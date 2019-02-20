This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The SPG Business Amex is now the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card — apply for it here and earn a 75,000-point welcome bonus after you spend $3,000 on your card within the first three months of card membership.
On Feb. 13, the Starwood Preferred Guest, Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Marriott Rewards programs combined into the Marriott Bonvoy program. At the same time, American Express released the Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card with a 100,000-point welcome bonus (current offer is 75,000 bonus points after $3,000 spend in the first three months).
This card comes with many of the same features and benefits of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card for consumers, but also with generous bonus reward categories that are well suited to small business owners.
Who Is This Card For?
This card is ideal for small business owners who are loyal to the new Marriott Bonvoy program, which includes all of the previous Starwood Preferred Guest and Ritz-Carlton properties. Remember that virtually any size of business can qualify for a small business credit card, and that you can use your Social Security Number on your application if you haven’t obtained an Employer Identification Number (EIN) and you have a side hustle such as freelancing or running an eBay store.
This card would also complement an airline card or one that earns flexible rewards that can be transferred to airline miles. But since the features and benefits largely duplicate the consumer versions of the Marriott Bonvoy cards from American Express and Chase, and benefits like the 15 elite night credits toward status aren’t stackable, the business version might not make sense for those who already hold another Bonvoy card.
Welcome Bonus
You can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on new purchases within three months of account opening. According to TPG’s most recent valuations, Marriott points are worth 0.8 cents each, making the welcome bonus worth $600. The card has a $125 annual fee (see rates & fees).
Earning
This card offers you 6x points per dollar spent at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels. You also receive 4x points per dollar spent at US restaurants, at US gas stations, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from US service and on US purchases for shipping. You earn 2x points on all other purchases. In contrast, the consumer version of the mid-tier Marriott Bonvoy Amex doesn’t offer any opportunities to earn bonus rewards, aside from 6x points at Marriott hotels. (Note that the personal $95-a-year Bonvoy Amex card is no longer open for applications.)
All Bonvoy Business Amex card members receive Silver elite status, meaning that you’ll earn a total of 17 points per dollar spent at Marriott Bonvoy hotels. This includes 6x from the card, 10x base points and 1 bonus point for elite status. Gold members will earn a total of 18.5 points per dollar spent and Platinum members will earn 21 points. Finally, top-tier Platinum Premier elites will earn a total of 23.5 points per dollar spent, which equates to a phenomenal 18.8% returns when factoring in TPG’s value of Marriott Bonvoy points at 0.8 cents each.
Redeeming
The Marriott Bonvoy program now has eight award tiers, and awards will soon be split into off-peak periods (between 5,000 and 70,000 points) and peak periods (ranging from 10,000 to 100,000 points). Dates for the peak and off-peak periods still haven’t yet been specified. However, Marriott has continued the old Starwood Preferred Guest policy of giving you the fifth night free on redemptions of four or more consecutive nights.
You can also transfer points to airline miles. There are currently 45 airline partners, and 42 of them transfer at a 3:1 ratio (equivalent to the 1:1 ratio under the old Starwood program). Even better, you receive a 5,000-mile bonus for every 60,000 points you transfer to those 42 airlines, reducing the ratio to 2.4:1. Transfer times vary greatly, from instant to nearly one week.
Benefits
One of the primary reasons to consider this card is for all of its card holder benefits. First, it offers you Silver elite status, and the chance to earn Gold when you spend $35,000 on purchases in a calendar year. Silver offers you a 10% points bonus on paid stays, priority late checkout and a dedicated reservation line.
You also receive 15 nights credit toward the next level of elite status and a free night award each year that’s good for properties at or under 35,000 points per night. Also, starting on Mar. 28, 2019, you can earn a second free night award (at or under 35,000 points per night), after using your card to spend $60,000 in a calendar year. Other benefits include premium on-property internet access and unlimited free Boingo Wi-Fi service.
Which Cards Compete With the Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card?
Chase’s small business Marriott card is no longer offered to new applicants. And while it’s not a small business credit card, and no longer available to new applicants, the Marriott Bonvoy consumer card might be the Bonvoy Business Amex’s closest competitor. It offers nearly identical features and benefits, but it doesn’t include bonuses for restaurant, gas, wireless telephone and shipping charges. Nor does it include Boingo Wi-Fi membership or any of the features found on American Express small business cards.
Outside of the Marriott Bonvoy family, there aren’t many small business cards cobranded with hotels. Among the few are the Hilton Honors American Express Business Card. It offers new applicants 125,000 Honors points after spending $3,000 within three months of account opening. These points are worth $750 according to TPG’s latest valuations. It offers you Gold status plus 12x points at Hilton portfolio properties, 6x points at US gas stations, on wireless telephone services purchases directly from US service providers on US purchases for shipping, and at US restaurants, on flights booked directly with airlines or with Amex Travel and on car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies. You earn 3x points on other purchases. This card has a $95 annual fee (see rates & fees) and offers a free weekend night award each year.
Another option is to go with the Business Platinum® Card from American Express. It offers you 5x bonus points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel, and on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com. Among its numerous other benefits and fee credits, you also receive Gold status with both Marriott and Hilton hotels. It has a $595 annual fee (see rates & fees).
Bottom Line
The Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express card can be an excellent choice for those who want a small business card that offers the most possible benefits at over 6,700 Marriott Bonvoy properties around the world. By offering a great welcome bonus, and better rewards and benefits than the consumer version, the Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express might be the best hotel card available for small business owners.
