6 ways an Amex Platinum concierge can help get you through the pandemic
As a The Platinum Card® from American Express cardholder member, you know all the great perks that come with its $550 annual fee (see rates and fees). One of the most overlooked of these benefits is the Platinum Concierge, not to be confused with the Global Assist Hotline for help with travel.
Cardmembers know they can use the concierge for tasks such as restaurant reservations, tickets to concerts and other entertainment events and purchasing flowers and gifts. But did you know that they are also there to help with more unusual tasks?As I continue to shelter in place with my family in San Antonio, we’ve been working on home repairs and upgrades. When it was time to look for a new stove top, I decided to hand the search over to Miss Rebecca, a Platinum Concierge.
After giving the stove’s dimensions and what types I was looking for, Miss Rebecca asked me a series of questions including: price range; just a stovetop or an oven too; gas, electric or glass top; number of burners; grill or no grill; and stovetop color. We were on the phone for about 15 minutes. By the end of the call, she informed me it would take about three days to compile the information.
Exactly three days later, I had a full list of great stovetop options, ranging from $400 to $1,000, to choose from. Once I make a final decision, the concierge can arrange to have the stovetop delivered and installed.
As I was waiting on the line, Miss Rebecca told me that American Express also offered other resources to help cardmembers as we continue to stay in our homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, including creating a personalized daily or weekly calendar of activities for all ages. Below are six options for you to consider.
Travel wish list
Your concierge can work with you to create a wish list for family, solo or group travel so you’ll be ready to go once the pandemic subsides. Inspirations include traveling to baseball stadiums across the country, getting stamps in a National Park Passport or booking a trip to Mauritius (the current favorite on my personal wish list). Concierge services include research on sightseeing ideas and ideas for unique experiences.
Science ideas for kids
I’ve been in the house with a restless and surly 14-year-old and a very active seven-year-old. Parking them on iPads or in front of the television as I work (don’t judge me) only goes so far. The concierge has several resources, including:
- A link to the Mommy Poppins website — which covers 11 cities and a national tab — yields a treasure trove of resources: Boredom busters; online summer camps; online tutoring/classes; and virtual parties.
- For kids who like to cook, there’s the Kitchen Pantry Scientist website, where they can do things like balloon experiments, fun with dry ice, making giant soap bubbles and a series of how-to science videos.
- For your budding space geeks, there’s the California Institute of Technology’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory website, a gold mine of space-related projects and activities.
Education
When you’re trapped in the house for hours on end, you may want to brush up on your skills or just learn new things. The Amex Platinum Concierge has a full list of resources, including: Khan Academy for students ages 2-18; Scholastic Learn At Home For Families; language apps such as Duolingo, Babbel or Rosetta Stone; the TEDTalks of more than 3,300 speakers; Class Central Online Courses, comprised of more than 500 online courses from the eight Ivy League schools; and the Udemy online academy.
Pro tip: Check your local library’s website. You may be able to get free access to Rosetta Stone, which usually costs between $80 and $250.
Theme park virtual tours
Although Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando are now open with strict social distancing rules in place, you may not feel comfortable taking the kids for a visit. The concierge offers links to virtual tours to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, and Epcot. There’s also The Great Lego Race and Miniland USA virtual tour at Denmark’s LEGOLAND and virtual tours of Discovery Cove and option to “ride” roller coaster Mako at SeaWorld Orlando.
Working and studying remotely
As we continue to be stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, you can call a concierge to research the best video conferencing services, find out how to rent a high-speed pocket Wi-Fi for internet access or seek options for how students can collect personal belongs left behind at school when asked to vacate.
For pets
If you have pets, you may not want to go out to pick up their food, medication or toys. Your concierge can help you find online resources to place an order with companies including Petco, PetMeds, PetCareRX and Chewy. If you need more help, the concierge can help you find pet sitters, pet walkers, pet care and mobile pet grooming in your area.
Bottom line
With cardmembers questioning whether there’s enough coronavirus-related perks to keep carrying the travel perks-heavy Amex Platinum card, it’s always nice to find an existing benefit that can help justify the card’s $550 annual fee (see rates and fees). Now is the perfect time to think about all those pesky tasks and projects that could use the professional touch of an Amex Platinum Concierge.
Featured photo by Shutterstock
