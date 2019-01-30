This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Back in 2014, IHG acquired the boutique hotel brand Kimpton Hotels, but Kimpton has mostly kept its quirky brand intact — including no fees for any pets that can fit through the front door and giveaways just for saying a secret phrase at check-in. Another promotion that’s stayed intact through the IHG merger: Last Minute Deals.
These are great for those with a flexible travel schedule, those looking for a last-minute getaway or even for a great staycation. And this week, there are hotels for as cheap as $81 per night:
To check out the full list of 17 hotels included in this week’s version of the promotion, head to Kimpton’s Last Minute Deals website here. Note that you need to be an IHG Rewards Club member to take advantage of these deals.
Cost: $81+ per night before taxes and fees
Where: Alexandria, VA; Huntington Beach, CA; Los Angeles, CA; Manchester, VT; New York, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Portland, OR; Sacramento, CA; Salt Lake City, UT; San Diego, CA; San Francisco, CA; Washington DC
Travel Dates: January 31 – February 5
Pay With: IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card (10x on IHG hotels), Citi Prestige Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve Card, Citi Premier Card (5x on hotels) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Kimpton Glover Park Hotel in Washington DC for $82 before taxes/fees ($120 total) per night:
Kimpton Rouge Hotel in Washington DC for $88 before taxes/fees ($130 total) per night:
Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia in Philadelphia for $119 before taxes/fees ($139 total) per night:
Kimpton Hotel Monaco Portland in Portland, Oregon for $113 before taxes/fees ($156 total) per night:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on hotel purchases, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on hotels) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases).
Featured image courtesy of Kimpton Glover Park Hotel
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.