Get up to 25% off and 1,000 Points at California Kimpton Properties
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re planning a trip to California, Kimpton may have a deal for you. Currently, Kimpton is offering up to 25% off and 1,000 points for stays at Kimpton properties in eight California cities this winter and early spring.
If you have upcoming stays in Huntington Beach, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco or Santa Barbara before Mar. 31, 2019, the Golden State Winter rate could save you money. To take advantage, book by Dec. 28 — even if your plans aren’t solidified — since the Golden State Winter rate allows free cancellation up to seven days before your check-in date.
The following 11 properties are offering Golden State Winter rates that are up to 25% off the best flexible rate and provide 1,000 IHG points per stay. TPG’s latest valuations peg the value of these 1,000 IHG points at $6.
- Kimpton Buchanan Hotel (San Francisco)
- Kimpton Canary Hotel (Santa Barbara)
- Kimpton Everly Hotel (Los Angeles)
- Kimpton Goodland (Santa Barbara)
- Kimpton Hotel Palomar Beverly Hills (Los Angeles)
-
Kimpton Hotel Palomar San Diego (San Diego)
- Kimpton Hotel Wilshire (Los Angeles)
- Kimpton Sawyer Hotel (Sacramento)
- Kimpton Shorebreak Resort (Huntington Beach)
- Kimpton Sir Francis Drake Hotel (San Francisco)
- Kimpton Solamar Hotel (San Diego)
To see the Golden State Winter rates, you’ll need to click through from IHG’s page for the promotion. In many cases, the Golden State Winter rate is the best rate, even beating out the best non-refundable rates.
But in other cases, the Golden State rate isn’t even the best flexible rate — especially considering the ‘Outlaw the Inlaws’ rate comes with a bottle of wine.
And, for last-minute booking at properties on Kimpton’s current Last Minute Deals list, the last-minute deal rate will usually be better — although you’ll need to click through from IHG’s Last Minute Deals page to see the last-minute deal rates.
Need more of a reason to stay at a Kimpton property in California? Your stay will also help those affected by the recent California wildfires because Kimpton is donating a portion of every reservation booked at a California hotel, up to $25,000, to The California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund.
Be sure to click through a portal to get some extra rewards when booking, say the secret words at check-in to get a surprise, and use a credit card that provides bonus earnings on hotel stays. I’d use my IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card or my Chase Sapphire Reserve, both of which will provide a 6% return based on TPG’s latest valuations. The IHG Premier Card also provides Platinum Elite status, which often nets me room upgrades and an annual free night benefit.
The information for the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
H/T: LoyaltyLobby
Featured image of Kimpton Shorebreak Resort courtesy of IHG.
This card from Bank of America gets really interesting if you have a BofA checking, savings or investment account. Depending on the value of your combined accounts you can potentially get as much as 3.5x points on travel/dining and 2.625x points on other purchases making it the richest consumer banking bonus out there.
- Receive 50,000 bonus points – a $500 value – after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases
- If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase
- No limit to the points you can earn and your points don't expire
- Redeem for cash back as a statement credit, deposit into eligible Bank of America® accounts, credit to eligible Merrill accounts, or gift cards or purchases at the Bank of America Travel Center
- Get up to $200 in combined airline incidental and airport expedited screening statement credits + valuable travel insurance protections
- No Foreign Transaction Fees
- Low $95 annual fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.