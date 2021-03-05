Free points! These loyalty programs are offering bonuses just for signing up
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new bonuses.
Whether you’re just getting into award travel or already have dozens of different accounts, odds are there are at least a handful of programs you’ve yet to join. If you play your cards right, you can score additional bonuses simply for signing up (and sometimes, completing your first qualifying activity). These are separate from any welcome bonuses you might earn with a cobranded airline or hotel credit card.
These bonuses often apply to more obscure, under-the-radar programs. But you never know when one of these travel providers can help you, especially since many partner with at least one transferable point program. That said, we’ve seen offers from some more popular programs as well, such as free flights for new Alaska Mileage Plan members and free nights for new Marriott Bonvoy members.
Here’s a look at current offers, but be sure to check back here often for updated information.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Current loyalty program sign-up bonuses
|Program
|Promotion
|End date
|Etihad Guest
|500 miles for signing up and flying once. Join here.
|No listed date
|Hilton Honors
|2,000 bonus points on your first stay, plus an extra 3,000 bonus points after two stays. Join here.
|Dec. 31, 2021
|IHG Rewards Club
|500 bonus points for signing up. Join here.
|No listed date
|Marriott Bonvoy
|2,500 bonus points after completing your first stay. Join here.
|No listed date
|Qatar Airways Privilege Club
|2,500 Qmiles for signing up, plus 50 bonus Qpoints and 5,000 bonus Qmiles after taking your first flight by June 30, 2021. Join here using promo code OAT3SMQ121.
|April 31, 2021
|Qatar Airways Student Club
|Receive a promo code for 10% off your first trip, 15% off your second and 20% off your third. Join here.
|Ongoing
|TAP Portugal Miles & Go
|200 bonus points for signing up. Join here.
|Ongoing
Depending on the bonus, you may be able to stack it with promotions available to existing members. For more deals, see:
- Current hotel promotions with Hilton, Marriott, IHG and more
- All of the buy points and miles promotions worth considering
- Current transfer bonuses
Additional reporting by Carissa Rawson.
Featured photo by Benji Stawski / The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.