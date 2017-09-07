This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you want a no annual fee Delta card (see rates & fees) that earns miles for more than just flights, Amex has just the card for you. Back in 2017, Amex introduced the Blue Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express, which joined the existing lineup of Gold, Platinum and Reserve cards.
Like other Delta cards, this Amex will earn 2x miles on Delta purchases. It will also earn 2x miles on purchases at US restaurants; this sets it apart from the majority of cobranded airline cards, which typically only offer bonus miles for spending with the designated carrier. You’ll earn 1 mile per dollar on everything else, and the card has no annual fee.
It also gets you 20% off eligible, inflight, Delta purchases, awarded as a statement credit. The bonus is 10,000 bonus miles after you spend $500 on the card in the first three months of card membership. That points haul is worth $120 based on TPG’s valuations, and the minimum spending requirement is on the low side compared to most other airline credit cards out there.
Bottom Line
If you’re looking to earn the most SkyMiles possible and/or work toward Delta elite status, this card’s relatively meager bonus isn’t the best option. The Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express, with a $95 fee that’s waived the first year (see rates & fees), is also offering a bonus of 30,000 Bonus Miles after you use your new Card to make $1,000 in purchases within your first 3 months and a $50 Statement Credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new Card within your first 3 months. Finally, with the Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express ($450 annual fee; see rates & fees), you’ll earn 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) and 40,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
Most of the Delta Amex cards with annual fees are targeted toward frequent Delta flyers who value elite-like perks, if not elite status itself. Amex and Delta are clearly positioning the Blue Delta Amex as an option for those who are relatively new to the points and miles game, as it waives an annual fee and offers relatively few perks — no free baggage or priority boarding like you’ll find on the Gold Delta Amex.
Still, the 2x miles on spending at US restaurants is a nice bonus, especially for a no-fee card, and you aren’t earning fewer miles on Delta purchases with the Blue Amex than you would with other Delta cards.
What are your thoughts on this new Delta Amex card?
