When it comes to no annual fee Chase cards, the Chase Freedom Unlimited often enjoys the spotlight because it offers a flat 3% cash back on all purchases in your first year up to $20,000 spent. After this, you’ll still earn a flat 1.5% cash back on all purchases — or 1.5x Ultimate Rewards points if you have a UR-earning card, such as Chase Sapphire Preferred Card. While the Freedom Unlimited card is definitely worth considering if you’re looking to maximize everyday, non-bonus-category spending, another product in Chase’s lineup is also worth a look, especially if you want a solid no annual fee product for business purchases: the Ink Business Cash Card.
Not to be confused with the higher-end Ink Business Preferred Credit Card, Ink Cash earns you up to 5% cash-back rewards on purchases, and it’s currently offering a sign-up bonus of $500 back after you spend $3,000 in the first three months after account opening. Keep reading to learn the various reasons why this card could be worth a place in your wallet, along with more info on its benefits.
1. No Annual Fee
Especially if you hold well over a dozen travel rewards cards like TPG, credit card annual fees can really add up. While there’s often value in paying several hundred dollars a year for premium cards with airline fee waivers and other money-saving benefits, no annual fee cards are hardly slackers when it comes to earning travel rewards. The Ink Business Cash Card is in good no annual fee company, with standout products like the original Chase Freedom Card and the Citi Double Cash Card also offering the opportunity to earn elevated cash-back rewards without needing to pay anything each account membership year.
2. A $500 or 50,000-Point Sign-Up Bonus
You can enjoy the previously mentioned sign-up bonus as simple cash back or, as in the case of the Chase Freedom and Freedom Unlimited, you can turn it into 50,000 Ultimate Rewards points if you pair the Ink Business Cash Card with a card that earns UR points, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or the Ink Business Preferred.
According to TPG’s valuations, 50,000 Ultimate Rewards points are worth $1,000 — more than twice the cash-back amount. Due to the Ultimate Rewards program’s great selection of transfer partners, those points can get you far.
3. Earn up to 5% Back on the First $25,000 Spent in Certain Categories
Apart from the lack of an annual fee, one of the biggest reasons to consider the Ink Business Cash Card is that you can earn 5% back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on cellular phone, landline, internet and cable TV services each account anniversary year. You’ll also earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year, and you’ll get an unlimited 1% cash back on everything else.
Due to the ability to translate cash back from this card into Ultimate Rewards points by pairing it with other Chase products, you could effectively earn a return of 10% percent (based on TPG’s valuations) for the first $25,000 spent at office supply stores and on the other services mentioned above, and 4% on the first $25,000 spent at gas stations and restaurants. For everyday, non-bonus spending, where there’s no cap to your earnings, that equals a pretty solid 2% return. This is especially great for a no annual fee card, and you might consider stacking this with the Ink Business Preferred Card, which offers 3x and 1x points (not cash back) on similar categories, but with a higher cap of $150,000 in combined purchases for the 3x categories each year.
4. Plenty of People Are Eligible to Apply
When you see a product advertised as a business card, you may think you’re not eligible to apply — but you’re more likely to meet the requirements than you think. You don’t need to have a formal business to be eligible; if you’re a freelancer or you have a side gig, for example, you should consider applying (provided you meet the other requirements for a given product). In fact, you don’t need a Federal Employer Identification Number (EIN) to apply for most business products, since most issuers let you use your Social Security Number instead.
5. It Doesn’t Appear As an Account on Your Personal Credit Report
When you apply for a business card like the Ink Cash, it will count as an inquiry on your personal account, but the credit line will sit on a business credit report separate from your personal one. This means that the additional credit you receive when you’re accepted for the card won’t affect your utilization ratio, which is a huge factor of your credit score.
6. 0% Introductory APR
Carrying a balance is never ideal, but if you need to do so for your business expenses, it helps that the Ink Business Cash Card offers 0% intro APR on purchases for the first 12 months. After that timeframe, it will jump to a variable rate of 15.49% – 21.49% — at which point it’s definitely worth avoiding in favor of other, more affordable options. For example, cards like the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express offer 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months and then 15.24%-26.24% variable. The information for the Amex EveryDay Credit Card from American Express has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
7. Purchase Protection and Extended Warranty
If you want some security when making purchases, this card could also be a solid option. It offers purchase protection, covering newly bought items for 120 days against damage or theft (up to $10,000 per claim and up to $50,000 per account).
As a cardmember you’ll also enjoy extended warranty for eligible purchases, as the card extends the US manufacturer’s warranty by an additional year (on eligible warranties of three years or less).
8. Primary (Business) Rental Car Coverage
A final perk of holding the Ink Business Cash Card is that it offers an auto collision damage waiver. Essentially, when you rent a car for business purposes and charge it to this card, you can decline the rental car company’s collision insurance and be covered by the card in the case of theft or collision damage. This is valid on most rentals both in the US and abroad — make sure to check the fine print for more details.
Note that if you’re renting a car for personal use, the Ink Cash won’t be of use. In that case, Chase Sapphire Preferred, which offers primary rental car insurance, would be a better option.
Bottom Line
Thanks to its elevated earning rates for select spending categories and the ability to transfer cash back into valuable Ultimate Rewards points, the Ink Business Cash Card could be a no annual fee product worthy of your consideration. The selection of other benefits, like primary car rental insurance and purchase protection, can come in handy as well.
