This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
We love a good travel deal here at The Points Guy, and if you’re anything like us, you’ve been scouring the internet’s sales bins all week, thanks to digital discount events like Amazon Prime Day and early access to Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, available exclusively to Nordstrom credit card holders (July 12 to 18).
Starting Friday, July 19, Nordstrom’s blowout officially opens to the public. But before you press “Confirm Purchase,” be sure to check out these tips on how to get the most out of your spending — and consider adding a few of our favorite travel essentials to your cart, before prices go up on Aug. 5. Happy shopping!
Chevron 29-Inch and 18-Inch Spinner Luggage Set
To buy: From $199 (was $299, valued at $368).
Two pieces of luggage for less than $200 is always a win in our book. We love the sleek black version, but it comes in pink, too.
SPANX Faux Leather Leggings
To buy: From $64.90 (was $98).
Comfortable yet trendy — the definition of airport chic.
Sole Society Devon Faux Leather Weekend Duffle Bag
To buy: From $59.90 (was $85.95).
We know your duffle bag could use an upgrade, and this one’s cheaper than an upgrade to first class.
Diptyque Set of 5 Travel Candles
To buy: From $55 (valued at $75).
Cult-favorite brand Diptyque on sale in travel size. Even if you don’t actually pack them, we approve of this purchase.
S’well Traveler Aurora Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
To buy: From $22.90 (was $35).
Never go thirsty while traveling again. Added bonus: A solid price from popular brand, S’well.
Tumi Voyager Nylon Travel Tote
To buy: From $66.90 (was $100).
A chic-looking tote that’s bound to fit everything you need (and don’t need) for your next trip.
Chalmers Milly Cloud Tech Pajamas
To buy: From $77.98 (was $130).
Feel like you’re flying in the front of the plane, even if you’re not.
Tumi Alpha Bravo Nellis Backpack
To buy: From $339 (was $425).
Chronic overpackers, rejoice! A sturdy-yet-fashionable backpack with no relation to our reviews editor, Nick Ellis.
Marshall Minor II Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones
To buy: From $99.99 (was $129).
If you’re in the market for new headphones to drown out the background noise on your next flight, might we suggest these Bluetooth-equipped ones? They’re less than $100, too.
Halogen Cashmere Ruana
To buy: From $112.90 (was $169).
You can’t go wrong with a cozy cashmere ruana to wrap yourself in, whether you’re at the lounge or on the plane.
Jo Malone Travel Candle Collection
To buy: From $76 (was $108).
Jo Malone on sale. We repeat: Jo Malone on sale.
Stoney Clover Lane Glam Small Patent Makeup Bag
To buy: From $39 (was $78).
This brand has been popping up all over Instagram, and for good reason. Get one now while it’s on sale.
The North Face ThermoBall Zip Hoodie
To buy: From $159.90 (was $220)
An easy-to-pack puffer coat that comes in black, gray and navy.
Nike NSW Tech Jersey Sweatpants
To buy: From $69.90 (was $100).
Get comfortable on your next long-haul flight.
Herschel Canvas Duffle Bag
To buy: From $59 (was $90).
A deeply-discounted Herschel bag is always a good idea — especially when it has a secret pocket.
Tucker + Tate High Waist Moto Pants
To buy: From $17.90 (was $25).
These go with everything, are comfy and kids will love them. And we won’t blame you if you’re jealous of your kid’s travel style. Stock up on two sizes or two colors.
The North Face Warm Storm Hooded Waterproof Jacket
To buy: From $59.90 (was $80).
A solid deal on a jacket by The North Face that comes in a handful of different colors. Great for your little one’s next adventure when you aren’t quite sure what the weather will have in store.
Tumi Alpha Bravo Albany Leather Slim Commuter Briefcase
To buy: From $559.98 (was $700).
Here’s a splurge-worthy item. Business travelers will love this thoughtful, durable briefcase for all their essentials.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.