No-annual-fee but also few perks: A review of The JetBlue Card
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information.
JetBlue Card overview
No-annual-fee airline cards typically don’t come with many perks and the JetBlue Card is no exception. However, with no foreign transaction fees, discounts on in-flight purchases and bonus earnings on three spending categories, it’s still a decent option for occasional JetBlue travelers. In our opinion though, the JetBlue Plus Card — a card that carries a $99 annual fee — is a much more compelling option. Card Rating*: ⭐⭐⭐
*Card Rating is based on the opinion of TPG’s editors and is not influenced by the card issuer.
While JetBlue has historically been a smaller airline in the U.S. than the likes of American, Delta and United, the New York City-based carrier is making moves to cement itself as a major player.
From a close tie-up with American Airlines to an upcoming international expansion to London, there’s a lot to look forward to for JetBlue and its TrueBlue loyalty program And with free snacks, free Wi-Fi and a reputation for customer-centric service, the airline already has a lot going for it.
When it comes to credit cards, there are two JetBlue flavors: the no-annual-fee JetBlue card and the $99-annual-fee JetBlue Plus card. If you are an occassional JetBlue flyer and want to boost your TrueBlue balance, let’s dive into this no-annual-fee JetBlue Card to see if it’s the right fit for you.
New to The Points Guy? Sign up for our daily newsletter and check out our beginner’s guide.
The information for the JetBlue Card and JetBlue Plus Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
In This Post
Who is this card for?
The JetBlue Card is ideal for infrequent JetBlue flyers who have an affinity for the airline but are also not regular flyers.
Why only infrequent flyers? Well, because the JetBlue Card — like many other no-annual-fee airline cards — don’t come with the perks many expect with a cobranded airline card, such as a free checked bag, priority boarding, etc. There also isn’t a way to fast track to Mosaic elite status like there is on the JetBlue Plus card.
However, the JetBlue Card is still a solid option for JetBlue flyers who don’t need any perks yet still want to earn extra TrueBlue points and have something in their wallet that has no annual fee or no foreign transaction fees.
Related: The complete guide to the JetBlue TrueBlue program
Sign-up bonus
First, the good news is that there is a sign-up bonus on this card. However, the bad news is that the current bonus is modest at best: 10,000 bonus TrueBlue points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 90 days. According to TPG valuations that peg TrueBlue points at 1.3 cents apiece, the bonus is worth just $130.
Again, JetBlue’s other credit card option — the JetBlue Plus card — is a much more compelling option if a generous sign-up bonus is what you’re after. In fact, the current offer is the card’s best ever: up to 100,000 TrueBlue points.
That’s broken down by earning 50,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases and paying the annual fee in full, both within the first 90 days. Then, you’ll earn an additional 50,000 bonus points after spending a total of $6,000 on purchases within the first 12 months.
Related: How to maximize 100,000 JetBlue TrueBlue points in 2021
Main benefits and perks
The list of perks and benefits on the JetBlue Card is fairly slim which, again, is unsurprising for a no-annual-fee card.
One of the top advantages of this card is a 50% inflight savings on food and beverage purchases when you use the card to pay. Keep in mind that during the pandemic, not all service has resumed and onboard selection may be limited.
Additionally, the JetBlue card has no foreign transaction fees, $0 liability protection, EMV chip technology and 0% introductory APR for balance transfers for first 12 billing cycles.
As a “World Mastercard,” there are also several other perks that come with this designation:
- Concierge services — Phone representatives to assist you with gift buying and delivery, event tickets and other personal services
- Onefinestay — Get a 10% discount on thousands of rental homes around the world. Amenities include guest services available 24/7, high-quality toiletries and free Wi-Fi.
- Mastercard Priceless Cities — Offers discounts and exclusive offers for luxury goods and services in select cities around the world
- ShopRunner — When you order from more than 140 online stores using ShopRunner, you’ll receive unlimited free two-day shipping and return shipping on purchases. Eligible retailers include Saks Fifth Avenue, Brooks Brothers, Tory Burch, Staples and 1-800-Flowers.com.
