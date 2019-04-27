This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Citi has announced most of its credit card benefits and protections will end on September 22, 2019, including some of the benefits or protections explored in this story. For more details, see this story.
For American Airlines flyers, the Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard is one of the best options out there. It provides benefits that can make flying American Airlines better — even if you’re flying in basic economy. It’s also a useful card for travelers that don’t fly on American much, since it provides an avenue to diversify the miles in your award travel portfolio. There are plenty of reasons to add this card to your wallet, including the card’s current sign-up bonus of 50,000 American AAdvantage miles after spending $2,500 in the first 3 months of account opening.
Aside from the sign-up bonus, Citi’s Price Rewind price protection benefit and the benefits directly related to flying on American Airlines, such as Preferred boarding in Group 5 and being able to check your first bag for free on domestic itineraries, the card features some perks that aren’t as widely advertised. Here are five of the Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select Card’s other benefits that are worth knowing about.
1. Purchase Protection
If you make a purchase with your Platinum Select Card, it’s covered under many circumstances. If the item is damaged or stolen within 90 days of purchase or delivery — whichever comes first — Citi may repair the item or reimburse the cost of the item. The card covers up to $10,000 per incident and up to $50,000 per year, per Citi card account.
You must have purchased the item at least in part with your Platinum Select Card in order for it to be eligible for the card’s coverage. If you didn’t pay for the item completely with your Platinum Select Card, the card’s protection will only cover up to the cost that was put on your Platinum Select Card.
This coverage is secondary, so if you have other coverage you’ll need to file with that coverage first. Coverage doesn’t apply if the item wasn’t reasonably cared for to prevent the damage or theft; the item is used in a way that goes against the manufacturer’s instructions or warnings, or is altered from its designed purpose; the item is damaged because of a product defect or experiences normal wear and tear where no failure has occurred; the item is damaged because of an act of God; or the item was under the care and control of a third-party.
Purchases that aren’t eligible for this coverage include but are not limited to boats, cars, aircraft or any other motorized land, air or water vehicles and their original equipment; products that can spoil or be consumed; currency, cash, gift cards or traveler’s checks; tickets of any kind; items purchased for resale, professional or commercial use; advice or services for a purchased item; watches or jewelry; and fire arms or ammunition.
To file a claim, call 1-866-918-4670 as soon as possible after the incident. You’ll need to return all request documents within 180 days of the date of the incident. You may be asked to provide the damaged item for inspection; for stolen items you’ll need to provide a police report.
2. Car Rental Insurance
With so many things that could go wrong when renting a car — from a scratch to a collision — it’s nice to know that your credit card has you covered. The Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select Card does just that. If you experience an accident or theft involving your rental car, this insurance benefit will cover part — if not all — of the cost. Coverage is secondary in the US, but primary abroad.
The car rental insurance protection covers up to $50,000 toward the cost of repairs or the cash value of the car — whichever amount is less. You’ll also be reimbursed reasonable towing expenses to the nearest collision repair facility. To be eligible for coverage, you must pay for the entire car rental with your Platinum Select card and/or AAdvantage miles and decline the rental company’s collision loss/damage insurance. You and any authorized drivers designated or listed on the rental car agreement are covered as long as each driver has a valid driver’s license.
In order to take advantage of the worldwide car rental insurance, make sure that your rental period is no longer than 31 consecutive days and the rental car is a motor vehicle with at least four wheels that is designed to be driven on public roads. This insurance will only cover rental cars that are stolen or damaged by an accident, a natural disaster or vandalism. Coverage will not apply if the rental car was used in a way that goes against your rental car agreement or against clear instructions or warnings posted in the car; the rental car was used as a car for hire; you or an authorized driver doesn’t take responsible care of the rental car; or the car is rented through a car sharing company that allows individuals to rent out their own vehicle.
To file a claim, call 1-866-918-4670 as soon as possible after your rental car is damaged or stolen. Take pictures of the damage if possible and return all requested documents within 180 days of the incident.
3. Baggage Delay Protection
If you’re traveling with a common carrier, such as a plane, train, ferry or cruise ship, and your checked baggage is delayed by more than six hours, you could be reimbursed for necessary personal and business items that you need in the meantime. The card’s protection benefit covers up to $100 per covered traveler per trip.
You must have paid for your ticket at least in part with your Platinum Select Card and/or AAdvantage miles. You and your family members are protected by this coverage, even if you aren’t traveling with your family members.
