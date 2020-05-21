How the Mastercard Black Card compares to other premium credit cards
When it comes to luxurious credit cards, there’s nothing more eye-catching than the infamous “Black Card.” More often than not when we think of Black Card, we’re referring to the invitation-only Amex Centurion card, an exclusive product reserved for Amex’s top-spending customers.
But there’s a lesser-known Mastercard® Black Card™, which also promises luxury travel in exchange for a lower $495 annual fee; $195 for each Authorized User. So how do this card’s benefits stack up against other premium credit cards in the same price range? We’re going to review the premium perks of the Mastercard Black Card and determine if there are better choices for your wallet.
Black Card overview
The Mastercard Black Card is one of three products offered by Luxury Card. Because of its alluring name, the Black Card gets the most attention. Let’s start with the first thing most people look at when applying for a new card: the welcome bonus. The Black Card doesn’t offer any sort of sign-up bonus, which immediately puts it at a disadvantage compared to other cards in the same annual fee range.
The Black Card earns a flat 1 point per dollar on all purchases, with no bonus categories to boost your return. You have two main redemption options: cash back or airfare. You can redeem your points at rate of 2 cents each towards airfare, putting it well ahead of the competition. However, you can get significantly higher returns by transferring points from Chase, Citi or Amex to airline partners as opposed to redeeming them directly through the portal.
When it comes to the Black Card’s 1.5% cash back rate, non-premium cards like the Chase Freedom Unlimited® or the Citi® Double Cash Card also offer at least 1.5% cash back on all spending. For a limited time, the Chase Sapphire Card even allows you to redeem points at a 1.5 cents each towards select purchases.
Of course earning and burning are only a part of the premium credit card equation, with many people choosing to pay hefty annual fees in order to unlock luxury travel perks. The Black Card offers a $100 annual airline credit (which can be used on airfare), a Priority Pass Select membership, a $100 Global Entry / TSA PreCheck application fee credit every five years and access to a VIP concierge 24/7. These perks are fairly standard on just about every premium credit card on the market.
Alternatives to the Mastercard Black Card
If you are intrigued by the Black Card, odds are you’re looking to add a premium card to your wallet to enhance your travel lifestyle. If the Black Card doesn’t fit your needs, there are plenty of alternatives to pick from. For an in-depth comparison, be sure to check out TPG’s battle of the premium rewards credit cards.
Chase Sapphire Reserve
If you’re looking for a card to boost your earning rate and help you rack up points faster, the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, with its triple points on travel and dining, is a great choice. It charges a higher annual fee of $550, but it also offers a $300 annual travel credit that knocks your out-of-pocket cost well below that of the Black Card. Chase Ultimate Rewards also wins on the redemption side, allowing you to book travel through the Chase portal with a 50% bonus or transfer points to Chase’s airline and hotel transfer partners to unlock some incredibly high value rewards.
The Platinum Card from American Express
If you’re primarily looking for luxury benefits, The Platinum Card® from American Express may be a better choice. With its annual fee of $550 (see rates and fees), the Platinum card comes with the most comprehensive airport lounge access around, including a Priority Pass membership, access to Amex Centurion lounges and access to Delta Sky Clubs when flying Delta. It also offers complimentary Gold elite status with both Marriott and Hilton and a host of other perks.
The annual fee is partially offset by an up to $200 annual airline incidental fee credit and an up to $100 annual Saks Fifth Avenue credit, broken up into $50 from January to June and another $50 from July to December.
Bottom line
The Mastercard Black Card has a lower annual fee than most competitors, but the redemption options are somewhat limited. While cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Amex Platinum allow you to transfer rewards to various airline partners, the MasterCard Black Card limits redemptions to 2% on airfare and 1.5% on everything else. This makes the card less competitive in today’s landscape, given its high annual fee, very limited benefits and lack of bonus categories.
