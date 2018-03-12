This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The biggest trend I’ve seen in the points and miles game — ever since I’ve been blogging — is that airlines and hotels have been devaluing their programs and increasing the amount of miles and points needed for flights or award stays to the point where it can be crazy. For example, I was looking to fly JFK to LAX round-trip in Delta One and the search results showed me 255,000 SkyMiles. That’s right: 255,000 for a domestic round-trip flight! Granted it’s Delta’s flagship business-class product, but that’s pretty insane no matter how you slice it.
Luckily, on the flipside, credit cards have become insanely lucrative. So while airline and hotel loyalty programs have become less rewarding, credit cards have more and more to offer. In essence, I’ve shifted my loyalty away from travel providers and more to credit cards.
The Updated Chase Trifecta
I currently hold about 20 different credit cards, but the product family that I’ve been the most loyal to is Chase. Now, in 2012 I wrote about the the Chase trifecta of the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, Ink Bold (with exclusives) and Chase Freedom. Thanks to their various bonus spending categories, using these three cards is a great way to boost your Ultimate Rewards points balance and get closer to your next award trip.
Since then, however, Chase has improved its lineup and now the so-called trifecta has changed — all for the better. Let’s go through why the new trifecta of the Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Ink Business Preferred Credit Card and Chase Freedom Unlimited should be in your wallet and look at how to maximize your spend by combining these cards to get the biggest return.
It’s all about maximizing every single dollar you spend and putting the right spend on the right credit cards. I tell people all the time: You don’t need to be a frequent flyer to be into the points game; you just need to be smart about how you spend your money.
Sapphire Reserve
The Chase Sapphire Reserve is one of the best credit cards on the market right now. It won our battle of the premium travel reward cards and initially came with a 100,000-point sign-up bonus, which is now 50,000 points if you spend $4,000 in the first three months. I say that’s worth $1,050 based on my monthly points and miles valuations, thanks to Chase’s fantastic transfer partners.
|Program
|Transfer Time
|Aer Lingus
|Instantaneous
|British Airways
|Instantaneous
|Flying Blue (Air France/KLM)
|Instantaneous
|Hyatt
|Instantaneous
|Iberia
|Instantaneous
|IHG
|1 day
|Korean Air
|Instantaneous
|Marriott
|2 days
|Ritz-Carlton
|2 days
|Singapore Airlines
|Same Day**
|Southwest
|Instantaneous
|United
|Instantaneous
|Virgin Atlantic
|Instantaneous
|** While points transferred from Ultimate Rewards to Singapore Airlines processed on the same day for us, the confirmation email from Chase states that it can take up to 2 business days for Ultimate Rewards transfers to appear in your Singapore KrisFlyer account.
You’re also getting ongoing value because the earning categories are really strong: You get 3 points per dollar on all travel (excluding $300 travel credit) and dining — which includes pretty much everything under the sun in regards to travel, like airplane tickets, hotels, commuter transportation, parking, Uber, Lyft, etc. Dining is also pretty broad, including all restaurants and even food-delivery services. So with these broad categories and the amount I eat out and travel, I really rack up points quickly.
The hefty $450 annual fee is offset by the broad $300 annual travel credit, effectively making the fee $150 per year. You’ll also get a Priority Pass Select membership, a Global Entry/TSA PreCheck credit up to $100 and things like rental car insurance, trip cancellation and delay coverage, lost luggage reimbursement, concierge service, access to the Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection and accelerated access to Club 5C status with Relais & Châteaux.
When the Sapphire Reserve came out, people were worried about how long the benefits would last. Despite the fact that the sign-up bonus was lowered to 50,000, it’s still a really strong bonus and a really strong card overall. The Sapphire Reserve has a forever place in my wallet or at least until Chase comes out with an even better Sapphire product (and I’m not holding my breath on that happening anytime soon).
Ink Business Preferred
My spend goes to many more categories than just travel and dining, so that’s where the second card in the trifecta comes in. At The Points Guy we spend a lot on online advertising, and with the Ink Business Preferred we earn 3x points on that. More specifically, the Ink Preferred offers 3x bonus points on up to $150,000 in combined spending each year for purchases made on travel, shipping, internet, cable, phone services and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines. I love that the categories are broad, and I end up maxing out the $150,000 limit every year.
