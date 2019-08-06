This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Many of Delta’s personal and business Amex credit cards are currently offering elevated welcome bonuses that include both bonus miles after meeting a spending requirement and 50% off purchases made directly with Delta for statement credits up to $500 in the first three months. But what exactly qualifies as a Delta purchase? Fortunately, there are a lot more types of purchases that are eligible besides just ticket purchases.
Unlike the airline incidental credit that comes with The Platinum Card® from American Express and other premium Amex credit cards, practically any purchase made from and charged by Delta should trigger the statement credit. This includes:
- Ticket purchases (including the taxes and fees on award tickets)
- Change fees
- Checked baggage fees
- Overweight/oversize baggage fees
- Seat assignment fees
- Pet flight fees
- Sky Club day passes and annual memberships
- In-flight food and beverage purchases
If you fly Delta often, you probably shouldn’t have much trouble making these purchases in your first three months of card membership. However, you’re not out of luck if you don’t have any Delta flights coming up.
Although gift cards are specifically excluded in the terms and conditions, reports suggest that some Delta gift card purchases will trigger the credit, so you may be able to trigger the credit without even leaving your home. Unlike the airline incidental fee credit that comes with the Platinum Amex, Delta e-gift card purchases made using the desktop site (not the mobile site) usually count. There is a $50 minimum to purchase a Delta gift card, but they never expire so even if you don’t have immediate use for it, you can should have no trouble redeeming it down the line. You can also use up to three Delta gift cards on a single booking at delta.com (and possibly more if you call in, though your mileage may vary on that).
You might notice that in-flight internet was excluded from the list above. Since Wi-Fi passes are sold by Gogo, they do not count as eligible purchases. Likewise, purchases made from the Delta Shop do not count, as it’s run by a third party.
Depending on which Delta card you pick up during the limited-time welcome bonus offers, you’ll get a 50% rebate on your Delta purchases, up to $300 or $500. This means that to get the full $300-$500 statement credit, you’ll need to make $6,000-$1,000 in purchases. The terms state that the rebate will post automatically within eight to 12 weeks after an eligible charge, though it usually posts much sooner than that.
The statement credit is available as a welcome bonus on the personal and business Gold and Platinum Delta branded Amex cards, such as the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express and Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express. In addition to the statement credit, you can earn up to 50,000 SkyMiles after meeting minimum spending requirements depending on which card you apply for. The elevated welcome bonuses are only available through August 15, so if you’re interested in taking advantage of them, you’ll want to do so sooner rather than later.
|Card
|Welcome Bonus
|Annual Fee/Foreign Transaction Fee
|Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express
|30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus 50% off purchases made directly with Delta for up to $300 in statement credits in the first 3 months. Terms Apply.
|$0 for the first year, then $95 (see rates & fees); no foreign transaction fees (see rates & fees)
|Gold Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express
|30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus 50% off purchases made directly with Delta for up to $300 in statement credits in the first 3 months. Terms Apply.
|$0 for the first year, then $95 (see rates & fees); no foreign transaction fees (see rates & fees)
|Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express
|50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months, plus 50% off purchases made directly with Delta for up to $500 in statement credits in the first 3 months. Terms Apply.
|$195 (see rates & fees); no foreign transaction fees (see rates & fees)
|Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express
|50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months, plus 50% off purchases made directly with Delta for up to $500 in statement credits in the first 3 months. Terms Apply.
|$195 (see rates & fees); no foreign transaction fees (see rates & fees)
Featured photo by Alberto Riva/The Points Guy.
