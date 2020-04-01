Saks is having a 25% off sale — here are 14 must-have travel items to buy
If you’re looking to participate in some retail therapy while you’re all cooped up at home, you’re in luck: Saks Fifth Avenue is having a major sale until April 6 on a majority of its inventory (with a few exclusions). We know a lot of these items are not priorities for everyone right now, but for those of you who are still in a position to stock up for the future, this is a good time to upgrade your travel accessories.
Plus, if you have The Platinum Card® from American Express in your wallet, this is a great opportunity to use your $50 biannual credit for Saks (and Barneys) to deepen those discounts even more.
Don’t have the Platinum Card but do have a different Amex? You’re in luck. You have access to ShopRunner, which will get you free, two-day shipping.
No matter what, you’ll also want to use a shopping portal to collect even more points and miles on your purchases and, of course, a credit card that earns bonus points when you shop.
While health officials say the fastest way for life to return to normal is for people to stay home and press pause on travel, there’s no better way to kickstart your future trips than by stocking up on these hot travel items — and earning points and miles that will help you offset the cost.
Sofia Cashmere Intarsia Cashmere Airplane Travel Set
To buy: $296.50, originally $395
This luxurious travel set comes with a cashmere scarf, eye mask and zip bag. Treat yourself. You deserve it.
Terez Foiled Star Print Hoodie
To buy: $99, originally $132
Trust us when we say this hooded sweatshirt is one of the most comfortable items you will ever own. We have a feeling you won’t travel anywhere without it again. And, while, you’re at it, go crazy and order the matching pants.
Wildfox Basic Crewneck Sweatshirt
To buy: $66, originally $88
You can never have enough travel sweatshirts, and this one from Wildfox is especially cozy. Dare we say you might not have trouble sleeping on your next long-haul flight?
Vince Warren Slip-on Platform Suede Sneakers
To buy: $187.50, originally $250
These gray suede sneakers from Vince will take you from the plane to the sights in one fell swoop, and go with virtually everything.
Sorel Carnival Boots
To buy: $45.50, originally $130
“Heavily discounted Sorel boots” has a nice ring to it, don’t you think? They’re waterproof, lightweight and will really come in handy if you’re traveling somewhere wet and cold.
Athletic Propulsion Labs Men’s Techloom Phantom Sneakers
To buy: $123.75, originally $165
Get yourself a pair of comfortable, yet stylish, sneakers you’ll have for many trips to come. Bonus: You can wear them to the gym, too.
Aviator Nation Little Boy’s Zip Hoodie
To buy: $82.50, originally $110
For the young, aspiring AvGeek in your life. Aviator Nation makes some of our favorite airplane gear, and your little ones will love their new travel uniform, too.
Herschel Heritage Youth Tie-Dye Backpack
To buy: $37.50, originally $50
Your little one is about to be the trendiest traveler at the airport, hotel and everywhere in between. It will fit all his or her essentials (and let’s be honest, nonessentials) with room to spare — and the tie-dye gives it that extra flare.
S’well Ultraviolet STainless STeel Water Bottle
To buy: $31.50, originally $42
You’ve been meaning to buy a reusable water bottle you can take with you on all your trips. Might we suggest this standout one from S’well?
Bric’s Life Cargo Duffel
To buy: $348.75, originally $465
Isn’t it time you gave your duffel bag an upgrade? This suede bag with pockets galore and double-top handles should do the trick.
Tumi V4 International Expandable Carry-on Luggage
To buy: $415, originally $595
Picture this: You’re at the airport, on your way to a well-deserved vacation. You have this sleek, colorful suitcase from Tumi bag in tow. Life is good. Best of all, it’s Tumi for a fraction of the price you’d normally pay.
Graphic Image Leather Luggage Tag
To buy: $24, originally $32
Now that you’ve got your luggage in check (pun intended), it’s time for a snazzy new luggage tag. We like this sleek, metallic one that will help your suitcase stand out on the carousel.
Gray Malin The Beach Candle
To buy: $36.75, originally $49
You know what they say: If you can’t bring yourself to the beach, bring the beach to you … right? This one from Gray Malin — complete with his signature aerial photography — should do the trick.
Slip Jet Lagged Silk Sleep Mask
To buy: $50
OK, this isn’t on sale, but you can earn triple points and we’d be remiss if we didn’t include it on the list. It’s a super soft, silky sleep mask with “Jet Lagged” written on it, after all. We’re longing for the days where we’re jet-lagged again — aren’t you?
Featured photo by John Greim/LightRocket/Getty Images.