- Cell phone insurance — When you charge your monthly telephone bill to your card, your cell phone will be covered against damage or theft up to $800 — with a $50 deductible — up to $1,000 per 12-month period.
How to earn points
On the earning side of things, you’ll get 3x TrueBlue points per dollar on JetBlue purchases, 2x points per dollar on restaurants and grocery stores and 1x points per dollar spent on everything else.
Based on our valuations, that is equal to a 3.9% return on JetBlue spending, 2.6% on dining and groceries and 1.3% on everything else. As a point of comparison, the JetBlue Plus Card offers twice as many points on JetBlue purchases.
It’s also worth noting that as a TrueBlue member, you’ll earn at least 2 base points per dollar on JetBlue flights booked directly on top of the 3x points you’ll earn through the card.
Related: Complete guide to earning points in the JetBlue TrueBlue program
How to redeem points
The TrueBlue program is revenue-based, meaning there is a (mostly) fixed value to your points.
That means you can redeem points for any seat, including JetBlue Mint seats, across JetBlue’s entire route network and get a fairly consistent value from your points. The more a flight costs in cash, the more it will cost in points.
While that’s great for simplicity’s sake, there typically aren’t ways to get outsized value from your TrueBlue points — unlike other programs that use award charts or have dynamic award pricing.
JetBlue partners with a handful of different airlines, but currently, you can only redeem TrueBlue points on one of them: Hawaiian Airlines. Unlike the revenue-based rate for redeeming on JetBlue flights, award rates on Hawaiian use a region-based award chart for these tickets. These tickets have to be booked over the phone.
Additionally, while you can’t redeem TrueBlue points for hotels or rental cars, you can redeem them for discounts on JetBlue Vacations.
Related: How to redeem points with the JetBlue TrueBlue program
Other card options
JetBlue Plus Card
As we’ve hinted at above, the other card in the TrueBlue lineup — the JetBlue Plus Card — is a worthy alternative to the no-annual-fee JetBlue Card.
That card is currently offering a whopping up to 100,000-point bonus (50,000 TrueBlue points after spending $1,000 and paying the annual fee within the first 90 days and an additional 50,000 points after spending a total of $6,000 within the first 12 months) along with perks like the first checked bag free, a 5,000-point bonus every cardmember anniversary year and more.
TPG values JetBlue TrueBlue points at 1.3 cents each, making the full 100,000-point sign-up bonus worth $1,300 in JetBlue travel.
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
Additionally, since you can transfer points to JetBlue from all the major transferable points programs (American Express Membership Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards, Citi ThankYou Rewards and Capital One), this opens the door to other flexible points’ cards as well.
Capital One miles transfer to JetBlue at 2:1.5 point ratio. And the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card now earns up to 100,000 bonus miles after spending $20,000 on purchases within the first 12 months of account opening. Alternatively, you can still receive the ongoing bonus of 50,000 miles if you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening if spending $20,000 on the card happens to be a bit much for your situation.
According to TPG valuations, the full 100,000-mile bonus is worth a generous $1,400, easily making it onto our list of best credit card offers.
|CARD
|ANNUAL FEE
|SIGN-UP BONUS
|EARNING CATEGORIES*
|BEST BENEFITS
|JetBlue Plus Card
|$99
|Earn 50,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days and paying the annual fee, plus an additional 50,000 points after spending a total of $6,000 on purchases within the first 12 months
|6x on JetBlue purchases, 2x on restaurants and groceries
|
|Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
|$95
|Up to 100,000 bonus miles when you spend $20,000 on purchases in the first 12 months from account opening (expires on 12/14/2020), or still earn 50,000 miles if you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening.
|2x miles on purchases
|Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credit (up to $100)
Bottom line
The JetBlue Card is a decent, albeit uninspiring product for occasional JetBlue flyers. When compared side-by-side with the perks and benefits of JetBlue Plus Card, there is a notable gap between the offerings. Then again, you’re forgoing paying a $99 annual fee with the standard JetBlue Card.
Keep in mind that you can also transfer points to JetBlue from all the major transferable points programs. That makes both JetBlue cards even more valuable since you can easily top off your account balance by transferring from one of these card programs.
Featured photo by John Gribben for The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.