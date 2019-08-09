This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There are lots of great travel rewards credit cards out there, but the reality is that the best one for you is the one that suits your specific travel needs. I’ll review all the details, including bonus offers and perks such as Global Entry fee credits and Priority Pass lounge access, to bring you a list of the very best.
Travel rewards can add up quickly, especially when a welcome bonus is involved, so it’s important to apply and start earning as soon as you can and start maximizing your points and miles.
Without further ado, here are my top picks:
Best Travel Credit Cards of 2019
- The Platinum Card® from American Express: Best Total Value
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card: Best for Beginner Travelers
- Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card: Best Low-cost Card for Hilton Loyalists
- Chase Sapphire Reserve: Best for Travel Purchases and Perks
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: Best for Regular Delta Flyers
- Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card: Best for Hotels.com
- Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard®: Best for American Airlines Flyers
- American Express® Gold Card: Best for Worldwide Dining
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: Best for Occasional Delta Flyers
- United Explorer Card: Best for United Flyers
- Hilton Honors American Express Card: Best for Hilton Beginners
- IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card: Best for IHG Loyalists
I’ve done lots of research for you, so let’s take a look at the details of each of these cards and offers, including their bonus values and some of the ways I’ve been able to put the cards’ benefits to use.
The Platinum Card from American Express
Best For: Total Value
Current Bonus: Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months.
Current Bonus Value: $1,200
Standout Benefits:
- Earn 5x points on airfare booked directly with the airline or Amex Travel and prepaid hotels purchased through Amex Travel. You can transfer the Membership Rewards points you earn with this card to a total of 20 airline and hotel partners.
- $200 annual airline rebate for incidental fees
- Up to $200 in annual Uber credits
- Up to $100 in credit at Saks Fifth Avenue
- Rebate for the Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee once every four years
- Centurion Lounge and Priority Pass lounge access, plus Delta Sky Club access when you’re flying Delta
- Terms Apply
Annual Fee: $550 (see rates and fees)
Why it’s worth it: As you can see in the chart above, a ton of factors contribute to this card’s overall value; it’s not just the 60k bonus that lands it near the top of this list. But even apart from the $200 annual airline fee credit, the $200 in Uber credits awarded each year, the recently added $100 Saks Fifth Avenue credit and the various lounge access options, the Amex Platinum is a stellar premium card that can pave the way to some amazing award flights and other redemptions. Among the Membership Rewards program’s 20 travel partners is Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, which is your only option if you want to book the ultra-premium Singapore Suites using miles. Other highlights include an amazing 5 points per dollar on airfare (equal to a 10% return on these purchases), complimentary Hilton Honors Gold and the ability to add three authorized users for a total of $175 (See rates and fees).
Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
Best For: Beginner Travelers
Current Bonus: 60,000 Ultimate Rewards points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months.
Current Bonus Value: $1,200
Standout Benefits:
- Earn 2 points per dollar on travel
- Earn 2 points per dollar on dining
- Transfer points to 12 travel partners
- Redeem points for 1.25 cents apiece through the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal
- No foreign transaction fees
Annual Fee: $95
Why it’s worth it: We’ve long suggested the CSP as a great option for those who are new to earning travel rewards, because it lets you earn valuable, transferable Chase Ultimate Rewards points with strong bonus categories and a reasonable annual fee. The card just increased its sign-up bonus from 50,000 points to 60,000 points, so if you’ve been holding out, you’ve been rewarded for waiting. The $95 annual fee is no longer waived the first year, but based on TPG’s valuations the additional 10,000 points are worth $200, so it’s still an improvement.
Hilton Honors American Express Surpass Card
Best For: Low-cost Card for Hilton Loyalists
Current Bonus: 130,000 Hilton Honors points plus a free weekend night after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first four months.
Current Bonus Value: $930 (weekend night valued at $150)
Standout Benefits:
- Earn 12 points per dollar on Hilton purchases
- Earn 6 points per dollar at US restaurants, US supermarkets and US gas stations
- Earn 3 points per dollar on all other purchases
- Complimentary Hilton Gold status (get Diamond status after spending $40,000 a year on the card)
- Enjoy one free weekend night each year after you spend $15,000 on the card in a calendar year.
