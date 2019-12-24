Your 2019 end-of-year credit card to-do list
With the end of 2019 in sight, now’s a perfect time to ensure you’re in good shape when it comes to maximizing your rewards portfolio. While meeting any lingering requirements for earning elite status is one part of the equation, you’ll also want to make sure you’re taking advantage of all of the expiring credit card perks and offers available to you.
So, here’s a list of the key credit card-related tasks to complete before the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve to make sure you earn all of the benefits to which you are entitled.
In This Post
Use your annual airline incidental/travel credits
Among the more valuable credit card benefits available today are annual hotel award nights and annual airline incidental/travel credits. While the validity of benefits like free night certificates are typically based on your cardmember year (defined by when you opened the account), travel credits typically expire at the end of each calendar year.
For example, the American Express® Gold Card and The Platinum Card® from American Express offer a $100 and $200 annual airline fee credit, respectively. These are meant to be used toward incidental airline fees such as baggage fees, seat assignment fees and inflight purchases with an airline of your choice. In the past, there were ways to get gift cards for some airlines reimbursed through the airline-fee credit, but those options are no longer working as of July 2019. Regardless of which card you have, Amex issues these credits based on the calendar year — Jan. 1 through Dec. 31. The same is true for the travel credits that come with cards like the Bank of America®️ Premium Rewards®️ Visa®️ credit card and the Ritz-Carlton Rewards Credit Card.
Meanwhile, the validity of the $300 annual travel credit that comes with the Chase Sapphire Reserve depends on when you applied for the card. If you got the card after May 21, 2017, your $300 annual travel credit is tied to your cardmember year, not the calendar year, so you don’t have to use up your credit by the time your December 2019 statement closes. However, if your card was opened before that date, you’re still on a calendar year travel credit and will need to use it by the close of your December statement or it will go to waste. The credit applies automatically to all purchases that code as travel, including everything from airfare and Airbnb stays to car rentals and cab rides. Just remember that you won’t earn 3x points on purchases covered by the $300 travel credit. Similarly, the $250 general travel credit that comes with the Citi Prestige® expires with your December statement and not the last day of December.
Use your semi-annual shopping credit
Amex has a partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue that provides cardmembers with up to $100 in credits to spend at the retailer per calendar year — one $50 credit available for purchases between January and June, and a second $50 credit between July and December. The benefit is fairly straightforward and there’s no minimum spend requirement, though you will need to first enroll your card through the Amex website for it to take effect. Although Saks is known for its high prices, it does offer items for less than $50 and runs frequent sales. Believe it or not, you may be able to use the credit without paying anything out of pocket. If you need inspiration, check out this list of gifts you could buy using the $50 credit.
Personal Platinum cardholders also get a $15 monthly Uber credit and super-sized $35 credit in December, so you definitely want to make sure you use that by Dec. 31, too. And in case you’ve switched to another ride-sharing app, remember that the credits currently work on UberEats as well.
Meet annual spend thresholds for bonuses
Various credit cards offer bonuses for when you reach certain spending thresholds in a calendar year. For example, the Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express offers 10,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) when you spend $25,000 and another 10,000 MQMs when you hit $50,000; the British Airways Visa Signature Card offers a Travel Together Ticket (companion fare) when you spend $30,000; and the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card offers Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status when you spend $75,000 in a calendar year. Regardless of what the bonus is, if you’re already close to one of these thresholds, it’s definitely worthwhile to try to hit it.
Take advantage of expiring promotions
There are a slew of promotions ending Dec. 31, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2020, that are worth taking advantage of. For example, Citi is running a promotion that gives you $10 back as a statement credit when you make three contactless purchases at participating U.S. Panera Bread, Target, and CVS Pharmacy locations by Jan. 31, 2020.
As always, there are also many Amex Offers that can help you save money on your end-of-the-year purchases. You’ll need to log in to your online accounts to see which offers you are eligible for (offers tend to vary by cardholder and credit card), but some popular offers that are expiring soon include:
- $40 cash back for spending $200+ on Alaska Airlines
- $400 cash back for spending $1500+ on JetBlue Vacations
- $170 cash back for spending $850+ on Delta
- $50 cash back for spending $250+ at Hilton brand hotels in the United Kingdom
- 4 additional points per dollar spent on Amazon purchases
- 15% cash back at U.S. supermarkets
- $5 cash back for spending $25+ on Grubhub
Apply for cards with limited-time welcome bonuses
There are several fantastic limited-time credit card offers currently available. Many of these offers end Dec. 31, 2019, or in January, so you’ll want to act sooner rather than later if you’re interested in taking advantage of any of them.
Currently sitting at the top of our list of cards with limited-time offers is the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card, which is offering TPG readers an exclusive welcome bonus of 150,000 Hilton Honors bonus points (worth $1,000 based on TPG valuations) after spending $3,000 in eligible purchases within the first 3 months, plus a $100 statement credit after you make your first purchase in the first 3 months. (Offer ends Dec. 31, 2019. Terms Apply.)
There’s also the newly refreshed American Express Green Card that gets you 30,000 American Express Membership Rewards bonus points after spending $2,000 in purchases within the first three months, plus up to $100 in statement credits for eligible purchases made directly with Away within the first three months. (Offer ends Jan. 15, 2020. Terms Apply.)
Plan for 2020
Between launches of new cards and revamps of existing cards, 2019 has been an exciting year for the credit card world, to say the least. However, issuers aren’t slowing down — there’s already a lot in store for 2020 on the credit card front. On Jan. 1, 2020, Amex is adding two significant benefits to its premium credit cards: trip cancellation and interruption insurance and trip delay insurance. Amex is also rolling out some updates to its cobranded Delta cards on Jan. 30, 2020.
While Amex has its own rules for how many credit cards you can apply for, it doesn’t impose a 5/24 rule like Chase. (If you have no clue what I’m talking about, read this.) So, if you’re planning on applying for one of the updated Amex cards and are currently under 5/24, you’ll want to apply for some more Chase cards first — especially now that the rule has expanded to the World of Hyatt Credit Card and other co-branded cards.
If you already have the “perfect” Chase quartet of credit cards and don’t know which Chase card to get next, consider signing up for the United Explorer Card. Now through Jan. 20, 2020, it comes with a welcome bonus of 40,000 United MileagePlus bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in the first three months and another 25,000 miles after you spend $10,000 total in the first six months.
Another solid option would be to pair a Southwest consumer card — the Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card ($149 annual fee), the Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card ($99 annual fee) or the Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card ($69 annual fee) — with a Southwest business card — the Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card ($199 annual fee) or Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card ($99 annual fee) — to fast-track the coveted Companion Pass. If you meet the requirements at the beginning of 2020, you’ll get the pass for the rest of 2020 plus all of 2021. Just remember that starting Jan. 1, 2020, you’ll need to earn 125,000 qualifying points or take 100 qualifying one-way flights in a calendar year to earn a Companion Pass, up from 110,000 qualifying points.
Bottom line
The end of the year is quickly creeping up on us so take the time now to review the above action items to ensure you maximize all of the benefits available to you. Travel credits and shopping credits are basically free money that offset your cards’ annual fees and are extremely easy to use. As long as you’ve got all of these tasks under control, you shouldn’t wind up in the spotlight of our next reader mistake story because you missed out on valuable travel credits or other benefits.