The $95 annual fee card also offers a massive 80,000-point sign-up bonus after spending $5,000 in the first three months, which I value at $1,680!
Along with the same primary rental car insurance as the CSR, the Ink Preferred also offers a cell phone protection insurance benefit in which the card will pay to replace a damaged cell phone up to three times per year with just a $100 deductible so long as you pay the bill with your card. You can even protect your employees’ cellphones if their lines of service are included on the same bill. And by paying the bill with the Ink Preferred, you’re earning 3x Ultimate Rewards points since phone services is one of the card’s bonus categories.
Chase Freedom Unlimited
The last card in the trifecta is the Chase Freedom Unlimited. With this card you earn 3x points on all purchases in your first year up to $20,000 spent. After that, you’ll earn 1.5x points on all purchases with no annual reward caps. As such, this card gets a lot of my non-bonus category spend. And, because you can transfer your points into a Sapphire Reserve or Ink Preferred account if you have one of those cards, the points earned by the Freedom Unlimited are worth 2 cent each if you link the card to a normal UR-earning card like the Sapphire Reserve, Ink Preferred or Sapphire Preferred.
The other option is to use the Chase Freedom Card, which offers 5% cash back on rotating quarterly spend categories. Since it’s capped at $1,500 a quarter, I’d rather have the Freedom Unlimited. But if you do spend a lot in the Freedom categories, which range from gas stations to grocery stores, that might be a better option. Again, it’s all about choosing the cards that reward you for the types of purchases you make.
I actually downgraded my Sapphire Preferred to the Freedom Unlimited instead of canceling it. If you have the Sapphire Preferred and want the Sapphire Reserve, you’ll only be eligible for the sign-up bonus on the latter card if it’s been more than 24 months since you last received a Sapphire sign-up bonus. If it’s been less than 24 months and you want the Reserve now, you can always upgrade your Preferred card to the CSR, though you won’t get the 50,000 points for spending $4,000 in the first three months. The ability to product-change cards from an issuer can also come in handy if you’re over Chase’s 5/24 rule, which prevents most cardholders from being approved for a credit card application if they’ve opened more than 5 accounts in the last 24 months.
Additional Card Perks
Beyond offering you a great variety of bonus categories to reward your spending, the Chase trifecta of cards gets you some great benefits.
|Chase Sapphire Reserve
|Chase Ink Business Preferred
|Chase Freedom Unlimited
|Sign-Up Bonus
|50,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months
|80,000 points after spending $5,000 in the first three months
|3x points on all purchases in the first year up to $20,000 spent
|Travel Credit
|$300
|None
|None
|Lounge Access
|Priority Pass Lounges
|None
|None
|Global Entry/TSA PreCheck Credit
|$100 credit every four years
|None
|None
|Purchase Protection
|Yes (within 120 days, up to $10,000 per item and $50,000 per year)
|Yes (within 120 days, up to $10,000 per item and $50,000 per year). Plus cell phone protection, $600 per claim
|Yes (within 120 days, up to $500 per item and $50,000 per year)
|Other Perks
|Hotel perks, car rental elite status, trip cancellation/trip interruption insurance, extended warranty protection
|Car rental coverage, trip cancellation/trip interruption insurance, extended warranty protection
|(Secondary) car rental coverage
Bottom Line
A trifecta is used in horse racing, so I’d say the three cards finish the race like this:
Win: Sapphire Reserve
Place: Ink Business Preferred
Show: Freedom Unlimited
If you can only get one card, I’d recommend choosing the card that will get you the biggest return based on your most frequent purchase categories. The Sapphire Reserve’s 3x on travel and dining will fit the needs of many, but those with business-related expenses could also earn tons of rewards with the Ink Business Preferred and its bonuses for shipping and advertising. And for those purchases that don’t qualify for bonuses, the Freedom Unlimited is a great choice, especially since you’ll earn 3x points on the first $20,000 you spend your first year.
When it comes time to redeem Ultimate Rewards points, you can actually transfer all your points to your Reserve account and get 1.5 cents per point versus 1.25 cents (if you book through the Chase travel portal). And don’t forget to investigate the top ways to get great value from your UR points by transferring them to Chase’s travel partners.
Photos by Eric Helgas for The Points Guy
