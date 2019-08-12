This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
At TPG, we’re big #avgeeks but many of us also love cruises. From adult-only cruises, to family-friendly options such as the Disney Cruise Line, these days there’s a cruise for almost every type of traveler.
There’s actually lots of crossover from the strategies you use to maximize hotel and airline bookings to how you can maximize cruise bookings. For example, American Express actually has a Cruise Privileges Program that provides perks and amenities for those booking cruises with The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum® Card from American Express (kind of like Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts does for hotel bookings.)
The Amex cruise booking program is always worth consideration when booking eligible cruises, but today (Aug. 12) there is a new limited-time cruise offer for those with a Platinum card through Amex Travel.
Here’s what you need to know.
Starting today, Amex Platinum cardholders will receive 5x Membership Rewards points on some Cruise Privileges Program bookings through AmexTravel.com. The offer is valid on select cruise bookings on Cunard, Holland America, Princess Cruises and Seabourn. Reservations must be made by Sept. 30 and the cruise must depart by March 31, 2020.
As TPG‘s Katie Genter noted earlier this year, via the Cruise Privileges Program, you can also get a shipboard credit, based on your type of stateroom (with some exceptions):
- $100 shipboard credit for inside and outside staterooms
- $200 shipboard credit for balcony, verandah and mini-suite staterooms
- $300 shipboard credit for suites on Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Royal Caribbean International
While you can already receive bonus points on travel (such as cruises) thanks to cards such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x points), Citi Premier Card (3x points) and Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x points), earning 5x points is an exciting change that matches the rates you can earn on some airfare and Fine Hotels & Resorts bookings made via the Amex site.
Even though this cruise promotion thus far seems to be temporary — and only on select bookings — it is an exciting opportunity to maximize the points you earn while traveling by sea.
Featured image by Royal Caribbean International
