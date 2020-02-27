How to enroll in Priority Pass with eligible credit cards
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with current information. It was originally published on Oct. 31, 2018.
A Priority Pass Select membership has long been one of the most valuable perks that’s included as a benefit of certain travel rewards cards. There are now more than 1,300 Priority Pass lounges worldwide, and the lounge network is still growing. You can also access restaurant lounges and Minute Suites locations with your Priority Pass membership (note that access to restaurant lounges isn’t included with American Express-issued Priority Pass memberships).
While Priority Pass membership is provided as a benefit of select premium credit cards, you won’t be able to access Priority Pass lounges by simply showing your credit card. Instead, you’ll need to enroll your credit card before you can start visiting Priority Pass lounge locations. Although some lounges will accept a digital card, some lounges require a physical card — so you’ll want to enroll your card well before your first lounge visit, if possible.
Luckily, enrolling your card is a relatively simple process that can be done online or by calling your card issuer. Today we’ll walk you through the steps you need to take to do this so you can begin enjoying your Priority Pass membership.
In This Post
Chase
To activate a Priority Pass membership with an eligible Chase card such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve, you’ll want to make sure you’re on the Ultimate Rewards half of the Chase website. You can reach this section by clicking on your point total in the bottom left hand of your account page.
You’ll then want to click on the card that you’re trying to enroll.
Now, click on “Card Benefits” in the top left corner.
Scroll down until you see boxes with all of your card’s benefits. Click “Travel” to only see travel benefits, and then you’ll see a box for “Complimentary Airport Lounge Access.” As you can see, I’ve already activated my membership — but if you hadn’t, you’d just click the “activate now” button and follow the instructions on the screen.
If you add an authorized user to your account before activating your Priority Pass membership online, your authorized user will also be enrolled. Otherwise, you’ll need to call the number on the back of your card to enroll your authorized user in Priority Pass.
American Express
Once you’re logged into your Amex online account, you’ll want to make sure that you’ve selected the right card. As you can see from the top right portion of the image below, I’m currently viewing the page for The Platinum Card® from American Express — but multiple other Amex cards also offer Priority Pass Select membership. Click on “Benefits” to see all the perks that come with your card.
Given the sheer number of perks that come with the Amex Platinum Card, you might have to scroll down a little until you find “The American Express Global Lounge Collection.”
From there you’ll see a full description of the incredibly comprehensive lounge access that comes with the Amex Platinum, including access to Amex Centurion lounges and Delta SkyClubs when flying Delta. Note that you can also enroll in Priority Pass by calling the number on the back of your eligible Amex card.
If you add Platinum Card authorized users to your card, they will need to call the number on the back of their card to enroll themselves in Priority Pass. Remind them to also enroll in their other authorized user benefits during the call, including Marriott Gold Elite status, Hilton Gold status, Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Avis Preferred and National Car Rental Emerald Club Executive.
Citi
The only Citi credit card to offer a Priority Pass membership is the Citi Prestige® Card, but it has the most customer-friendly policy of all when it comes to Priority Pass enrollment. Citi Prestige cardholders will be automatically enrolled in Priority Pass, so you can simply sit tight and wait for your card to arrive in the mail.
The information for the Citi Prestige has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
U.S. Bank
The U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite Card offers a 12-month Priority Pass Select membership. One cardmember per account can enroll, and his or her first four visits and four individual accompanying guest visits are waived during the first Priority Pass Select membership year. To enroll, you can log in to the U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Card Benefit site.
The information for the U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Bottom line
Valuable perks such as airport lounge access are the easiest ways to justify paying $400+ annual fees for premium credit cards, but if you forget to take advantage of them, the math starts to work against you. Enrolling your Priority Pass membership won’t take more than five minutes, and it can save you the inconvenience of arriving at an airport with a long layover only to realize that you don’t have the lounge access you expected.
Additional reporting by Katie Genter.
Featured photo of the SATS Premier Lounge in Singapore (SIN) Terminal 2 by Katie Genter/The Points Guy.