- Priority Pass Select airport lounge membership that comes with 10 free passes a year
- No foreign transaction fees (see rates and fees)
- Terms Apply
Annual Fee: $95 (see rates and fees)
Why it’s worth it: This is the card to have if you don’t travel enough to earn elite status through hotel stays. Formerly the Hilton Ascend card, it’s now been renamed the Hilton Surpass. Cardholders earn a generous 12 points per dollar spent at Hilton properties, and that’s on top of the points you already earn as a Hilton Honors member.
The automatic Hilton Gold elite status that comes with the card gets you an 80% points bonus, no resort fees and a fifth night free during reward stays, space-available upgrades, free in-room and lobby Wi-Fi, late check-out, free breakfast and two free bottles of water. The Priority Pass lounge access is just enough for the occasional traveler who needs an oasis away from the masses at the airport.
Chase Sapphire Reserve
Best For: Travel Purchases and Perks
Current Bonus: Earn 50,000 Ultimate Rewards points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months.
Current Bonus Value: $1,000
Standout Benefits:
- Earn 3 points per dollar on travel (excluding $300 travel credit) and dining at restaurants and 1 point per dollar on everything else
- Redeem points directly through the Ultimate Rewards travel portal at a rate of 1.5 cents apiece
- $300 annual travel credit
- Priority Pass Select lounge access
- Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credit
- No foreign transaction fees
- Trip cancellation coverage
- Primary car rental insurance
Annual Fee: $450
Why it’s worth it: The Sapphire Reserve won our battle of the premium credit cards for a reason: It offers a stellar selection of perks, from a $300 annual travel credit that can be used toward a wide variety of purchases to the ability to redeem points for 1.5 cents apiece through the Chase travel portal. Best of all, if you have this card, the Ultimate Rewards points you earn on other Chase cards can also be redeemed at the 1.5-cent rate. You also get an impressive 3x points on travel (after the $300 travel credit is exhausted) and dining purchases, which equates to a 6% return based on my valuations. This card is a prime example of benefits more than making up for a steep annual fee.
Platinum Delta SkyMiles Credit Card from American Express
Best For: Regular Delta Flyers
Current Bonus: Earn 50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, plus 50% back on Delta purchases, made directly with Delta, for up to $500 in statement credits in the first 3 months.
Current Bonus Value: Up to $1,100
Standout Benefits:
- Earn 2 miles per dollar on eligible Delta purchases
- Earn 1 mile per dollar on everything else
- Get a companion certificate for a domestic round-trip flight in the main cabin each year upon renewal of your card
- Earn 10,000 MQMs toward status and 10,000 redeemable miles when you spend $25,000 on the card in a calendar year, and earn an additional 10,000 MQMs and 10,000 redeemable miles when you spend $50,000 in a calendar year
- Priority boarding
- First bag checked free
Annual Fee: $195 (see rates and fees)
Why it’s worth it: Aside from a higher welcome offer than the more entry-level Gold Delta Amex, the Platinum Delta Amex comes with a companion certificate each year (you only need to pay taxes and fees) and the ability to earn additional MQMs toward Delta elite status by meeting spending thresholds.
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
Best for: Hotels.com
Current Bonus: Earn 50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months.
Current Bonus Value: $700*
Standout Benefits:
- Earn 10x miles on Hotels.com purchases at Hotels.com/Venture
- Earn 2x miles on all other purchases
- Get a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit every 4 years
- Transfer your miles to a selection of airline partners at a 2:1 or 2:1.5 ratio
Annual Fee: $95 (waived the first year)
Why it’s worth it: The Venture Card was already a very strong value proposition with 10x miles at Hotels.com and a Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee, but now you can also transfer the miles you earn with this card (as well as the VentureOne card and Capital One’s two Spark Miles cards) to 15 airline transfer partners including Avianca, Etihad and Singapore Airlines. The transfer ratio is 2:1.5 for 12 partners and 2:1 for two, meaning for every dollar you spend on this card you’re getting 1-1.5 points or miles with a partner airline. This greatly enhances the potential value you can get with this card, as miles are no longer worth a fixed 1 cent apiece.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer.
Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard
Best For: American Airlines Flyers
Current Bonus: Earn 50,000 American AAdvantage miles after spending $2,500 on purchases in the first three months of account opening.
Current Bonus Value: $700
Standout Benefits:
- Earn 2 miles per dollar on American Airlines purchases and at restaurants and gas stations and 1 mile per dollar on everything else.
- Earn a $125 flight discount after you spend $20,000 in a cardmember year and then renew.
- Get a free checked bag on domestic AA itineraries
- Enjoy preferred boarding on AA
Annual Fee: $99 (waived the first year)
Why it’s worth it: The Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select now offers bonus miles on purchases beyond airfare. In addition to earning 2x miles on spending with American Airlines, with this card you’ll get 2x miles at restaurants and gas stations. It’s not the most rewarding card for these spending categories, but if earning American miles is your top priority and you use this card for most spending, this is welcome news, as is the just-added ability to earn a $100 flight discount after you spend $20,000 on the card in a membership year.
American Express Gold Card
Best For: Worldwide Dining
Current Bonus: Earn 35,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first three months.
Current Bonus Value: $700
Standout Benefits:
- Earn 4x points at restaurants
- Earn 4x points at US supermarkets, on the first $25,000 spent each year; then 1x
- Earn 3x points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com
- Up to $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the Gold card at participating dining partners
- Up to $100 annual airline fee credit
- Terms Apply
Annual Fee: $250 (see rates and fees)
Why it’s worth it: Amex revamped its Premier Rewards Gold Card and reintroduced it as the Amex Gold Card, with new bonus categories and a strong focus on dining. With 4x points at restaurants, the card now offers the second-most competitive return on dining spending (8% based on our valuations, compared to 8.5% with the Citi Prestige® Card), though you’ll want to use another card to earn bonus points when you eat abroad. The card also earns 4x points on the first $25,000 spent per year at US supermarkets, and 3x points on flights. With this card, Amex finally has a strong option for dining purchases. The annual fee is now $250 and not waived the first year, but thanks to the new earning rates and benefits it could be worth it for you.
Gold Delta SkyMiles Credit Card from American Express
Best for: Occasional Delta Flyers
Current Bonus: Earn 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, plus 50% back on Delta purchases, made directly with Delta, for up to $300 in statement credits in the first 3 months.
Current Bonus Value: Up to $660
Standout Benefits:
- Get a first bag checked for free on Delta flights
- Priority boarding
- 20% off inflight purchases
- Earn 2x miles on Delta purchases, and 1 mile per dollar on everything else
- Terms Apply
Annual Fee: $95 (waived the first year) (see rates and fees)
Why it’s worth it: This card could definitely be worth a look if you want to enjoy some freebies like a checked bag and a discount on inflight purchases when you travel on Delta. As part of the current limited time welcome bonus, you’ll also get 50% off purchases made directly with Delta for the first three months, up to a maximum of $300 back.
United Explorer Card
Best for: United Flyers
Current Bonus: Earn 40,000 miles after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first three months
Current Bonus Value: $520
Standout Benefits:
- Earn 2 miles per dollar spent on tickets purchased from United, and 1 mile per dollar on everything else.
- Access to enhanced award availability
- Priority boarding and a free checked bag for you and one companion on the same reservation
- 2 United Club passes each year
- No foreign transaction fees
Annual Fee: $95 (currently waived the first year)
Why it’s worth it: Just as the Citi / AAdvantage cards make sense if you frequently travel on American, this cobranded option can make your life easier if you often fly with United. This United card is currently waiving the annual fee for the first year, so now could be an ideal time to add it to your wallet. One of the most appealing benefits is the extra United award seat availability you get access to, letting you book seats that non-cardholders can’t. Another solid perk is the ability to waive the Premier-Qualifying Dollar (PQD) requirement for United elite status (excluding Premier 1K) when you spend $25,000 on the card (or across multiple United cards) in a calendar year.
Hilton Honors American Express Card
Best For: Hilton Beginners
Current Bonus: 90,000 Hilton Honors points after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first three months.
