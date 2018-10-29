Why You Should Get the Discover it Miles Card
Here’s the link to apply now for Discover it® Miles to get all of your miles matched at the end of the first year.
There are a dizzying number of credit cards out there that award complicated rewards. But if you want simple rewards, no annual fee and would like to have all the miles you earn in the first year matched, then the choice is pretty simple. The Discover it® Miles card gives you 1.5 miles on all purchases, and as a special bonus for the first year, every single one of those miles will be matched after your first card member year is up.
Earn 1.5 Miles on All Purchases
The Discover it® Miles is simple — just swipe and earn 1.5 miles per dollar over and over again. No rotating bonus categories, no quarterly registration, no special bonuses to memorize — just simple and rewarding.
All Miles Matched the First Year
Earning 1.5 miles per dollar on all purchases is pretty strong, but the new customer bonus on the Discover it® Miles makes the first year even sweeter. New Discover it Miles cardmembers get all of the miles they earn in the first 12 consecutive billing cycles matched and the bonus applied to their accounts within 1-2 billing cycles after the 12th month.
This means if you earned 35,000 miles on the card in the first year via everyday purchases, after that first year is up, Discover will match that 35,000 for a total of 70,000 miles awarded.
Easy to Use Miles
The Discover it® Miles calls its currency “miles,” but they aren’t miles in the traditional sense of “airline miles.” In some ways, they are better because there are no award charts, blackout dates or secret handshakes necessary. These miles are worth a fixed 1 cent each toward travel.
To use the miles, simply charge travel (defined as airline tickets, hotel rooms, car rentals, travel agents, online travel sites, commuter transportation and more) to your Discover it Miles card, and within 180 days of the charge, you can use your miles to offset the charges as a statement credit. There is no minimum redemption amount, so use as few or as many miles as you’d like.
0% APR for 14 Months
If you need 0% APR for 14 months on purchases, then 13.99% to 24.99% variable, the Discover it® Miles might be the perfect match for you.
Discover Perks
- Freeze (or unfreeze) your account via FreezeIt
- No extra fee on your first late payment
- No foreign transaction fees
- No over-the-limit fee
- US-based customer service
Bonus Perk: Pick a Color, Any Color
If you like to use a rewards card that is fun to look at, note that Discover lets you pick the color and style of your Discover it Miles card. Pink, blue and green are just the start of what is possible!
