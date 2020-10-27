Our 10 favorite perks of working from a resort or hotel
In Manhattan, there’s a dust-covered desk I used to sit at every Monday through Friday at TPG headquarters. It was against a window overlooking Fifth Avenue, and I was surrounded by colleagues. In addition to the great location and wonderful company, there was a lot to love about working from the office: group brainstorms, casual banter, spontaneous walks with coworkers and frequent happy hours.
There were quiet, cozy nooks for writing days and sound-blocking phone booths for private calls and meetings, plus a roof deck with sweeping city views.
Now, because of the pandemic, I spend most of my days working from home or on the road. There are obvious benefits to the new arrangement: I don’t waste two hours commuting, my wardrobe has been overtaken by cozy athleisure wear and I can work from, well, anywhere in the world with reliable Wi-Fi.
But it turns out, the ultimate remote workspace might just be your favorite hotel or resort.
Many hotel brands have realized their amenities aren’t just great for travelers on vacation, but they can also appeal to remote workers with flexible schedules who are desperate for a change of scenery, camaraderie and meals they don’t have to prepare themselves.
Basically, in a world where many offices will remain closed until early- or mid-2021 (or could even shutter permanently), hotels and resorts are now poised to offer workers everything their offices could — and so much more.
World of Hyatt, for example, recently introduced its Work From Hyatt program, with packages at 90 properties across the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Hyatt designed the packages for people who are now working remotely and can use their newfound flexibility to work, well, anywhere.
If you’re thinking of working from a hotel or resort, here are our favorite perks and amenities to look for before you book.
Help staying organized
Usually, you can tell how busy my week was by how messy my house is by Friday night.
Having a clean, organized workspace is key to staying on top of business, which is why having access to complimentary housekeeping services is one of my favorite parts of working from a hotel.
Depending on the resort or package you book, you might even get access to complimentary laundry services. And nothing frees up the mind quite like a pile of freshly washed laundry you don’t even have to fold yourself.
Super-fast Wi-Fi
“Without super-fast Wi-Fi, a workcation [becomes] more stressful than being in a traditional office,” says TPG’s senior news editor, Clint Henderson. “Not being able to work quickly and efficiently defeats the purpose.”
With so many people working remotely now, standard wireless service may not even cut it at home anymore, so you could even find it’s easier to work on a big resort’s network.
Free, endless coffee
From ensuite Keurig and Nespresso machines to coffee with your continental breakfast, it’s easy to find a serious caffeine kick to properly start your day when you’re working from a hotel or resort.
While on the road for work, TPG executive editorial director Scott Mayerowitz loves to start his day with a run through the neighborhood, followed by a cup of coffee — and a newspaper — from the lobby he grabbed on his way back to the room.
Like-minded “coworkers”
One of the things I miss most about the office is having coworkers (hi, guys!) because it turns out, I really work best when I can bounce ideas off the people around me.
TPG writer Katie Genter says this is one of the greatest parts of working from a hotel or resort. You can have “brainstorming sessions with other remote workers who know nothing about you or your field,” she said. “It can spark creativity and make you aware of other viewpoints.”
Early morning runs
Maybe you’re into jogging, like Mayerowitz, or you prefer covering a bit more vertical terrain during your morning workout.
Work from a ski-in, ski-out property like the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa (which is participating in the Work From Hyatt program), and you can easily sneak in a few early-morning runs on Beaver Creek Mountain’s 1,800 powder-covered acres before you have to sign on for your first meeting.
Plus, with many ski resorts requiring travelers to make reservations due to the pandemic, it helps to be first in line during your trip to the mountain.
Resort wear
If you’re used to suiting up for a day at the office, you’ll love the freedom and comfort of casual vacation attire.
A great fitness center
One of my all-time favorite workcations was at the Equinox Hotel in New York City’s flashy new Hudson Yards development because my office (the hotel room) was just upstairs from the 60,000-square-foot fitness center.
That meant I could easily get in my early morning (or late night) workout and even use my lunch break to take a class without wasting time traveling all around Manhattan from the office to the gym.
A hotel or resort with a solid fitness center and complimentary fitness classes can also help you more easily maintain your workday routine.
Private plunge pools
OK, so you’re not guaranteed to have a private plunge pool when you book a resort. But this amenity really stood out to TPG writer Vikkie Walker during her Work From Hyatt stay at the Andaz Mayakoba in Mexico.
“Having a private pool shaded by palm trees meant I could get work done in my room early in the morning without disturbing other guests or being [solicited] to buy goods on the beach,” Walker explained. “The pool was also illuminated at night, just in case I wanted to sit outside and answer emails or Slack messages after the sun set.”
Childcare at the kids club
Summer Hull, TPG’s director of travel content, says that when you’re working remotely with kids in tow — whether they’re along for the change of scenery or are attending school virtually — sometimes you “simply need a few hours to 100% dedicate to your job.”
“In those cases,” she said, “I’ve worked in half-day time in a supervised hotel kids club so I can do my job effectively while my kids are having fun with trained professionals.”
At many all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva properties, for example, the kids can enjoy complimentary conversational Spanish classes with bilingual instructors while parents are catching up on emails or attending Zoom meetings.
On-site bars and restaurants
Nothing says “office perk” quite like having lunch delivered to your office. And working from a hotel or resort where you can order room service, get a complimentary breakfast, settle down to work on a project over dinner or unwind after hours at the bar beats even the best office lunch program.
If we had to guess, it’s not often you can have a working lunch while lounging poolside, or on a patio overlooking the California coast, like you could at Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort — another resort participating in the Work From Hyatt program.
Henderson also says he looks for properties with solid grab-and-go options, so he cut down on the total cost of his remote work stay. And who needs office snacks when you have access to an ensuite minibar?
Bottom line
It’s impossible to say when, or if, things will go back to normal. It could be a long time before we’re reunited with our colleagues around a conference table or brewing coffee in the break room. But even people who have long been accustomed to remote work may find there are some elements of a workcation at a hotel or resort that outshine even the most outrageous offices.
If you’re dreaming of relocating your office to a tropical beach resort or luxury mountain lodge for a week (or more), look for these popular perks and amenities. Just remember to keep the margaritas and mojitos off-screen, OK?
Featured photo by Thomas Barwick/Getty Images.
