The latest credit card benefits you need to know about for June 2020
The credit card landscape is constantly changing, and this has accelerated even faster with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Credit card issuers are adjusting to a new normal in a less robust economic environment. And while travel is ever-so-slowly rebounding, spending habits are still vastly different than even just several months ago.
If it seems like there is a new card update, bonus category, or annual-fee change every few days, you’re not too far off. That’s why each month, we’ll be compiling a list of some of the major card updates that were announced in the previous month — and what specific card benefits and bonuses will be ending this month.
Whether you missed the news, or want to maximize a bonus that’s set to expire, let’s dive right in to what we’re paying attention to for June, issuer-by-issuer.
American Express
Last month, Amex kicked it off with an array of card updates to select Amex Membership Rewards, Delta, Marriott, and Hilton cards. These limited-time promotions were all announced as part of changes to keep cardholders engaged during the coronavirus pandemic.
Top card benefit updates from the past month
Here is a card-by-card look at each of the Amex changes announced in May. For a more comprehensive analysis, please read our guide to all the Amex card coronavirus-related updates.
Card impacted: The Platinum Card® from American Express
- Up to $320 in statement credits on select streaming and wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers (up to $20 per month) from May through December 2020
Card impacted: The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
- Up to $320 in statement credits on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers and U.S. purchases for shipping (up to $20 per month on each) from May through December 2020
- Up to $200 in additional statement credits for U.S. purchases with Dell: $100 in additional statement credits from May 1 through June 30, 2020, and up to $100 in additional statement credits between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2020.
Card impacted: American Express® Green Card
- Up to $80 in statement credits on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers (up to $10 per month) from May through December 2020
Card impacted: Most Delta SkyMiles consumer cards
- Earn 4x miles at U.S. supermarkets from May through July 2020
Card impacted: Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
- Earn 6x Marriott Bonvoy points on up to $7,500 spent at U.S. supermarkets from May through July 2020
- Eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants, including takeout and delivery, will now qualify toward the $300 Marriott Bonvoy statement credit benefit from June through August 2020
Card impacted: Most Chase and Amex cobranded Marriott Cards
- Earn 6x Marriott Bonvoy points at U.S. supermarkets from May through July 2020. Amex cardholders earn 6x on up to $7,500 and Chase cardholders earn it on up to $5,000 spent.
Card impacted: The Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card
- Earn 12x Hilton Honors points at U.S. supermarkets from May through July 2020
- Eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants, including takeout and delivery, will now qualify toward the up to $250 Hilton resort credit benefit from June through August 2020
- Bonus points earned through eligible purchases through 2020 will be considered base points, counting towards elite tier qualification and lifetime Diamond status
- Weekend night certificates: New ones — plus those issued through Dec. 31, 2020 — can now be used on any night of the week, and those issued between May 1 and Dec. 31, 2020 will be valid for 24 months from the date of issuance (rather than the usual 12 months).
Card impacted: Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card
- Earn 12x Hilton Honors points at U.S. supermarkets from May through July 2020
- Bonus points earned through eligible purchases through 2020 will be considered base points, counting towards elite tier qualification and lifetime Diamond status
- Weekend night certificates: New ones — plus those issued through Dec. 31, 2020 — can now be used on any night of the week, and those issued between May 1 and Dec. 31, 2020 will be valid for 24 months from the date of issuance (rather than the usual 12 months).
Card impacted: Hilton Honors Card from American Express
- Bonus points earned through eligible purchases through 2020 will be considered base points, counting towards elite tier qualification and lifetime Diamond status
In addition to these updates, Amex also announced “appreciation credits” on select cards as a renewal offer. Essentially, this means that if you are targeted and have an upcoming annual fee on your account, you’ll receive a statement credit to help offset the cost. This can be combined with any of the offers that you see above.
Finally, select personal Amex Platinum cardmembers have also been targeted for yet another credit — up to $200 towards the Amex Travel portal — for those who renew their card between April 1 and Dec. 31, 2020. Check your email if you received any of these targeted offers.
Top bonuses and benefits ending in June
Bi-annual Dell credits for the Business Platinum and bi-annual Saks credit for the Amex Platinum reset at the end of June. Keep in mind that Amex’s monthly charge card benefits (such as the restaurant credit with the American Express® Gold Card, Uber credit with the Amex Platinum, etc.) expire at the end of each month and do not rollover — June is no different.
Chase
Similarly to Amex, many category and spending bonuses for Chase cards launched at the beginning of May. The end of May was also capped off with a doozy of changes and updates. These coronavirus-related card enhancements affected the Sapphire lineup, including the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve.
Top card benefit updates from the past month
Cards impacted: Chase Sapphire Preferred and Chase Sapphire Reserve
In May, Chase added limited-time Sapphire benefits to help grounded travelers. This included a number of updates, including the ability to use the Sapphire Reserve’s $300 annual travel credit on purchases at grocery stores and gas stations from June 1 through the end of 2020.
Additionally, cardholders can now maximize cash back with Chase’s Pay Yourself Back. This new feature allows you to redeem each point worth 1.5 cents (on the Sapphire Reserve) or 1.25 cents (on the Sapphire Preferred) towards a statement credit used to also offset purchases at grocery stores, home improvement stores and dining establishments from May 31 through Sept. 30.
