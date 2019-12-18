American Airlines adds premium economy awards to Tahiti
American Airlines has offered premium economy awards on its own flights since January 2019, but it wasn’t until the end of October 2019 before AAdvantage added partner premium economy awards, starting with British Airways.
At the time, a spokesperson said that the airline was “actively working to provide even more opportunities to book award travel in Premium Economy through additional partners in the near future.” Now that work is paying off.
As first reported by View From The Wing, American Airlines has now added premium economy awards on Air Tahiti Nui. These awards are now bookable through AA’s website on Air Tahiti’s only U.S. route between Los Angeles (LAX) Papeete, Tahiti (PPT), as well as Air Tahiti Nui’s flights between Tahiti and long-haul destinations Auckland (AKL) and Tokyo Narita (NRT).
Premium economy awards between the U.S. and Tahiti are pricing at 65,000 miles each way. While that’s not a bad price, it’s going to be worth the extra 15,000 miles to bump up to business class — if there’s award availability.
While eight hours in premium economy is pricing at 65,000 miles between Los Angeles and Papeete, Air Tahiti Nui’s 11.5-hour route between Tahiti and Tokyo is pricing at a very reasonable 35,000 miles each way. That’s a very-reasonable 5,000-mile premium to the 30,000-mile economy price. But again, business class is going to be worth the extra miles.
For flights between Tahiti and Auckland (AKL), awards are pricing at:
- 15,000 in economy
- 25,000 in premium economy
- 30,000 in business class
Unfortunately, seat selection isn’t available when booking on AA’s website. So, you’re going to need to get the Air Tahiti Nui flight record locator to log in to select your seat.
Air Tahiti Nui wasn’t the next airline on which I expected AAdvantage to add premium economy awards, but I’ll take the addition. Hopefully, American Airlines will add premium economy awards on its Oneworld partners such as Cathay Pacific, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Qantas and more.
Featured image by Zach Honig / The Points Guy
