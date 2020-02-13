Flying with Air France? All you need to know about the menu
France is known for its unparalleled gastronomy and fine wines, so you can expect the full culinary experience when flying with Air France. Whether you’re planning a getaway to Paris or using Charles de Gaulle (CDG) as a connection point for long-haul travel, you can get a taste of French cuisine on board or in its lounges.
The full French offering is available from the ground to the air with dishes from French chefs such as foie gras, beef bourguignon, croissants and pastries, French cheeses and French wines and Champagnes.
Below is a full breakdown of the Air France food served in the lounges and also on board in each class.
Lounges
Air France La Première Lounge — Charles de Gaulle, Paris (CDG)
Breakfast: Choice of eggs, cold cuts, bacon and sausages, sautéed potatoes, cheese, tomatoes, a selection of cereals, yogurts, pastries and bread.
Main menu: A choice of starters including shrimp salad, pumpkin soup, duck foie gras, chicken and comté cheese and black truffle-toasted sandwich. Main courses include seared cod, free-range chicken with ceps (mushrooms) and a grilled thick slice of black pudding. There are also a selection of cheeses and desserts, which feature hot chocolate souffle and praline chocolate made in Paris.
There is also a buffet available with a selection of starters, salads, meats, cheeses and desserts.
Beverages: A selection including Louis Roederer Champagne, French red and white wines, cocktails, mocktails, spirits and soft drinks.
Nutrition tip: Try to stick to a la carte to make sure you don’t overload your plate at the buffet. Remember you are going to eat on board too so try just to stick to one dessert, either in the lounge or on board.
Business lounges — across the world
The French brasserie spirit is on offer in both CDG and Orly Airport (ORY). On offer there are French wines, Champagnes, cheeses, croissants, French flan and a Brittany galette dessert, a salad bar, quiches, soup and noodles.
At CDG, there is even an offer from a chef to cook a special dish. At the time of publication, the offering is boeuf bourguignon with celeriac mashed potato. As well as the usual drinks, there is a special cocktail menu available each day from 6 p.m. to 10.30 p.m.
To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Air France is organizing Champagne tasting and is giving passengers a chocolate love heart.
On board
Economy
On offer is a main course, French cheese, dessert and bread. Champagne and wine are free-for-all passengers — an added bonus as most airlines charge for this. On longer flights, you can choose from a self-service snack offering with cookies, sandwiches and ice cream.
A special kids’ menu for those up to 8 years old features a fresh salad, a baked dish, soft white bread, apple juice and a fruit compote.
There is also a range of special meals available, which can be ordered 48 hours before your flight here.
Premium economy
On offer in the premium economy cabin is a menu and wines chosen by famous sommelier Paolo Basso.
At mealtime, you start with an aperitif accompanied by salted cookies. The service also includes a starter and a choice of two mains with dessert and coffee. For longer flights, there is also a snack service or a second meal if your flight is over 10 hours.
Business class
Business-class cuisine is curated by Andrée Rosier, the first woman to be awarded Meilleur Ouvrier de France and the chef of Michelin-starred restaurant Les Rosiers in Biarritz.
Passengers have the option of five starters. For mains, there are options of confit lamb, guinea fowl, Basque koskera-style haddock and the vegetarian option of bulgur wheat with spices. This is followed by cheese selections and various dessert options.
Not in the mood to eat? You can choose to have an express lunch so you can maximize your rest and then have a pre-landing snack including yogurt, vegetable cake with citrus salad and an apricot cake.
Children can also benefit from a child’s business-class meal which can be ordered in advance.
La Première
La Première is one of the most exclusive first-class products in the world. In fact, it won the award of the Best International First Class at the 2019 TPG Awards. The menu on board is curated by chef Emmanuel Renaut who was awarded Meilleur Ouvrier de France and is a chef of triple Michelin-starred restaurant Flocons de sel in Megève.
The offering begins with langoustines, Oscietra caviar, tangy citrus fruit and gentian drops and cream of chestnut and celeriac soup. Starters are a choice of duck foie gras and a mango and pineapple compote or scallop terrine with herb jelly, whipped cream with mascarpone.
Main options: Blanquette-style veal shank with carrots, confit farmhouse poultry salmis with mushrooms, juniper flavored jus, lobster fricassee with seasonal vegetables or risotto-style root vegetables, button mushrooms, porcini mushrooms and Beaufort cheese.
Passengers can create their own salad to accompany their meal and then have a choice of cheeses and a dessert of Lenôtre Paris (dried fruit, nut and candied orange tartlet, almond and hazelnut cake).
Nutrition tip: If you are looking to travel with your health in mind then choose the scallop terrine followed by the farmhouse poultry and try to just have fruit for dessert (yes, very difficult!).
Diners can choose from a selection of soft drinks, hot drinks including Illy espresso choices and a full first-class wine selection including Krug Champagne.
Menus a la carte
If you are traveling economy or premium economy and want to pay for a special menu, you have the option of purchasing from the range of a la carte packages on the Air France website up to 48 hours before you fly.
Fauchon menu: A menu designed by the prestigious French house Fauchon, which is luxurious and even includes the house éclair ($30).
Healthy menu: For those watching their waistline try a lentil salad, white cheese and grilled fish with vegetables ($23).
The “my fun menu”: A burger, Kettle crisps, Haribo and doughnut ($14).
A traditional menu: Featuring “delights of culinary French heritage” ($20).
Ocean menu: Variety of seafood dishes ($16).
Italia menu: Italian cuisine from every region of Italy ($13).
Bottom line
You haven’t truly experienced dining on board until you’ve enjoyed foie gras and vintage Bordeaux at 40,000 feet in the air. Air France’s menu is exquisite, even in economy. What other airline offers free Champagne in economy? Air France is best experienced when flying from CDG to fully experience the flagship lounge offerings. Some of the dishes can be quite rich to the palate and hard to digest, though, so consider your well-being and perhaps try to steer clear of the fatty cheeses and foie gras dishes.
Featured photo by Emily McNutt/The Points Guy.
