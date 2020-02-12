These are the TSA-approved foods you can — and can’t — bring with you on an airplane
Editor’s note: This post has been updated. It was originally published on July 15, 2018.
We all know that airplane food isn’t exactly fine dining, especially if you’re traveling at the back of the plane. If you travel frequently or have dietary restrictions, chances are you’re going to want to start bringing your own food with you. I mean, how many times can you decide between chicken and pasta? It gets old pretty quickly.
But just because you want to bring your own food from home on the plane doesn’t mean it’s OK, at least in the eyes of the TSA. Yes, you can take your “emotional support casserole” with you, but what about live lobsters? And French onion dip?
To make sure you don’t have to part ways with your beloved jar of Nutella at security, reference this guide before your next flight.
TSA-approved foods you can pack in your carry-on
Get ready for some good news. You can bring virtually all food past security, as long as it’s not a liquid exceeding 3.4 ounces.
This means bread, cakes, candy, cereal, solid cheese, solid chocolate, coffee, cooked meat, cooked seafood, cooked vegetables, cookies, crackers, dried fruits, fresh eggs, gum, nuts, solid pet food, pies, pizza, protein powder, salt, sandwiches, snacks, spices, supplements and tea are all good to go.
You can even bring an empty water bottle.
Keep in mind, though, that your protein powders and canned foods might be subject to additional screening. (In fact, the TSA suggests that you might want to pack canned foods in your checked bags, ship it to your destination or, better yet, leave it at home.)
Oh, and as for those live lobsters? They’re probably fine, as long as they’re in a clear, sealed, spill-proof container (though you will want to check your airline’s policy first).
Can I bring baby food and formula on a plane?
The TSA allows “reasonable quantities” of baby food in your carry-on bag. You’ll just have to remove it, along with baby formula or breast milk from your carry-on bag, so those items can be screened separately.
This is where the TSA liquids rule comes into play: You can’t bring any item that is in liquid or cream form over 3.4 ounces on the plane with you. Think creamy cheeses, liquid chocolate, liquid coffee, creamy dips and spreads, gravy, honey, hummus, ice cream, jam, jelly, juice, syrup, peanut butter, salad dressing, sauce, salsa, soda, soup and yogurt.
That means your French onion dip must be below 3.4 ounces, or you’ll have to give it a tearful goodbye at the airport.
Booze rules and other final notes
As far as alcoholic beverages go, you can’t have anything that’s over 140 proof, including grain alcohol, in either your checked baggage or carry-on. You could carry on your own mini bottles, but many airlines won’t let you drink your own alcohol on board.
You can bring an ice pack to keep foods chilled, as long as it’s still fully solid when you get to the airport. If it melts, it will be considered a liquid and subject to the liquid rule.
When in doubt, consult the TSA’s list and check with your airline.
Featured image by Robert Alexander/Getty Images.
