainland China.
Related: What are airlines doing with the jets idled by the China flight suspensions?
Featured image by WANG ZHAO/AFP/Getty Image.
This card is best for those who want to earn a valuable welcome offer at the lowest possible out-of-pocket cost. Plus you can get some elite-like status and earn miles toward Medallion.
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.