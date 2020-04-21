Air Canada suspends all US flights, likely for first time in nearly 80 years
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Air Canada will suspend all flights south of the border following the Canadian and U.S. governments’ decision to extend their border closure for another month, part of the effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Star Alliance carrier will suspend flights to the U.S. from April 26 through May 22, Air Canada said Tuesday. The airline already had slashed transborder flying to just 11 of the 53 cities it served in the U.S. in March.
Barring the days when all flights were grounded after 9/11, the suspension is believed to be the first time that Air Canada has not flown to the U.S. since at least 1941. The carrier’s predecessor, Trans-Canada Air Lines, inaugurated service to New York that year.
Get Coronavirus travel updates. Stay on top of industry impacts, flight cancellations, and more.
Canadian and U.S. officials have closed their border to all but essential travel and freight until May 20. The move aims to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Air Canada and other carriers are flying greatly reduced schedules amid near-zero demand. The airline has flown less than 10% of its schedule since mid-March when it was clear most people were staying home to avoid and stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The carrier’s main Canadian rivals Porter Airlines and WestJet have already suspended all U.S. flights.
With Air Canada’s exit from the Canada-U.S. market, only U.S. carriers American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines will fly between the countries through the first half of May, according to Cirium schedules. Capacity in the market is scheduled to be down more than 90% year-over-year during the month.
Related: Air Canada, WestJet slash US flights to slow coronavirus spread
Featured image by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.