It’s been seven years since Disney Cruise Line debuted a new ship. Back then, it was the 4,000-passenger Disney Fantasy, and the ship — along with fleetmates Disney Magic, Disney Wonder and Disney Dream — continues to make magic on each and every sailing. But, finally, DCL has a new slate of ships in the works and it really is something to be excited about. Here’s everything we know so far about Disney’s next trio of ships.
The three new ships are being built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany. All three are part of what the line is calling its Triton class. Liquefied natural gas (a more environmentally friendly fuel) will power these 140,000-gross-ton ships that are slightly larger than Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. But like those predecessors, Triton ships will also accommodate 4,000 passengers in 1,250 staterooms and suites.
The first ship sets sail in 2022
At its August D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek announced the name of the first ship set to sail in the Triton series: Disney Wish. Meyer Werft will deliver the ship in late 2021, and the inaugural sailing is slated for January 2022.
Scant details about the ship’s design have been released but we know the atrium will be a stunner at three stories and reminiscent of “Beauty and the Beast.”
Disney Wish gives a nod to girl power
In a nod to smart and powerful women and girls everywhere, Rapunzel will be the first female character to grace the stern of a Disney Cruise Line ship. “Spirited, smart, curious and above all, adventurous, Rapunzel embodies the wish and desire to see and experience the world,” according to DCL. (Remember, as of 2019, Minnie Mouse has also now joined Mickey with the rank of Captain on the ship!)
Lighthouse Point to be a second Bahamas port of call
Also in the works from Disney is a second private-island port of call in the Bahamas. Complementing Disney’s Castaway Cay will be Lighthouse Point on the island of Eleuthera. Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde, who designed much of Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park and Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, is touring the Bahamas and meeting with local artists to learn about the culture. The research will inform his design aesthetic for the new Disney port of call.
Disney purchased the privately owned Lighthouse Point early in 2019 and signed an agreement with the Bahamian government that “guides the responsible and sustainable way the site will be developed.” In fact, Disney plans to develop less than 20% of the property and, through the Disney Conservation Fund, donated $13 million to marine conservation programs around the world — including some in the Bahamas.
An environmental impact assessment will be completed and an environmental management plan submitted to the government of the Bahamas in the near future. The public will have an opportunity to weigh in on the plan before construction begins. Disney is looking at breaking ground in 2020 with the island opening to tourists at the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.
Where will Disney Wish sail?
We just don’t know the answer yet. However, with the impending construction of Lighthouse Point, it’s likely that at least some itineraries will center on the Bahamas and other parts of the Caribbean at least during parts of the year.
When will reservations open?
According to Disney, reservations for Disney Wish will open in late 2020. While it’s almost always best to book a Disney cruise as soon as it goes on sale for the best prices and availability, that’s going to be especially true with the newest ship.
Bottom line
Disney is keeping most of the details about Disney Wish and the entire Triton class of ships under wraps for now. But, TPG will keep you posted as we learn more. Is your family looking forward to Disney Wish as much as we are?
Featured image courtesy of Disney
