“Handmaid’s Tale” fans rejoice! Hulu has announced that Offred & Co. will be back for a fourth season.
This is a win for Hulu, as its current top competitor Netflix has taken a number of losses recently with “Friends” moving to HBO Max and “The Office” moving to NBC Universal’s streaming service in 2020. With a new streaming service being announced seemingly every other day, some people are taking a hard look at their subscriptions and trimming costs. Considering the cult following “Handmaid’s Tale” has amassed over the past three seasons, a fourth is enough to convince many to hold onto their Hulu subscriptions.
If you’re wondering if it’s worth it to have so many streaming services in your arsenal, I have some good news for you. As streaming has become more popular, multiple credit cards have started offering select streaming services as a bonus category.
Maximizing Rewards For Your Streaming Services
Here are some of the top streaming services and which cards you should use to maximize your rewards for each.
Netflix
Netflix changed the game back in 2007 when it introduced streaming services. Even though some movies and shows are moving to other services, Netflix is still worth keeping around. Between the content that is sticking around and Netflix’s original content, there’s still a lot to love about the service. Plus, it’s easy to find a credit card that offers some serious rewards on your subscription.
Most cards that offer streaming services as a bonus category include Netflix:
- Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express (6% cash back on select US streaming services)
- Citi Premier Card (2x ThankYou points on select entertainment, including on-demand internet streaming media)
- Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card (3x points on select streaming services)
- Uber Visa Card (Earn 2% cash back on online purchases, which includes streaming services like Netflix)
- Chase Freedom (During Q3, earn 5% cash back on select streaming services; up to $1,500 — enrollment required)
- US Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card (Streaming providers is one of the available 5% cash back categories; on the first $2,000 in combined eligible purchases — enrollment required)
Currently, you’ll get the highest rewards rate when you use your Blue Cash Preferred to pay for Netflix. It’s one of my favorite overall cash-back cards right now because of the great rewards I earn for most of the streaming services I use, transit (which is defined broadly), US gas stations and US supermarkets. Those categories make up a decent portion of my spending each month, and I enjoy being able to use the same card for all of those purchases without sacrificing rewards.
Hulu
Another popular streaming service is Hulu, which for a while was Netflix’s only major competitor. In my opinion, Hulu tends to offer fewer “binge-able” series and movie options, but the service does offer its own original content — including the upcoming revival of “Veronica Mars” — and live TV streaming options. Plus, many popular cable series episodes are available on Hulu the day after they air, which is what ultimately makes it worth it for me personally.
You’ll find that your credit card options are the same for Hulu as they were Netflix, which means you’ll also get the best return when you use the Blue Cash Preferred:
- Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express (6% cash back on select US streaming services)
- Citi Premier Card (2x ThankYou points on select entertainment, including on-demand internet streaming media)
- Wells Fargo Propel American Express card (3x points on select streaming services)
- Uber Visa Card (Earn 2% cash back on online purchases, which includes streaming services like Netflix)
- Chase Freedom (During Q3, earn 5% cash back on select streaming services; up to $1,500 — enrollment required)
- US Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card (Streaming providers is one of the available 5% cash back categories; on the first $2,000 in combined eligible purchases — enrollment required)
HBO Now (And HBO Max — Coming Soon)
Now that “Game of Thrones” has officially ended, some people may have ditched their HBO subscription. However, once HBO Max launches next year, this streaming service will have a lot more to offer.
Unfortunately, HBO Now isn’t included in many issuer lists of eligible streaming services. The only card that explicitly names HBO Now as an option is the Blue Cash Preferred. As HBO Max gains traction after it’s official launch, we might see more cards added to this list, but here are your current options:
- Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express (6% cash back on select US streaming services)
- Citi Premier Card (2x ThankYou points on select entertainment, including on-demand internet streaming media)
- Uber Visa Card (Earn 2% cash back on online purchases, which includes streaming services like Netflix)
Amazon Prime
It’s easy to forget that Amazon Prime also comes with streaming options, but it is included in your Prime Membership. Unfortunately, because Prime Video is just one part of the larger Amazon Prime service, many credit cards don’t count it has a select streaming service.
If you’re looking to maximize your rewards for your newfound obsession with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” or any of Amazon’s other top-notch series, here are your best options:
- Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card (5% back at Amazon, which includes Prime)
- Uber Visa Card (Earn 2% cash back on online purchases, which also includes Prime)
Keep in mind that the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card also earns 5% back at Whole Foods Market and 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores, so it’s good for more than just your Amazon addiction.
The information for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Disney+ (Coming Soon)
Since Disney’s streaming service isn’t available until later this year, no issuers have officially added it to their list of approved streaming services — but that could easily change when the service launches.
Considering the Blue Cash Preferred has the most comprehensive list of streaming services included, I’m going to assume that Amex will add it to the list sometime this year. Citi doesn’t offer an official list, so I’ll also assume it will earn rewards. With that in mind, here are the cards that will most likely give bonus rewards for Disney+:
- Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express (6% cash back on select US streaming services)
- Citi Premier Card (2x ThankYou points on select entertainment, including on-demand internet streaming media)
- Uber Visa Card (Earn 2% cash back on online purchases, which includes streaming services like Netflix)
Other Card Options
There are some excellent flat-rate card options that will also help you maximize rewards on streaming services. The Chase Freedom Unlimited is currently offering 3% cash back on the first $20,000 you spend in your first year (1.5% after that), which makes it a solid choice. The Citi Double Cash Card will earn 2% cash back on everything, including streaming purchases (1% when you purchase; 1% when you pay off the bill). If you’re hoping to use your rewards on travel, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card also offers a flat 2x miles on all purchases, which will include any and all streaming services.
Bottom line
With so many shows moving between streaming service options in the near future, it’s not a bad idea to take inventory of the services you currently pay for and the ones you’ll want to join. Luckily, there are plenty of options for earning rewards on your subscriptions.
