How to use the Sapphire Reserve DoorDash credit
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
When the Chase Sapphire Reserve® added DoorDash benefits back in January, I was interested enough to take mental note of the additions, but not motivated enough to use the perks right away. But now, with the world temporarily turned upside down, and almost of all us packing away our luggage and staying home, the card’s perks that once sat unused are now the card benefits I’m using the most.
A few months ago, the Sapphire Reserve card added two new perks: complimentary DashPass membership (normally $9.99 per month) and up to $60 in DoorDash credit in both 2020 and again in 2021. (Note that a $100 annual fee increase was also announced for the Sapphire Reserve at that time, though due to coronavirus that is being temporarily offset with a $100 statement credit at renewal time at least through July 1.)
For those not familiar, DoorDash is a food delivery service, much like UberEats or GrubHub. You place an order from a local restaurant in your area via the DoorDash app, and a DoorDash driver picks up the meal from the restaurant and then can leave the order on your front porch for a “contactless” delivery.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
While it will vary from area to area, DoorDash has a wide variety of restaurant options in my area, more actually than even UberEats. Thankfully, using the Sapphire Reserve’s DoorDash $60 credit is extremely simple and doesn’t require any special or complicated actions on your part.
Related: Best credit cards for food delivery
How to use the Sapphire Reserve DoorDash credit
To use this year’s $60 in DoorDash credit, valid until Dec. 31, 2020, simply use your Sapphire Reserve card to pay for your DoorDash order. That’s it. For me, the offsetting credit for my family’s $39.77 taco order posted very quickly against the charge, resulting in $0 out of pocket cost for that tasty meal as that total included the tip.
Those with a Sapphire Reserve will also have another fresh $60 DoorDash credit waiting for them at the beginning of 2021.
If you’ve lost count of what you’ve spent, you can check your spending toward the 2020 allotment of the card’s $60 DoorDash credit by heading to the online card benefits section of the Chase website and checking the spending total. Once you go over that $60 credit, you’ll have to pay for your orders, but at least you’ll earn 3x points per dollar on the charges as dining expenses. (Update: Thanks to a new promotion, you can earn a total of 5x points per dollar on up to $500 in DoorDash charges on your Sapphire Reserve through May 31.)
Related: Guide to online grocery delivery services
If you’re using DoorDash for the first time, you can also likely stack a new customer referral credit to your savings. I was referred by a current customer for an offer that provides $15 in new customer credit — $5 off each of the first three orders placed. (You get a $10 credit for making a successful referral.) It’s possible there are other offers out there, so keep your eyes peeled when you sign up for the first time.
How to use the free Chase DashPass membership
While you don’t have to take any advance action to just use the Sapphire Reserve’s DoorDash credits, the same is not true for the card’s complimentary DashPass membership. You don’t have to use this perk to use up your credits, but if you plan to use the credits, you may want to activate the membership before placing an order as it may save you a few bucks. DashPass provides you lower service fees and free delivery on all DoorDash orders of more than $12.
According to DoorDash, DashPass members save an average of between $4 and $5 per order by having a membership. In my area, not all restaurants are eligible for free DashPass delivery, but many are options. The non-eligible restaurants typically have a $3.99 to $5.99 delivery fee.
You can activate the DashPass membership offer by heading here or you can download the DoorDash app and enter your Chase card information there. Even if you don’t have a Sapphire Reserve, other Chase cards actually also convey some level of DashPass membership.
Both the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card offer free DashPass for at least one year, while the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and Chase Freedom® cards offer DashPass complimentary for three months and then convey a 50% discount for at least one year after that.
The information for the Chase Freedom and Chase Freedom Unlimited has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Related: Best Chase credit cards
Bottom line
The world is a bit strange right now, and most of us aren’t using our rewards credit cards the way we initially intended. While select premium cards may not be a good fit for some of us at the moment, there are ways to maximize some built-in credits from the safety of our home. Thankfully, the relatively new DoorDash credits on the Sapphire Reserve came at a very good time and are simple to put to good, tasty use.
Featured image courtesy of Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.