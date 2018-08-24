How to Combine Your Wells Fargo Points to Get Maximum Value
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
One of the ways to maximize the newly enhanced Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card is to pair it with a Wells Fargo Visa Signature® Card. When you have both cards, you can combine the Go Far Rewards earned from each and redeem all your points for 1.5 to 1.75 cents per point toward airfare. You can also easily share your points with any other Wells Fargo customer, whether they be a family member, friend, acquaintance or co-worker. Let’s take a step-by-step look at how to combine your Wells Fargo points and ensure you get the maximum redemption value possible. (
Card Basics
First, here’s a quick recap of both the Propel Amex and the Visa Signature:
Wells Fargo Propel American Express — You’ll earn 30,000 points after spending $3,000 in the three months of account opening as a welcome bonus. On an ongoing basis, the Propel Amex earns 3x points on travel — which includes flights, hotels, homestays, car rentals, taxis and rideshares — along with dining (referred to by Wells Fargo as “eating out and ordering in”), gas stations and popular streaming services. The new card also earns 1 point per dollar on all other purchases. Points redeemed with the Propel Amex are worth 1 cent each toward cash back, gift cards, donations to charity and travel, including airfare.
Wells Fargo Visa Signature Card — This card earns the same Go Far Rewards as the Propel Amex and comes with a bonus of 5x points at gas stations, grocery stores and drug stores for the first six months up $12,500 in spending. That equates to 62,500 points if you’re able to spend the entire amount. You earn 1x points on all spend after that and no annual fee. Go Far Rewards earned with this card are worth 1.5 cents each toward paid airfare. If you spend $50,000 on the card in a year, the redemption value increases to 1.75 cents each toward flights. (The information for the Wells Fargo Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.)
If you combine the points earned from the Propel Amex with the points earned from the Visa Signature, all points can be redeemed at 1.5 cents apiece toward airfare, or 1.75 cents apiece if you’ve hit the $50,000 annual spend on the Visa Signature.
Automatic Combination for Multiple Cards
If you have two or more Wells Fargo cards that participate in the Go Far Rewards program, you won’t have to do anything to combine your points. For instance, I have both the Wells Fargo Visa Signature and the revamped Wells Fargo Propel Amex cards. Upon receiving my new Propel card in the mail, I logged into my Wells Fargo banking profile where my new card was already listed and all the rewards had been automatically combined into the same Go Far Rewards account.
When I went to my “Rewards Summary” after logging into the Go Far Rewards website, both my Visa Signature and Propel Amex card were listed as contributing accounts:
And you’ll note that all my points have automatically taken on a 1.5 cent per point redemption value toward flights without me having to take a single step:
Transfer Rules/Options
But what if you want to exchange Go Far Rewards points with other people? In my opinion, Wells Fargo makes it easier than any other loyalty program to share rewards. You can give anyone with a Wells Fargo account— friend, acquaintance, relative, coworker — some of your Go Far Rewards points. They don’t have to live at the same address, they don’t have to be an authorized user on your credit card account and they don’t have to be related to you. You can literally send points to any Wells Fargo customer — they don’t even have to hold a Wells Fargo credit card — and I haven’t found a limit to the number of points you can transfer or a cap on the frequency of transfers.
Here are the three different options to combine Go Far Rewards:
Pool Rewards
Anyone with a Go Far Rewards account can create a rewards pool and allow any other Wells Fargo credit card holders to contribute to the pool. As the pool owner, you can redeem any rewards contributed to the pool at any time. You can also designate a pool co-owner who has the same ability to redeem any contributed points. As an example, this could be a handy format if you’re soon to be married — you could set up a pool and request everyone contribute points to your pool toward a free honeymoon in lieu of sending gifts.
Pools can last for 12, 24 or 36 months and when you set it up, you must select whether you want contributors to send cash or points:
When people want to contribute to your pool, they can easily find it on the Go Far Rewards website after selecting “Pool Rewards” from the top “Share Rewards” menu on the homepage. They’ll then need the owner’s first and last name and pool ID:
Remember, only the pool owner or co-owner can redeem points, so this is not a traditional family pool set up where anyone in the pool can make a booking. If this is an office or family pool, make sure you trust the owner not to run off with everyone’s points, as he or she has sole discretion for redemption purposes.
Gift Rewards as Cash to Others
Another unique and potentially valuable aspect of Go Far Rewards is the ability to contribute your rewards as cash toward a Wells Fargo member’s checking, savings, line of credit, credit card, mortgage or money market account.
As long as you have the first name, last name and account number of the person you want to contribute to, you can help any Wells Fargo member with a little bit of cash. All points will be worth 1 cent each if you choose to gift rewards in this manner. Simply fill out the form under “Gift Rewards to Others” and allow 4-6 weeks for your gift to show up.
Any credits made will not be applied as a payment to the recipient’s account but instead will be applied as a credit to the principal balance.
Combine Rewards
Last but not least is the ability to send your credit card rewards to any other Wells Fargo credit card holder. Under the same “Gift Rewards to Others” drop down menu as above, you’ll select the “Gift to others” tab. Fill out the form using the 16-digit credit card number of the recipient for the account number.
The redemption rules of the credit card receiving the rewards will apply to any points transferred, so if I have a Visa Signature card and my dad has a Propel Amex and sends me his points, all the points I get from him will now be worth 1.5-1.75 cents each toward airfare booked through the Go Far Rewards travel portal.
Bottom Line
Go Far Rewards continue to be overlooked and an afterthought in the loyalty arena. The generous transfer options, ease of transferring and all points taking on the redemption value of your best Wells Fargo card make the program top notch. I’ve shifted my dining, gas and travel purchases over to my Wells Fargo Propel Amex for the time being in order to make sure I don’t face award availability hurdles for a few upcoming trips. I’d definitely recommend taking a good look at these Wells Fargo products for your next card application.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
One of the most unique benefits of this card is that you can get up to $600 protection on your cell phone (subject to $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly cellular telephone bill with your Wells Fargo Propel Amex. This card is also a great option for gas purchases since you'll earn 3X points and the 30,000 point sign up bonus is worth $300 cash back.
- Earn 30,000 bonus points when you spend $3,000 in purchases in the first 3 months – that’s a $300 cash redemption value
- $0 annual fee and no foreign currency conversion fee
- Earn 3X points on eating out and ordering in
- Earn 3X points on travel including flights, hotels, homestays and car rentals
- Earn 3X points on gas stations, rideshares and transit
- Earn 3X points on popular streaming services
- Earn 1X points on other purchases
- Select "Apply Now" to learn more about the product features, terms and conditions
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.