Air Canada will resume service its “full India schedule” by this fall, the carrier announced Tuesday.
The airline’s Vancouver-Delhi flights will “restart” Aug. 1 while routes from Toronto to both Delhi and Mumbai will resume in October.
Air Canada suspended its India service in May after Pakistan closed its airspace amid heightened tensions with neighboring India.
“We are very pleased to resume our daily, non-stop Toronto-Delhi flights in time for Diwali celebrations,” Mark Galardo, Vice President, Network Planning at Air Canada, said in a statement. “With our Delhi flights returning to normal together with our seasonal return to Mumbai for fall firmly demonstrating our long term commitment to this vibrant market, we look forward to operating our full schedule to India.”
- Toronto-Delhi: Flights resume Oct. 1; daily service.
- Vancouver-Delhi: Flights resume Aug. 1.
- Toronto-Mumbai: Seasonal service resumes Oct. 27 and runs through March 28.
Once all the routes resume, Air Canada will have offer up to 18 combined weekly flights to Delhi and Mumbai from its hubs in Toronto and Vancouver.
Air Canada was not alone in suspending its India service this spring.
United also put its India flights on hold, but plans to resume its Newark-Delhi and Newark-Mumbai flights in September. Separately, United will launch another India route — San Francisco-New Delhi — on Dec. 5.
Air Canada and United are the only US and Canadian carriers currently serving India. However, Delta plans to launch its own service to India this winter with nonstop flights between New York JFK and Mumbai.
