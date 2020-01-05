From Los Cabos to London: The best hotels for doing Dry January
Overindulgence during the festive season leads to many resolutions for the new year. These range from Veganary (like the name suggests, going vegan for a month), taking out a gym membership or deciding to knock the booze on the head for January. One of the hardest things about going alcohol-free is finding adequate social situations that don’t revolve around having a drink. So if you also want to get away during this bleak and gray time of year, we’ve compiled the top spots to do Dry January — so you can get healthy, maybe lose a few pounds and make all your mates jealous with that perfect photo on the beach.
Faro, Portugal
Malabar Lu Jong Retreats: This three-night retreat (January 21-24) is an introduction to Lu Jong (an 8,000-year-old practice of Tibetan healing yoga) set in the old town of Olhão on private property. It’s designed to promote physical strength, flexibility, boost the immune system and sharpen senses. This is a perfect peaceful yoga intensive retreat.
Price: $1,309 per person based on two people sharing. $1,701 for single use. Prices are all-inclusive except flights.
Zighy Bay, Oman
Six Senses: This is perfect if you are in need of a bit of luxury pampering in January. This village-inspired resort has a range of villas, suites and beachfront rooms with private pools. Try the Arabian facial and spend time in the Moroccan hammam to enjoy a warm body wash and clay cleanse.
Six Senses holidays are about resting the mind and advocate good sleeping habits. There are sleep program designed by experts as well as handmade bedding and mattresses to ensure you leave rested and revived.
Price: Villas from $1,472 per night — room only. Breakfast is $46 extra per person. This property is not yet included in the IHG Rewards Club program at the time of writing.
Kandy, Sri Lanka
Santani: This multi-award winning Ayurvedic hotel is set in the tropical hills of Sri Lanka. Luxury but minimal is the setting, with breathtaking views of this former tea plantation. The spa focuses on Ayurvedic principles (a form of ancient Indian medicine) where you can immerse yourself in a full program or pick and choose a la carte.
Price: Seven nights from $2,297 per person.
Los Cabos, Mexico
One&Only Palmilla: If one of your resolutions is to connect with your spiritual side or if you simply want to recharge, then majestic Mexico is your destination. From whale watching, horse riding, Shaman rituals, anti-aging facials to pilates on the beach, you will leave with a revived mind and body and a new sense of purpose.
Price: Prices from $4,319 for five nights per room including breakfast.
Surrey, England
Grayshott Medical Spa: Surrounded by 700 acres of National Trust reserve, this is a perfect getaway for those not wanting to go far from London but need a hit of wellness. Guests can choose from the signature gut-health regime and choose from the 65 treatments on offer including the detox massage, which is a mix of massage and lymphatic drainage plus a detox bath.
Price: Prices are from $288 per night, which includes all meals and use of the spa and classes.
Koh Samui, Thailand
Kamalaya Thailand: In need of a detox after Christmas and don’t fancy doing it yourself at home? Consider a detox and a sunshine break in Thailand. This detox resort is set 50 minutes from Ko Samui. On offer are a series of detox packages, which suit the absolute beginner to a veteran detoxer. On the menu are cleansing massages each day, infrared saunas, colon hydrotherapy and a full detox menu.
Price: Detox packages start from $2,775 per person full board.
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Al Bait-Sharjah: If you feel like you can’t trust yourself when doing Dry January, then consider heading to the “dry Emirate” of Sharjah where selling alcohol is prohibited entirely (nor can you buy duty free and consume at the hotel — nice try). Just 30 minutes by car from Dubai, you can relax in scenes of Islamic heritage and spend your alcohol budget in the spa on nurturing envelopments, rejuvenating beauty rituals and therapeutic massages.
Price: Bed and breakfast from $183 per room per night.
London, England
Mondrian London: If you don’t want to venture far from the city, then the Mondrian is perfect for a few booze-less drinks. On the menu is The Bradsell, which is made with cold brew coffee, peaches and split cream, peach shrub and ginger and soda.
Price: Rooms are from $260 per night. Mocktails are priced from $8.50.
Bottom line
After what may seem like a booze and calorie overload at Christmas, giving up alcohol for the month of January can be a great way to cleanse your system and lose a few errant pounds. But it’s not always easy when it’s cold and dark outside and spring seems so far away. So why not use some of your points and miles to jet off to somewhere more pleasant to detox? Or use the money you would have spent on nights out.
