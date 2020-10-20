Aeroplan is going offline ahead of its new program launch – here’s everything you need to know
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Exciting changes are coming to the Air Canada Aeroplan loyalty program next month. Many awards will be cheaper than before. Families will be able to pool their points; you’ll be able to earn elite status without flying and more.
Many existing program features and services will be briefly unavailable in preparation of the overhaul while the airline updates its system.
For more TPG news, deals and points and miles tips delivered each morning to your inbox, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Air Canada Aeroplan transition period
As Air Canada prepares for the launch of the new Aeroplan program, many features and services will be temporarily unavailable. While most functionality will only be paused for two days, some features will be unavailable for longer.
Here are the biggest changes you need to be aware of:
- It will not be possible to book new Aeroplan flight rewards or to change or cancel an existing flight reward from the evening of Nov. 6 through the afternoon of Nov. 8. Passengers traveling during this time will be able to get support over the phone.
- Non-air rewards, including merchandise, gift cards and other travel rewards, will not be available for redemption from the evening of Nov. 6 through the afternoon of Nov. 8.
- Points conversions from partner programs, such as American Express Membership Rewards and Capital One, will be unavailable from the evening of Nov. 6 through the afternoon of Nov. 8.
- There will be a delay in crediting points earned between Oct. 30 and Nov. 9. They will automatically be credited beginning Nov. 10.
- Altitude status members must choose their Select Privileges by Oct. 31. All status benefits, including eUpgrades, will remain available throughout the transition period.
- Star Alliance Upgrade Awards (SAUAs) will be paused for Aeroplan members starting Oct. 31 and will not be available again until later in 2021.
Bottom line
If all goes as planned, this short downtime shouldn’t affect many passengers, given the lower demand in travel right now. People who are traveling during the transition period should still be able to get support over the phone. Hopefully, Air Canada is able to stick to its timeline and won’t have longer-lasting issues as it did after its last major system update last year.
Air Canada is recommending passengers download the latest version of the airline’s app and ensure that all of their information in their online account is up to date. Both the Aeroplan website and mobile app will be permanently decommissioned as the new program launches.
Featured image by Heather Dunbar/Shutterstock.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.