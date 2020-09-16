Air Canada’s Infinite Canada Flight Pass offers unlimited travel for a fixed rate
September 2010 was hands down one of the most memorable months of my life. Having scored JetBlue’s coveted “All You Can Jet Pass,” I spent 30 days flying around the U.S. and beyond, including my very first visits to Bermuda, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and St. Martin.
Now, Air Canada just launched an unlimited travel pass of its own. While it’s not nearly as flexible as JetBlue’s discontinued offering — and considerably more expensive — it could be a reasonable option for someone looking to travel extensively within Canada for one flat rate. Do note that it is only open to Canadian residents.
The pass is being sold in one, two or three-month increments, with pricing starting at $2,260 CAD (about $1,715 USD) per month. Customers can cancel or change their flights without penalty up to one hour before departure. Three pass types are available right here, as outlined below.
Terms for the Standard pass break down as follows:
- Unlimited travel for 1 month
- Complimentary advance seat selection
- Complimentary any time changes
- Upgrades permitted using eligible Air Canada eUpgrade Credits
- Fixed monthly payments
- Earn 5,000 Altitude Qualifying Miles every month (Accumulation of miles based on distance flown is not applicable)
- Flight credit bookings are subject to availability for the Standard fare option (S booking class)
The Flex pass adds an additional 5,000 Altitude Qualifying Miles each month, and M booking class access, while the Latitude pass adds complimentary upgrades within 48 hours of departure, access to Maple Leaf Lounges when upgraded, a total of 15,000 Altitude Qualifying Miles each month and access to the Y booking class.
The airline’s Infinite Canada Flight Pass is available to purchase between now and Sept. 23, 2020. Customers must be active Aeroplan members with Canadian residency and a valid address in Canada. The pass becomes valid immediately after purchase, and will run through 11:59 p.m. GMT (7:59 p.m. ET) on the date of expiration.
Featured photo by Zach Honig/The Points Guy.
