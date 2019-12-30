Your ultimate guide to Chase’s Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Elite status with a hotel chain can make travel much more comfortable, but not all of us can hit the high requirements for top-tier status. Fortunately, there are ways to get elite-like perks and booking through Chase’s Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection (LHRC) is one of them. It can add valuable benefits to your stays at a cost not much more than booking direct. Here’s what you need to know.
In This Post
What is Chase’s LHRC?
Chase’s Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection (LHRC) is a booking system that offers select Chase cardholders elite-like benefits at more than 1,000 hotels, resorts, lodges and spas around the world.
The properties bookable through Chase’s LHRC program are a mix of branded and independent lodgings, but they’re all well-rated and Chase says they are among the world’s finest.
Related: Amex vs. Citi vs. Chase: Which booking portal is best for hotels?
Main benefits and perks
Booking through Chase LHRC is rarely the cheapest option, but the perks you receive may make up for any price difference.
With every LHRC booking you receive:
- Daily breakfast for two
- A special benefit unique to each property, such as lunch or dinner for two, a spa treatment, waivers of golf greens fees, welcome gift or airport transfers
- Complimentary Wi-Fi
- A room upgrade, if available
- Early check-in and late checkout, if available
As you might expect, the daily breakfast and special benefit vary in quality and value. Although Chase provides various examples for the special benefit, most properties offer a $50 or $100 credit for use during your stay. Some properties, however, provide less-valuable special benefits.
You can maximize your LHRC bookings by targeting hotels that offer unique amenities. For example, The Sukhothai Bangkok offers a complimentary 60-minute massage for up to two guests per room once during their stay or the Mystique in Santorini offers a wine tasting for two and a bottle of Santorini wine once during your stay.
Related: Using Chase’s Luxury Hotel and Resort Collection program at the Aria in Las Vegas
What cards are eligible for LHRC?
Not all Chase cardholders have access to LHRC bookings. Chase determines whether a cardholder has access to the program based on the first six digits of your card number.
If you want to check whether you’re able to book through LHRC, go to the LHRC website and begin a sample hotel search. Try entering the first six digits of your Chase card number(s) when required.
To give you an idea of what cards have access, Chase advertises LHRC access as a benefit on the application page or benefits page for the following cards:
But based on testing I did with my own Chase cards, many other cards are accepted for booking with LHRC. Out of the Chase cards my husband JT and I have, the following have access to book LHRC stays:
- Chase Sapphire Reserve (Visa Infinite)
- Chase Freedom (Visa Signature)
- Chase Freedom Unlimited (Visa Signature)
- Ink Business Cash Credit Card (Visa Signature)
- Ink Business Preferred Credit Card (Visa Signature)
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card (Visa Signature)
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card (Visa Signature)
- Ritz-Carlton Credit Card (Visa Infinite, closed to new applicants)
In fact, out of our Chase cards, only the Iberia Visa Signature Card, IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card and the IHG Rewards Club Select Credit Card (closed to new applicants) don’t have access to LHRC stays.
The information for the Ritz-Carlton Credit Card and Iberia Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Related: Maximize your wallet with the perfect quartet of Chase cards
How to book LHRC stays
To get LHRC benefits, reservations must be made through an LHRC travel specialist or on LHRCollection.com. I recommend searching for properties online. Although the website can be frustrating to use, you can see the benefits and perks of each property. To start a search, enter your destination in the search box at the top of the page.
On the next page, you’ll see all the LHRC properties at your destination. However, you won’t see any prices nor will you see any of the property’s perks and benefits.
Select a property, and you’ll be taken to a page where you can enter your travel dates and the number of adults and children.
Once you enter this information, you’ll be asked to enter the first six digits of an eligible Chase card.
After entering the numbers, you’ll be shown the property details including the benefits, rooms available and their cost per night.
If you want to look at other properties, I highly recommend going to https://www.lhrcollection.com/HotelResults at this point. Doing so will search your dates and destination and return a list of all properties, their nightly rate before taxes and fees and a partial display of the benefits provided by each property.
Unfortunately, you’ll usually see a higher price once you click through to each property.
And the Chase LHRC site periodically had issues when I was using it to research this article. In multiple cases, it returned that there were no properties or rooms available when I knew this wasn’t the case.
You must use your Chase card to purchase your stay. The terms and conditions state that you’ll be charged at the time of stay by the property directly. However, if you have multiple Chase cards, it’s unclear whether you must use a card that provides access to the LHRC to pay for your stay or whether you can use any Chase card.
Most LHRC reservations use the cancellation policy of the property and the price you see may not show any additional hotel charges, such as resort fees and hotel energy surcharges. Be sure you know what types of charges the hotel might impose before you book.
Related: The best credit cards for luxury hotel stays
Will I earn elite status or loyalty benefits?
Chase doesn’t address whether you’ll earn elite credit or have your hotel loyalty recognized on LHRC stays. Although online travel agent bookings don’t normally earn elite status or have access to loyalty benefits, multiple online reports show that you’ll usually earn elite status and get loyalty benefits on LHRC stays. I’d recommend trying to add your loyalty number to the reservation after booking.