Current Bonus Value: $540
Standout Benefits:
- Earn 7 points per dollar on Hilton purchases
- Earn 5 points per dollar at US restaurants, supermarkets and gas stations
- Earn 3 points per dollar on all other purchases
- Complimentary Hilton Silver status
- No foreign transaction fees (see rates and fees)
- Terms Apply
Annual Fee: None (see rates and fees)
Why it’s worth it: If you’re new to the hotel status game and have chosen Hilton as your hotel brand, this $0 annual fee card is a great way to get started. It comes with solid bonus categories for spending at Hilton, along with US-based restaurants, supermarkets and gas stations. You can also earn Hilton Gold status by spending $20,000 a year on the card. Perks include travel accident and car rental loss and damage insurance, purchase protection, entertainment access and free two-day shipping at 100+ online stores via ShopRunner.
IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card
Best For: IHG Loyalists
Current Bonus: 125,000 IHG Rewards Club points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months.
Current Bonus Value: $625
Standout Benefits:
- Earn 25x points per dollar spent at IHG Hotels for the first 12 months after signing up (10x points after 12 months)
- Earn 4x on all other purchases for the first 12 months after signing up; then 2x points at gas stations, grocery stores, and restaurants and 1x point on all other purchases
- Complimentary IHG Rewards Platinum Elite status
- 4th Night Free on award redemptions
- Free night certificate worth up to 40,000 points after each card holder anniversary
- No foreign transaction fees
Annual Fee: $89
Why it’s worth it: At first glance, 125,000 bonus points looks like the headline number here, but the real value might be in the increased bonus categories for the first 12 months you have the card. You’ll earn an insane 25x points for every dollar spent at IHG properties during that initial year, and that 25x stacks with another 15x you get for your stays since you get automatic IHG Platinum status with this card. Put it together and it’s a ridiculous 40x points on all your IHG spend. Then add in another 4x for all other purchases on the card in the first 12 months, and the IHG Premier becomes a card you might actually consider keeping in your purse or wallet regularly, especially if you’re an IHG fan.
With the card details out of the way, here are some comparisons of the best travel credit card offers available right now:
Research Criteria
I reviewed numerous travel credit card offers and spent countless hours studying the pros and cons of each offer. My method for assigning value to these cards relied on assessing the real value of the sign-up bonus, travel perks, APR, annual fees, redemption difficulty and more. Each points program has its own point valuation, which you can study here. The value of each individual type of point will always be a vitally important factor when rating travel credit cards and their promotional offers.
Things to consider before applying:
- 5 Things To Understand About Credit Before Applying For Cards
- 3 Key Considerations for Improving Your Credit Score
- Debunking Credit Card Myths: Does Applying For A Card Permanently Impact My Credit Score
- Avoiding Late Payments and Other Silly Credit Card Mistakes
As always, head to the all cards hub to see our best credit cards currently available.
Final Notes on Ranking Criteria
As you can see, the bulk of the value comes from the bonus itself — I used my latest valuations to calculate a dollar amount for each offer. From there, I added in the value of perks such as annual travel credits and lounge access. For the Platinum Card from American Express, which offers Centurion Lounge access plus Delta Sky Club access when you’re flying Delta, I assigned a value of $250 for these perks, not including the value of Priority Pass access.
While we haven’t added in the value of Priority Pass lounge access and a Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credit in the past, we now factor these into a card’s total value, as not everyone has multiple cards that confer these benefits. We peg the value of the Global Entry/TSA PreCheck credit at its face value of $100. That’s the application fee for Global Entry; PreCheck costs $85, but applying for Global Entry is the way to go since it includes PreCheck as well. And don’t forget: If you already have Global Entry and PreCheck, you can use your credit card’s application fee credit to gift it to someone else.
The value of Priority Pass lounge access is a bit more complicated, especially now that American Express-issued cards with this benefit no longer get access to the lounge’s networks restaurants, where you can get $28-$30 worth of food and drink per visit. I’m pegging Priority Pass Select membership with restaurant access at the purchase price of $99, and Priority Pass Select membership without restaurant access at $75.
Finally, in the case of cards offering tiered bonuses, if the total spending requirement across multiple tiers is higher than $5,000, I’ve focused on the value you’d get by meeting the lowest spending requirement.
This is The Points Guy’s permanent page for the best travel rewards cards, so you can bookmark it and check back regularly for updates. Keep in mind you may see some reader comments referring to older offers below.