Finally, Chase Sapphire Reserve renewals will be processed at $450 through 2020. Back in April, Chase already announced that all Reserve cardholder renewal dates through July 1 would receive a $100 statement credit toward their annual fee. That isn’t changing, but for those that have renewals between July 1 through the end of 2020, the annual fee is $450. This applies to existing cardholders only — new applicants are subject to the higher, $550 annual fee.
Cards impacted: Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card and Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card
In early May, Southwest and Chase announced that elite status can be earned by just spending on a credit card. Not only did Southwest announce status and companion pass extensions, but most Chase-issued Southwest cards now offer the ability to earn elite status without even flying.
Top bonuses and benefits ending in June
With issuers competing for spending while cardholders remain close to home, grocery spending has been a key target. With many Chase cards, you can earn up to 5x on groceries across select travel cards. The exact bonus amount on groceries varies by card but is scheduled to end on June 30.
Cards impacted:
- Chase Sapphire Reserve (5x Ultimate Rewards points)
- United Club Card* (5x United miles)
- United Club Infinite Card (5x United miles)
- United Presidential Plus Card** (5x United miles)
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (3x Ultimate Rewards points)
- United Explorer Card (3x United miles)
- United MileagePlus Card** (3x United miles)
- United MileagePlus Awards Card** (3x United miles)
- United MileagePlus Select Card** (3x United miles)
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Card (3x Rapid Rewards points)
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Card (3x Rapid Rewards points)
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Card (3x Rapid Rewards points)
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Employee Card* (3x Rapid Rewards points)
- IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card (3x IHG points)
- IHG Rewards Club Select Credit Card** (3x IHG points)
- World of Hyatt Credit Card (3x Hyatt points)
- Hyatt Credit Card** (3x Hyatt points)
- Iberia Visa Signature Card* (3x Avios)
- Aer Lingus Visa Signature Card* (3x Avios)
- British Airways Visa Signature® Card (3x Avios)
- Disney Premier Visa* (3% Disney Rewards Dollars)
Card impacted: World of Hyatt Credit Card
Earlier this year, Hyatt made it easier to earn top-tier status via credit card spend. However, that accelerated earning is set to end on June 30. Existing World of Hyatt cardholders get three elite-qualifying nights for every $5,000 spent on the card through June 30. Note that this includes the two qualifying nights cardholders already earn for meeting that threshold, plus one bonus night.
New World of Hyatt cardholders will automatically get 10 qualifying night credits, double what is usually offered if you apply by June 30.
Citi
Like Chase and Amex, Citi also announced updates on some of its top travel cards in the month of May. Here’s what you may have missed.
Top card benefit updates from the past month
Card impacted: Citi Prestige® Card
In early May, Citi announced Citi Prestige changes that temporarily expanded the criteria for its $250 travel credit. If you haven’t already used your travel credit this year, you’ll now be able to use it on supermarkets and restaurants through the end of 2020.
While technically an early June update, Citi also will give Prestige cardholders 5 ThankYou Points per $1 spent on all online purchases up to 7,500 points through Aug. 31, 2020. Examples of eligible purchases include:
- Retailer website orders
- Online grocery orders
- Online drugstore orders
Card impacted: Citi Premier℠ Card
Existing Citi Premier cardholders can now earn additional points starting June 2, 2020. These earning rates will become 3 ThankYou Points per $1 spent on supermarket purchases (instead of 1 point per $1 spent) and 3 ThankYou Points per $1 spent on restaurant purchases, including takeout and curbside pickup (instead of 2 points per $1 spent).
Cards impacted: Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard®, Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard® and CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® Mastercard
In May, Citi announced that if you have the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard® (and opened the card before March 31, 2020), you’ll be offered a one-time, $225 statement credit upon account renewal. That’s a 50% reduction on the annual fee — though reports indicate that it may take a couple of statement cycles after the fee hits for the credit to post.
Also, if you have either the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® Mastercard® or CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® Mastercard®, you’ll get an extension on the American Airlines companion certificate (if you reached the spending thresholds to earn it).
Top bonuses and benefits ending in June
None
Other card issuers
Capital One
Cards impacted: Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card, Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card, Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business and Capital One®Spark® Miles Select for Business
Capital One announced an extension of a program where cardholders can redeem Capital One miles for food delivery and streaming services through September 2020.
Wells Fargo
Card impacted: Wells Fargo Propel
With much of the U.S. still heavily relying on streaming as a major source of entertainment, Wells Fargo expanded its streaming category for the no-annual-fee Wells Fargo Propel. As of June 1, new services that get 3x points include Amazon Prime, Disney, Apple TV+, ESPN+, Headspace, and HBO Now.
Bottom line
Credit card issuers came out with a plethora of changes in the past month, with many limited-time (and longer-term) benefits set to expire in the month of June. As these individual card program updates and benefits change in the ensuing weeks, we’ll keep tabs on it to make sure you get the most of the cards in your wallet.
However, while this is a comprehensive list of the major card updates recently announced — and benefits set to expire in June — this does not encompass all of our coronavirus-related card coverage. To stay up-to-date on the absolute latest card news, subscribe to our daily TPG newsletter.