The benefit covers personal and business items that may be needed while baggage is delayed, such as toiletries and a change of clothes. The benefit doesn’t cover any items not contained in the checked baggage, traveler’s checks, tickets of any kind, passport, visas, negotiable instruments, bullion, rare or previous metals, stamps and coins, or currency. Plus, there’s no coverage when baggage is delayed while returning to the traveler’s primary residence.
You’ll need to notify the airline or other common carrier before leaving the airport or station, and keep a copy of any report provided. To file a claim, call 1-866-918-4670 within 60 days of the bags being delayed. You’ll need to return all required documents within 180 days of the bags being delayed or as soon as reasonably possible.
4. Trip Cancellation & Interruption Protection
This protection may cover costs if your trip is canceled, interrupted or extended due to sickness, injury, death of the covered travelers and weather issues. You may be reimbursed up to $5,000 per trip or the actual amount charged to your Citi Platinum Select Card (including AAdvantage miles), whichever is lesser.
You must have purchased your trip at least in part with your Platinum Select Card and/or AAdvantage miles. Citi defines covered travelers as the primary cardholder and the primary cardholder’s family members that are traveling on the trip. Even if the primary cardholder isn’t traveling, family members are still eligible for the benefit as long as part of the trip was purchased using the primary cardholder’s Platinum Select Card or AAdvantage miles.
The protection doesn’t cover the costs if the traveler simply chose to change plans, has a work conflict, is not feeling well but is still able to travel, preferred lodging isn’t available or the traveler can reach their destination but decides not to travel — only a set list of reasons provided in your Guide to Benefits is covered. Coverage is secondary, so you’ll need to file with the common carrier and any other sources first.
Covered expenses include but aren’t limited to the value of the covered traveler’s unused transportation tickets or forfeited deposits, minus any refund or credit received from the airline or other travel suppliers; change fees charged by the airline or other travel suppliers; a credit/voucher that is not used by its expiration date or within 12 months of the issuance date, whichever is sooner; other unused, nonrefundable travel expenses such as lodging, tour fees or activity fees; additional costs to get the covered traveler home if the trip is interrupted; additional fare or tickets needed to rejoin the trip that has been interrupted; reasonable expenses for similar accommodations and meals that are incurred because of an interruption or reasonable extension of the trip due to a covered reason; fees charged by a travel supplier if one person cancels the trip for a covered reason and another person continues with the trip alone; and reasonable costs to return the covered traveler’s vehicle to their residence if they need to get home another way.
There are many exclusions and complex details regarding this coverage, all of which are detailed in your Guide to Benefits. If you believe you might be eligible for this coverage, call 1-866-918-4670 as soon as possible — to possibly be eligible for coverage, you must call within 60 days of cancellation, interruption or reasonable extension of the trip.
5. Extended Warranty
The Platinum Select Card’s warranty coverage will extend the manufacturer’s warranty on an item for an additional 24 months. In the event of a covered failure, Citi’s extended warranty coverage will repair or replace the item or reimburse you up to the amount charged on your Platinum Select card or $10,000 — whichever is less. Citi will decide whether an item will be repaired or replaced, or whether you will be reimbursed.
If you purchase an extended warranty from the merchant, Citi’s coverage will add an additional 24 months onto the end of that. However, total coverage won’t exceed seven years from the purchase date. Also note that Citi will only extend the warranty on an item paid at least in part with your Platinum Select Card. If you only paid for part of the item with your card, Citi will only reimburse you for up to the amount originally charged.
Coverage doesn’t apply to some items including but not limited to boats, cars, aircraft or any other motorized land, air or water vehicles and their original equipment; tires; services unless covered under the manufacturer’s warranty; used, antique or pre-owned items; items purchased for resale, professional or commercial use; land or buildings; housing properties; plants and live animals; and items that don’t come with a manufacturer’s warranty.
Additionally, damage that occurs under some circumstances isn’t covered. These circumstances include but aren’t limited to when you fail to care for or service the item appropriately as required by the manufacturer; the item has a product defect, recall or experiences normal wear and tear where no failure has occurred; or the item is damaged because of an act of God, such as a flood, hurricane, lightning, wind or earthquake.
To file a claim, call 1-866-918-4670 as soon as possible after the incident and return all requested documents within 180 days of the incident.
Bottom Line
As shown in this article, the benefits of the Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard aren’t limited to travel on American Airlines. Indeed, the card contains many useful shopping and travel benefits. In addition to the benefits described in this piece, the Platinum Select Card also offers trip delay protection, lost baggage protection, Citi Price Rewind price protection and 90-day return protection. The protections offered are excellent considering the Platinum Select Card features just a $99 annual fee that’s waived for the first year.
