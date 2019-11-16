Cross Border Xpress makes flying from Tijuana Airport easy
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Four years ago, some enterprising business people negotiated a deal to build a 390-foot transborder skybridge between the U.S. and Mexico that deposits travelers directly into Tijuana International Airport from San Diego. Our family of four has used the Cross Border Xpress (CBX) bridge and terminal several times now, and it makes traveling into Mexico a breeze.
One of the main benefits of flying out of Tijuana Airport (TIJ) is that flights tend to be less expensive, particularly for families traveling to destinations throughout Mexico and Central or South America. Mexican carriers Aeroméxico, Interjet and Volaris, as well as several smaller airlines, all have flights from TIJ. Both the CBX and the newly remodeled Tijuana International Airport are clean and modern, with all the necessary comforts and amenities. However, with potentially a couple of million passengers per year crossing into Tijuana to use the airport, there can be unpredictable border wait times and delays.
The CBX facility is about 20 minutes from downtown San Diego. CBX even offers valet and secure parking options for as low as $15 USD per day. Since we live in San Diego, we opt for a car service to the Cross Border Xpress. You can also take an Uber from Southern California to Mexico.
CBX: Quick and easy to use
We’re usually that family you see in the airport, rushing for the gate because we cut our timing too close. On a recent trip to the Mexican Caribbean, however, we used CBX to get to the Tijuana Airport and actually allotted more time than we needed. It took exactly 22 minutes from when we entered the CBX terminal in San Diego to the time we reached our gate in TIJ to board our flight, which is outstanding.
When we arrived, we checked in for our Aeroméxico flight on the United States side of the CBX facility. Everyone we encountered spoke English and the attendants were efficient and friendly. Once checked in, we proceeded with our bags to the checkpoint at the entrance to the bridge. Here we scanned our CBX tickets, boarding passes and passports at the automated e-gates. From there, we walked across the bridge in about three minutes and went through a quick passport check on the Mexico side of the facility.
After dropping off our luggage to be checked, we walked out of the CBX facility and into the Tijuana Airport. Our gate was just a few steps away. It was easy and efficient.
Purchase CBX tickets in advance
I recommend purchasing CBX tickets in advance, only because it saves a step at arrival. The airline made it easy for us, offering the CBX tickets as an add-on when I made the flight reservations. CBX tickets can also be purchased directly from the CBX website at a rate of $30 USD per person round-trip or $16 USD each way. There are also ticket packages online for familys of four, five or six people and for larger groups of 15 or more.
When we were ready for our trip, I printed the CBX tickets with QR codes to scan at the entrance. There are also kiosks on-site where travelers can purchase and print their tickets at CBX on their day of travel.
Children under 2 years old do not need a ticket.
VIP option
CBX recently launched a new Assisted Pass, its VIP offering. We haven’t tried this yet, but it does seem to make the process even more streamlined and worry-free. The pass includes:
- Single or round-trip CBX tickets at $60 USD for round-trip, $40 USD for one-way
- Preferred front-of-line access at CBX entry gates
- VIP check-in counter
- Concierge services
- Porter assistance for luggage handling
- Amenities bag for each passenger containing bottled water, breath mints and hand sanitizer.
- 25% off at Starbucks located within CBX
- Reserved parking (valid in San Diego lot only)
- Bilingual assistance to help with forms
CBX is a better alternative
Before CBX was built, cheaper flights were still a lure for Southern Californians to fly from Tijuana but getting to the Tijuana airport was more of a challenge. When we did this — just once — we had to park our car at the border and walk across with our luggage. Then we hailed a cab, which drove us from the border crossing to the airport. This was about a 15-minute ride, with our family of four squished into a bumpy cab with the windows rolled down and no air-conditioning. On the plus side, it was cheap, around $3 USD for the ride.
Bottom line
For our family, it’s a no-brainer to use the Cross Border Xpress (CBX) bridge when flying out of Tijuana instead of San Diego. The CBX terminal provides easy access to flights throughout Mexico that are often less expensive and available with minimal extra time or hassle.
Have you heard of any other airport in the world that has a bridge from one country to another, directly into the airport gate area? Me neither.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.