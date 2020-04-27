What credit score do you need to get the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless credit card?
Marriott Bonvoy has a large and diverse credit card portfolio, with options issued by both Chase and Amex — running the gamut from no-annual-fee to premium options. Still, most people will be drawn towards the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card, which sits right in the middle of the pack in terms of fees, perks and rewards. However, all this talk of card benefits doesn’t matter if you’re not able to get approved, so today we’re going to take a look at what credit score you need to get approved for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless credit card.
The Bonvoy Boundless carries a modest annual fee of $95 a year and is currently offering a welcome bonus of 75,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first three months, worth $600 based on TPG’s valuations. The Bonvoy Boundless comes with automatic Marriott Silver elite status as well as 15 elite night credits a year to help you qualify for a higher tier, plus an anniversary free night certificate worth up to 35,000 points that more than makes up for the cost of the annual fee. The card earns 6x points per dollar on Marriott purchases and 2x on everyday spending.
In This Post
Credit score required for Marriott Bonvoy credit cards
Although the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless is easier to get than some of the premium travel rewards cards on the market, you may not be able to get approved if you’re just starting out or have a history of bad credit.
According to Credit Karma, the recommended score range for the Bonvoy Boundless goes from a 690 on the low end up to a perfect 850 at the top. This means you’ll need good, if not excellent, credit to get approved for this card, though certainly possible to get approved with a score outside this range.
There are many other factors that go into qualification beyond your score, such as your income and the age of your credit accounts. Another big factor that’s often forgotten about is your relationship with the bank. If you’ve been a longtime Chase customer and have large balances in your banking accounts with them, but a below-average credit history, reports suggest that you may have better approval odds — especially if you apply in a branch.
How many card accounts can I have open?
Like most Chase cards, the Bonvoy Boundless is subject to the 5/24 rule. This means that if you’ve opened five or more credit cards in the last 24 months (across all issuers but excluding most business cards), you’ll be automatically rejected. While there’s no hard limit on the total number of card accounts you can have open, if you’ve opened too many accounts in the last two years, it will work against you.
You’ll also need to contend with a few Marriott-specific application restrictions before you can get approved for a Bonvoy Boundless. These rules center on whether you’ve recently had other Marriott cards issued by either Chase or Amex. Specifically, you are not eligible to earn a welcome bonus on the Bonvoy Boundless if you…
- are a current cardmember, or were a previous cardmember within the last 30 days, of Marriott Bonvoy™ American Express® Card (also known as The Starwood Preferred Guest® Credit Card from American Express);
- are a current or previous cardmember of either Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card (also known as The Starwood Preferred Guest® Business Credit Card from American Express) or Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card (also known as the Starwood Preferred Guest® American Express Luxury Card), and received a new cardmember bonus or upgrade bonus in the last 24 months; or
- applied and were approved for Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card (also known as The Starwood Preferred Guest® Business Credit Card from American Express) or Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card (also known as the Starwood Preferred Guest® American Express Luxury Card) within the last 90 days.
How to check your credit score
Under no circumstances should you be shelling out cash to check your credit score. Most credit cards come along with a free FICO score calculator. This makes it easy to see where your score lies on the scale from good to bad and keep up to date on how you’re doing. You can also easily open accounts on a site like Credit Karma or Credit Sesame.
These sites are free and can help you keep even better track of your score and its factors. You can also use these services to dispute any information on your score that isn’t accurate or appears to be fraudulent. I personally use Credit Karma and appreciate the regular, automatic updates when my score changes, as well as alerts any time a new inquiry is added to my credit report.
Factors that affect your credit score
Before you start applying for any credit cards, it’s important to understand the factors that make up your credit score, as the mere act of applying for new lines of credit will change your score.
While the exact formula for calculating your credit score is kept secret, FICO is very transparent about the different factors they asses and how much weight each is given:
- Payment history: 35% of a FICO score is made up of your payment history. If you get behind in making loan payments, the longer and more recent the delinquency, the greater the negative impact on your credit score.
- Amounts owed (utilization): 30% of your FICO score consists of the relative size of your current debt. In particular, your debt-to-credit ratio is the total of your debts divided by the total amount of credit that you’ve been extended across all accounts. Many people claim that it’s best to have a debt-to-credit ratio below 20%, but it’s not a magic number.
- Length of credit history: 15% of your score is based on the average length of all accounts on your credit history. This becomes a significant factor for those who have very little credit history, such as young adults, recent immigrants and anyone who has largely avoided credit. It can also be a factor for people who open and close accounts within a very short period of time.
- New credit: 10% of your credit score is determined by your most recent accounts. Having recently opened too many accounts will have a negative impact on your score, as the scoring models will interpret this as a sign of possible financial distress.
- Credit mix: 10% of your score is related to how many different types of credit accounts you have, such as mortgages, car loans, credit loans and store charge cards. While having a larger mix of types of loans is better than having fewer, no one recommends taking out unnecessary loans just to boost your credit score.
One important factor to consider is your average age of accounts. While a lengthier credit history will boost your score, many issuers focus on the one-year cutoff. That means that having an average age of accounts more than a year can go a long way toward increasing your odds of approval, while you might have trouble getting approved with 11 months of credit history even if your numerical credit score is great.
In addition, if you have any delinquencies or bankruptcies showing on your credit report, Chase might be hesitant to approve you for a new line of credit even if your score is otherwise solid. It’s important to remember that your credit profile is more than just a number, it’s a collection of information given to the issuer to analyze your creditworthiness.
What to do if you’re rejected
One of the worst mistakes people make is to simply give up when they’re rejected for a credit card. If you receive a rejection letter, the first thing you should do is look at the reasons given for your rejection. By law, card issuers are required to send you a written or electronic communication explaining what factors prevented you from being approved.
As long as the reason for your rejection wasn’t the 5/24 rule (which is rarely mentioned explicitly but often alluded to, as you can see in the screenshot below) you may be able to get your rejection reversed on appeal.
Once you’ve figured out why you’ve been rejected, call Chase’s reconsideration line at 888-270-2127. Tell the person on the phone that you recently applied for a Chase credit card and you were surprised to see that your application was rejected and you would like to speak to someone about getting that decision reconsidered. From there, it’s up to you to build a case and convince the Chase agent on the phone why you deserve the credit card.
If you were rejected for too short of a credit history, you can point to your stellar record of on-time payments. If you were rejected for missed payments, you can explain that those were a long time ago and your record since then has been perfect. There’s no guarantee that this will work, but I’ve had about a third of my rejections reversed on reconsideration. At the end of the day, it’s worth spending 15 minutes on the phone if it might help you get the card you want.
Bottom line
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless is an appealing card because of the free night certificate and Marriott elite status shortcuts it offers, all with an annual fee under $100. While you don’t need perfect credit to get this card, you will need a good score or at least a banking history with Chase. When it comes to applying for Marriott credits cards these days, you often need to be more worried about the issuer-specific application restrictions than you do about having a high enough credit score.
Featured photo by The Points Guy
