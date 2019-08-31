This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
With each issuer using its own approval criteria for applications, it can be hard to know which credit card offers you are likely eligible to receive. This can be especially difficult if you don’t have a long credit history.
That’s where pre-qualified offers — and the tools you use to find them — can come in handy. Not only do pre-qualified offers help you figure out which cards you are most likely to be approved for, but they can also help you find targeted offers that aren’t available to every applicant.
Today, I’ll walk you through how pre-qualified offers work and how you can use tools such as CardMatch to find elevated bonuses and other special offers.
Difference Between Pre-Qualified and Pre-Approved
Before I dig into how you can find these offers, I want to make a distinction between a pre-qualified offer and a pre-approved offer. A pre-qualified offer means based on a soft pull done on your credit report, you meet certain criteria that may make you eligible for a certain card or a certain card offer. It doesn’t hurt your credit score to check to see if you are pre-qualified for an offer.
A pre-approved offer, on the other hand, is typically given after you’ve authorized a bank to do a hard pull on your credit report. Other times, you may receive a pre-approved offer because you have an established relationship with a bank or credit union, or because an issuer has a recent credit report from a previous application. Unlike a pre-qualified offer, it’s possible that a pre-approved offer can temporarily affect your credit score.
It’s important to remember that neither a pre-approved or a pre-qualified offer counts as an official approval for a certain card. You will still have to apply, and there is no guarantee that you will be approved for the offer.
Find Out if You Pre-Qualify for a Card
There are multiple ways for you to get a pre-qualified offer. As annoying as mail offers can be when they are crowding your mailbox, don’t be too quick to shred them all. You can get great personalized offers with elevated bonuses, extended low-interest introductory periods and more. Many issuers have a pre-qualification tool on their website, including Capital One and American Express.
My favorite way, however, is to go through the CardMatch tool to find offers. That way I can filter and compare pre-qualified offers from multiple issuers at once. Plus, in my personal experience, I’ve found that the CardMatch tool has the best offers from each issuer available compared to mail offers or even branded pre-qualified offer tools.
Check the CardMatch Tool to see which card you pre-qualify for. Keep in mind these offers are subject to change at any time.
First, you fill out your information on the CardMatch site.
From there, you’ll be taken to a results page with the relevant offers for you. The pre-qualified offers will have a blue flag indicator, and you can sort by type of card and issuer.
(Offer retrieved on August 25, 2019.)
You may notice on my results page that American Express is not an available issuer to sort by on that side filter. I recently applied for the Amex Gold during the rose gold limited-time offer, so I am not pre-qualified for any Amex offers. Your results will, of course, be catered to you.
Best Pre-Qualified Offers from Amex
Some of the best CardMatch offers are for Amex credit cards, including The Platinum Card® from American Express and the American Express® Gold Card. Keep in mind with both of these offers that Amex has a rule against earning more than one welcome bonus per lifetime of each card. If you’ve earned the bonus for one of these cards, you won’t be able to earn a bonus for that same card again.
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Some people are being targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus (after you spend $5,000 in three months) through the CardMatch tool. This bonus is worth a generous $2,000 according to TPG valuations. However, others are being targeted for a lower, 75,000-point offer (after you spend $5,000 in the first three months. You’ll want to double-check the offer details to see the specific terms of your targeted offer.
American Express® Gold Card
In addition to the Amex Platinum, some people are targeted for a 50,000-point welcome bonus (after they spend $2,000 in three months). Personally, I’ve seen this offer through Amex’s site and through CardMatch. It’s worth $1,000 according to TPG valuations.
Best Pre-Qualified Offers from Chase
I have yet to see elevated bonus offers from Chase through CardMatch, and Chase doesn’t currently have a pre-qualified offer tool available on its site. However, you can still find out if you are likely to be approved for Chase’s top cards through the CardMatch tool.
Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
The card is currently offering 60,000 points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months. When you redeem those points for travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal, this bonus is worth $750. However, TPG values Ultimate Rewards points at 2 cents each, meaning we consider this offer worth $1,200 when you’re strategic with your redemptions. While this is the standard offer, going through CardMatch to see if you pre-qualify is especially useful for beginners in the points and miles game who may not be sure if they meet Chase’s criteria for approval.
Chase Freedom Unlimited
Another card you may see pop up in CardMatch is the Chase Freedom Unlimited. It offers a much smaller sign-up bonus of $200 after you spend $500 in the first three months. However, that bonus can be converted into Ultimate Rewards points if you also hold another Chase Ultimate Rewards card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred, Chase Sapphire Reserve or Ink Business Preferred. This is a new sign-up bonus from Chase, and a change from the first-year 3% cash back offer that the card previously offered to new cardholders. As another beginner card, using the CardMatch tool to see if you pre-qualify can help you eliminate some of the risk before you apply.
Best Pre-Qualified Offers from Capital One
On my personal CardMatch results page, most of my pre-qualified offers are from Capital One — probably because I don’t currently hold a Capital One card. Unfortunately, none of them are offering elevated bonuses, but here are two of the top offers to consider.
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
Even with no elevated bonus, you’ll still get 50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months. The bonus is only worth $500 in travel, but the $95 annual fee is waived the first year. The Capital One Venture is a favorite among beginners because of its fixed-rate rewards structure and easy redemption process. However, it still requires a good-to-excellent credit score, so finding out if you pre-qualify is a smart move.
Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
The Capital One Savor offers $300 after you spend $3,000 in the first three months. While that’s certainly lackluster compared to some of the other offers we’ve talked about in this article, the 4% cash back on dining and entertainment you’ll earn is one of the best rates available. Like the Venture, the Savor requires a good-to-excellent credit score. If you’re unsure about whether you’re likely to be approved, using CardMatch to see if you pre-qualify is a decent indicator.
Bottom Line
Whether you’re looking for the best targeted offers or you simply want a better idea of which cards you are likely to be approved for, there is a lot of value in searching for pre-qualified offers. Sometimes, like in the case with the Amex Platinum offer through CardMatch, you can even find lucrative sign-up bonuses that you otherwise would lose out on. Any time I’m considering a new credit card, I always check CardMatch and other pre-qualify tools to make sure I’m getting the best sign-up bonus available.
Have you taken advantage of any great offers through CardMatch or another pre-qualification tool? Tell me all about your success stories in the comments.
