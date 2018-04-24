Moving Abroad? Here’s What To Do With Your Credit Cards
In 2016, the US State Department estimated that about 9 million US citizens were living abroad. An overseas move — whether for work, retirement or personal reasons — requires planning on many fronts. And if you’re a TPG reader, one of these fronts is certainly credit cards.
Figuring out what to do with your current credit cards before actually moving abroad is an issue I faced recently when I gave up my apartment in Austin, Texas, and left the US in July 2017. By organizing and categorizing my existing cards using this process, I was able to make intelligent decisions about which cards would be moving with me, which ones would be staying on the homefront and which ones were going to be dismissed.
In This Post
Card Inventory
The first step before moving is to inventory your current credit cards. Your needs may change when you move, so evaluate the following for each credit card. If you’re like me, you may want to put together a spreadsheet to do this.
How much value will this card provide going forward?
When calculating the value provided by a card, consider both the value of the card’s benefits and the value of the points earned from spending on the card. For example, your Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card might not be useful if you’re moving to Europe and don’t have plans to visit the US frequently, but your Chase Sapphire Reserve will continue to be useful as it earns 3x Ultimate Rewards on travel and dining and features many benefits that’ll likely still be useful internationally.
Does this card have a foreign transaction fee?
Obviously, you won’t want to pay foreign transactions fees when using a credit card in your new home.
Does this card have a Chip and PIN option?
Most US travel rewards credit cards still don’t have Chip and PIN, but Barclays Arrival Premier World Elite Mastercard is one notable exception. Some other credit cards, including the Chase Sapphire Reserve, will often work in a Chip and PIN situation at self-service kiosks though, either accepting any PIN or not asking for a PIN at all.
Who’s the card issuer?
Research ahead of time which issuer is most accepted in your new country. Visa and Mastercard are generally the most widely accepted credit cards, so make sure to have at least one of those. However, American Express is working hard to become more widely accepted. Discover has historically been useful in China, but recent data points indicate this may not be the case anymore.
Card Management
Next, using the information gained during your credit card inventory, sort your open credit cards into five categories:
Primary
These cards will become your everyday credit cards. These cards shouldn’t have foreign transaction fees and should hopefully provide solid benefits and perhaps even a few bonus categories. For me, these are the Chase Sapphire Reserve and whatever card I’m currently working on hitting a minimum spending bonus.
Specialty
These are cards you’ll use in specific situations. They’ll likely be airline or hotel specific cards. In most cases, these cards shouldn’t have foreign transaction fees. For me, these are my Citi Prestige, which I use for 4th Night Free hotel stays, and my IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card that I usually need to use as part of IHG Accelerate promotions.
Sock Drawer
You’re keeping these cards but don’t plan to use them frequently. If your move abroad is temporary, these are cards you want when you move back to the US. Or even if your move abroad is long-term, these might be cards with no annual fee that you’re keeping to extend your account age or cards that offer particular benefits. These cards can also have foreign transaction fees, since you won’t be using them abroad. For me, three of these cards are the Chase Freedom, the Chase Freedom Unlimited and the Chase Ink Business Cash Credit Card, all of which have no annual fee but do have foreign transaction fees.
Convert and Store
These are probably cards that you don’t see a need for abroad and come with an annual fee. You may be able to convert some of these cards to a no annual fee version. This will keep your account history and credit line active while saving you the annual fee. For example, I had the United MileagePlus Explorer Card, which is great for getting enhanced United award space, priority boarding and a free checked bag. Since I don’t have much use for that card overseas, I downgraded it to the no annual fee United MileagePlus Card to keep the credit line open and leave the possibility of upgrading the card in the future.
Close
If an unneeded card with an annual fee isn’t eligible for conversion to a no annual fee card, or you’d rather close the card than convert it, then it’s time to close the card. Make sure to use up the points first if necessary and take advantage of any outstanding travel credits.
Note that you won’t want your “sock drawer” cards to be considered inactive and automatically closed by the issuer. To keep activity on my stored cards, I use these cards every six months or so to reload $5 to my Amazon balance. Even though I’m abroad and don’t order many physical items from Amazon, I do sometimes forgo 3x earnings on my Chase Sapphire Reserve and instead buy Airbnb gift cards using my Amazon balance.
For the cards you’ll be using overseas, always remember to avoid dynamic currency conversion by choosing the local currency when making payments. For cards with foreign transaction fees, you can’t avoid the foreign transaction fee by opting to be charged in US dollars — so don’t use cards with foreign transaction fees while abroad and always choose to be charged in the local currency.
Keep a US Presence
Whether you’re moving abroad temporarily or permanently, there are some US-based services you’ll want to establish before your move and maintain long term for your financial ease.
Mailing Address
You’ll need a US address in order to successfully apply for most US credit cards. You can use a mail forwarding service, or a trusted friend or family’s mailing address. If you don’t use a mail forwarding option, you can still use USPS’s free informed delivery service to keep track of what mail has been sent to your address. In either case, you’ll want to go paperless with your banks and credit card companies to receive statements and communications electronically. And don’t tell banks or credit card companies that you’ve moved overseas, as some readers have reported that doing so resulted in their accounts being permanently closed.
Banking account
US credit cards usually need to be paid in US funds using US bank accounts. If you’re going to get paid into a foreign banking account, find a cheap way to transfer money between your foreign account and US account. Before moving, I opened a Schwab Bank High Yield Investor Checking account to withdraw local currency abroad without incurring any fees — they even refund ATM fees.
Telephone
Although not necessary, you’ll probably want a US phone number and a free or cheap method for calling US phone numbers to manage your credit card accounts. I use Google Fi and Google Hangouts to use my US number to call US numbers for cheap or free, depending on how I place the call.
Apply for New Cards
Even while living abroad, you can apply for new US credit cards if you keep a US mailing address and banking account. You may want to use a VPN to see specific offers and avoid questioning that might arise if you apply while on a foreign IP address. If approved, your new card will be shipped to your US mailing address, so you’ll need to have your mail service, family or friend forward the card to your foreign address. There may be cards that are particularly well suited to your new home abroad, like an airline card for an airline based in your new hometown.
Build a Foreign Presence
Especially if you’re moving abroad long term, you’ll want (and possibly need) to set up some services abroad.
Open a Foreign Bank Account
In many countries, a local bank account will be required to rent or buy a new home, set up electricity and more. You’ll probably want to open a bank account at a large international bank since they’re likely more accustomed to setting up accounts for US citizens — particularly with the complicated Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) reporting requirements placed on banks for accounts of US citizens.
Apply for a Foreign Credit Card
Once you have a bank account in your new country, you may want to apply for a credit card in your new country. In some countries, this will make payment at smaller merchants and self-service kiosks easier, even if the rewards on the card are non-existent.
Bottom Line
Each situation is different based on where you’re moving, how long you’ll be abroad, how much you’ll be traveling while abroad and the cards you currently have. However, by making a plan to inventory and manage your credit cards, maintaining a US mailing address and bank account and spending occasionally on “sock drawer” cards, you should be able to continue to reap the rewards and benefits offered by US credit cards.