Since I don’t have personal experience getting elite status and benefits on LHRC stays, I’d love to hear your experiences in the comments section below.
Related: On the hamster wheel of chasing hotel elite status? Buy it instead
Is LHRC worth it?
As I found when I researched how valuable is the Citi Prestige® Card’s 4th night free when booking luxury hotels though Citi ThankYou, Chase’s LHRC is rarely the least expensive option when booking hotel stays. The information for the Citi Prestige has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Consider the difference in cost for three sample April 17-19, 2020, bookings:
|Chase LHRC
|Amex Fine Hotels and Resorts
|Visa Signature Luxury Hotels
|Direct
|Full American breakfast daily in the hotel restaurant or by room service
$100 hotel incidentals credit
$1,900
|Breakfast daily
$100 property credit
Guaranteed 4 p.m. check-out
$1,904
|Full breakfast daily
$25 food or beverage credit
$1,900
|$1,900 (member flexible)
$1,806 (AAA flexible)
|Breakfast daily at Jean-Georges Beverly Hills (max $45 per person daily credit)
$100 food & beverage or spa credit
$1,995
|Breakfast daily
$100 property credit
Guaranteed 4 p.m. checkout
$1,995
|Breakfast daily
$25 food or beverage credit
$1,995
|$1,896 (AAA flexible)
$1,820 (member flexible)
|Buffet breakfast for two daily at Caelum Bar & Lounge
$100 food and beverage credit
$1,634
|Breakfast daily
$100 food or beverage credit
Guaranteed 4 p.m. checkout
$1,646
|Breakfast daily
$25 food or beverage credit
$1,645
|$1,613 (member flexible)
$1,564 (AAA flexible)
$1,455 (non-refundable)
Chase’s Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection most closely resembles Amex’s Fine Hotels & Resorts program. But when you book with American Express, your late checkout is guaranteed as opposed to being subject to availability and the unique property benefit may be more valuable at some properties. Additionally, earning 5x on prepaid FHR bookings with The Platinum Card® from American Express or The Business Platinum® Card from American Express is definitely appealing.
When it comes to Visa Signature Luxury Hotels, the benefits aren’t as extensive and the property credit per stay isn’t as generous. But different hotels may be bookable though this program.
Finally, booking direct provides more rate options, including AAA, AARP and corporate rates. You can also book through a cash-back portal and know with certainty that you’ll get elite nights and benefits (if that matters to you). Especially if you already get breakfast included because of your elite status, it may make sense to book direct at the lowest rate.
Related: When to book through Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts vs. Chase Luxury Hotel and Resort Collection
When to use LHRC
The rates may not be the lowest, but there are times when booking through a program like Chase’s LHRC or Amex’s FHR can be a good idea.
- Short stays: One of the biggest selling points is the unique property benefit. For FHR, the amenity should be worth at least $100, while for LHRC the value of the benefit tends to vary (although some LHRC properties do offer $100 credits). Regardless of the value of the benefit, it is per stay not per night. So, the shorter your stay, the better a value this represents. As such, it may be worth going out of your way to book a FHR or LHRC hotel for only one night at the beginning or end of your trip to squeeze the most value out of this credit. I was able to do this after taking the Amtrak Empire Builder from Portland to Chicago last spring when I got $160 of value out of a $153 one-night FHR stay at the Loews Chicago.
- Boutique/non-chain hotels: You can still get elite-like benefits at non-chain hotels when you book through a program like Chase’s LHRC or Amex’s FHR. Many luxury hotels aren’t part of a large chain, so booking through LHRC or FHR can be a way to get more benefits and recognition at these properties.
- Someone else is paying: If your company or client is paying for the stay, you may feel comfortable paying slightly more for your room to get the extra benefits that come with LHRC and FHR bookings.
- Travelers without elite status: With the exception of the unique property benefit, most of the LHRC benefits are also offered to those with higher levels of hotel elite status. So these programs are more valuable when you’re staying at a brand for which you don’t have a mid to high level of status. At some properties, the included breakfast benefit alone is enough to offset any difference in rates.
Related: How to get some of the world’s most expensive hotel buffet breakfasts for free
Bottom line
Using your hard-earned points for hotel stays can be a great way to keep money in your pocket, but that’s not always an option for all destinations or for the most luxurious hotels. That’s where it can make sense to pay for a stay through a program like the Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection to get the additional perks.
Additional reporting by Nick Ewen.
Featured image of The St. Regis Rome by Jessica Puckett/The Points Guy.
SIGN-UP BONUS: 50,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,000
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3X points on all travel and dining, $300 annual travel credit, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Named "Best Premium Travel Credit Card" for 2018 by MONEY® Magazine
- $300 Annual Travel Credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year
- 3X points on travel immediately after earning your $300 travel credit. 3X points on dining at restaurants & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases. $0 foreign transaction fees.
- Get 50% more value when you redeem your points for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 50,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- 1:1 point transfer to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Access to 1,000+ airport lounges worldwide after an easy, one-time enrollment in Priority Pass™ Select
- Up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.