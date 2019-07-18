This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

We love a good travel deal here at The Points Guy, and if you’re anything like us, you’ve been scouring the internet’s sales bins all week, thanks to digital discount events like Amazon Prime Day and early access to Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, available exclusively to Nordstrom credit card holders (July 12 to 18).

Starting Friday, July 19, Nordstrom’s blowout officially opens to the public. But before you press “Confirm Purchase,” be sure to check out these tips on how to get the most out of your spending — and consider adding a few of our favorite travel essentials to your cart, before prices go up on Aug. 5. Happy shopping!

Chevron 29-Inch and 18-Inch Spinner Luggage Set

To buy: From $199 (was $299, valued at $368).

Two pieces of luggage for less than $200 is always a win in our book. We love the sleek black version, but it comes in pink, too.

(Image courtesy of Nordstrom)

SPANX Faux Leather Leggings

To buy: From $64.90 (was $98).

Comfortable yet trendy — the definition of airport chic.

(Image courtesy of Nordstroms)
(Image courtesy of Nordstrom)

Sole Society Devon Faux Leather Weekend Duffle Bag

To buy: From $59.90 (was $85.95).

We know your duffle bag could use an upgrade, and this one’s cheaper than an upgrade to first class.

(Image courtesy of Nordstroms)
(Image courtesy of Nordstrom)

Diptyque Set of 5 Travel Candles

To buy: From $55 (valued at $75).

Cult-favorite brand Diptyque on sale in travel size. Even if you don’t actually pack them, we approve of this purchase.

(Image courtesy of Nordstroms)
(Image courtesy of Nordstrom)

S’well Traveler Aurora Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

To buy: From $22.90 (was $35).

Never go thirsty while traveling again. Added bonus: A solid price from popular brand, S’well.

(Image courtesy of Nordstroms)
(Image courtesy of Nordstrom)

Tumi Voyager Nylon Travel Tote

To buy: From $66.90 (was $100).

A chic-looking tote that’s bound to fit everything you need (and don’t need) for your next trip.

(Image courtesy of Nordstroms)
(Image courtesy of Nordstrom)

Chalmers Milly Cloud Tech Pajamas

To buy: From $77.98 (was $130).

Feel like you’re flying in the front of the plane, even if you’re not.

(Image courtesy of Nordstroms)
(Image courtesy of Nordstrom)

Tumi Alpha Bravo Nellis Backpack

To buy: From $339 (was $425).

Chronic overpackers, rejoice! A sturdy-yet-fashionable backpack with no relation to our reviews editor, Nick Ellis.

(Image courtesy of Nordstroms)
(Image courtesy of Nordstrom)

Marshall Minor II Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones

To buy: From $99.99 (was $129).

If you’re in the market for new headphones to drown out the background noise on your next flight, might we suggest these Bluetooth-equipped ones? They’re less than $100, too.

(Image courtesy of Nordstroms)
(Image courtesy of Nordstrom)

Halogen Cashmere Ruana

To buy: From $112.90 (was $169).

You can’t go wrong with a cozy cashmere ruana to wrap yourself in, whether you’re at the lounge or on the plane.

(Image courtesy of Nordstroms)
(Image courtesy of Nordstrom)

Jo Malone Travel Candle Collection

To buy: From $76 (was $108).

Jo Malone on sale. We repeat: Jo Malone on sale.

(Image courtesy of Nordstroms)
(Image courtesy of Nordstrom)

Stoney Clover Lane Glam Small Patent Makeup Bag

To buy: From $39 (was $78).

This brand has been popping up all over Instagram, and for good reason. Get one now while it’s on sale.

(Image courtesy of Nordstroms)
(Image courtesy of Nordstrom)

The North Face ThermoBall Zip Hoodie

To buy: From $159.90 (was $220)

An easy-to-pack puffer coat that comes in black, gray and navy.

(Image courtesy of Nordstroms)
(Image courtesy of Nordstrom)

Nike NSW Tech Jersey Sweatpants

To buy: From $69.90 (was $100).

Get comfortable on your next long-haul flight.

(Image courtesy of Nordstroms)
(Image courtesy of Nordstrom)

Herschel Canvas Duffle Bag

To buy: From $59 (was $90).

A deeply-discounted Herschel bag is always a good idea — especially when it has a secret pocket.

(Image courtesy of Nordstroms)
(Image courtesy of Nordstrom)

Tucker + Tate High Waist Moto Pants

To buy: From $17.90 (was $25).

These go with everything, are comfy and kids will love them. And we won’t blame you if you’re jealous of your kid’s travel style. Stock up on two sizes or two colors.

(Image courtesy of Nordstroms)
(Image courtesy of Nordstrom)

The North Face Warm Storm Hooded Waterproof Jacket

To buy: From $59.90 (was $80).

A solid deal on a jacket by The North Face that comes in a handful of different colors. Great for your little one’s next adventure when you aren’t quite sure what the weather will have in store.

(Image courtesy of Nordstroms)
(Image courtesy of Nordstrom)

Tumi Alpha Bravo Albany Leather Slim Commuter Briefcase

To buy: From $559.98 (was $700).

Here’s a splurge-worthy item. Business travelers will love this thoughtful, durable briefcase for all their essentials.

(Image courtesy of Nordstroms)
(Image courtesy of Nordstrom)
Samantha Rosen creates travel and credit-card focused packages and content, particularly with a beginner spin. For over two years, she managed TPG's social media strategy and audience engagement efforts. There's a good chance she's talking about how much she loves New Orleans or planning her next meal as you read this.

