These Are The Top Hotels.com Properties Around the World
Brand loyalty can be a bit of a blinding force; chasing bonus points and suite upgrades with a single hotel chain can inadvertently cause you to overlook some amazing properties. Hotels.com is a great alternative for travelers not ready to commit to a single brand — and it even comes with its own loyalty program.
After booking 10 paid nights, you’ll receive a credit for one free night based on the average cost of your 10 stays. In other words, you can think of it as a 10% rebate on all your bookings. Plus, stack that with the 10x miles you can earn on Hotels.com bookings with the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card (when booked with your card via Hotels.com/venture through Jan. 31, 2020), and you’re looking at a 20% return on spending. But with hundreds of thousands of properties in over 200 countries and territories, where do you even start? To inspire your future bookings, here are seven of our favorite Hotels.com properties around the world.
1. Firebrand Hotel, Whitefish Montana
Hotels.com rating: 9.2/10
Average nightly rate: $113
While most people come to Whitefish to ski, hike or golf (depending on the season) in Glacier National Park, the Firebrand Hotel will tempt you to stay in and cozy up to one of its many fireplaces. The rustic design carries on throughout the hotel, from the fur throws and mounted taxidermy in the lobby to the nature photography present in every room.
2. Ambrosia, Key West
Hotels.com rating: 9.2/10
Average nightly rate: $219
Heavy tourist demand keeps prices in the Florida Keys consistently high, but you should feel right at home in this charming bed and breakfast without breaking the bank. Relax and take advantage of the in-room kitchens and two heated pools or wander through nearby Old Town and enjoy some of the freshest seafood you’ll ever eat.
3. Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur
Hotels.com rating: 9.4/10
Average nightly rate: $167
The Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur has a prominent position in the city skyline, right next to the famous Petronas Towers. The modern rooms offer sweeping views, and the property’s fine dining restaurant overlooks Kuala Lumpur City Center Park. Naturally, you have easy access to some of the city’s best nightlife as well. Most importantly, this 5-star luxury hotel can be booked at an incredibly reasonable price of ~$170 a night after taxes.
4. Hilton Okinawa Chatan Resort
Hotels.com rating: 9.2/10
Average nightly rate: $201
Situated in the middle of Japan’s most overlooked tourist destination, the Hilton Okinawa Chatan Resort provides the fresh air and beaches you’ll be craving after the hustle and bustle of a big city like Tokyo. This waterfront property is also well positioned for Okinawa’s most popular activity: scuba diving. The famous Blue Caves at Cape Maeda, shallow enough that beginners can dive without prior training, are only a 20-minute drive away. Other popular attractions, including 15th-century Shuri castle, are also close by.
5. The Stones Legian, Bali (Autograph Collection)
Hotels.com rating: 9/10
Average nightly rate: $162
When planning a trip to Bali, you want to be careful to avoid the rainy season (and the volcano season!). Peak travel dates usually mean peak prices, but thankfully The Stones Legian, a member of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, comes to the rescue. Located in the North Kuta region, this hotel is a perfect base for those looking to get off the beaches and explore the incredible natural wonders hidden throughout the island.
6. The Kimpton Muse, New York
Hotels.com rating: 9.2/10
Average nightly rate: $229
Kimpton has been getting a lot of attention since it began accepting redemptions of IHG points and free night certificates, but the brand’s customer-friendly policies have long made it a fan favorite. While you can count on free bike rentals, nightly wine hours and an incredible pet-friendly policy (any animal, any breed, free of charge) at all Kimpton properties, The Muse gives you all of these guest friendly amenities just a block away from Times Square.
7. Hotel Papadopli by Sofitel, Venice
Hotels.com rating: 9/10
Average nightly rate: $248
Venice oozes romance and sophistication, and while there are plenty of upscale hotels to choose from, they are not all created equal. The Hotel Papadopli by Sofitel pampers guests with an abundance of gold trim throughout the rooms, but what really sets it apart is its prime location. The hotel is just off of the grand canal, providing seamless access to the cities major transportation artery, while still retaining some privacy. The back entrance (see featured image) opens directly onto a smaller canal, allowing guests to depart and arrive by gondola.
Prices shown are accurate as of January 26, 2018.
