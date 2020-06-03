Our 15 favorite Florida hotels for every type of traveler
One of the most attractive things about Florida — in addition to its sunny weather — is its diversity of accommodations. From luxe oceanfront resorts to cost-effective barrier island beach cottages to family-friendly complexes in central Florida tied to all the theme park fun, you’ll find something that’s absolutely perfect for you — no matter what type of traveler you are.
To help you sort through all the options, here are 15 of our favorite Florida hotels in a few different categories.
In This Post
Hotels offering the PINNACLE of luxury
Florida has its fair share of high-end resorts along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts, as well as in The Keys. Here are three top-notch options in each of those locales:
The Ritz-Carlton, Naples
Location: Vanderbilt Beach, Lee Island Coast on the Gulf Coast
How to get there: Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)
On beautiful Vanderbilt Beach, The Ritz-Carlton, Naples is one of Florida’s marquee beachfront resorts. While in town, you may hear locals refer to it as “the beach Ritz” and that’s because there’s a second Ritz-Carlton property a bit further inland: The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples.
There’s a shuttle between the two if you’d like to trade in a day at the beach for one on the links — but you may not want to. The beach here is three miles of prime real estate with soft white sand and incredible views of the Gulf of Mexico. There are plenty of lounge chairs — or you can book a private beach cabana seasonally from mid-November through April 30 that comes with butler and beverage service, a cooler packed with nonalcoholic beverages, fruit and snacks, and more.
There are a variety of beach activities, such as parasailing, kayaking, standup paddle-boarding, wave running and more. When the beach gets too hot, walk along the resort’s boardwalk through a mangrove preserve. At dusk, locals and visitors turn up to witness the incredible sunset from this location.
If you’d prefer lounging at the pool, there are three: one is family-friendly, one is a children’s splash area and the third is an adults-only Junior Olympic relaxation pool. Cabana services is available. Other amenities at the resort include a terrific tennis program, a fitness center and a massive spa.
How to stay on points: Marriott Bonvoy Category 8 — from 70k points on off-peak dates. Or, transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards to your Marriott account on a 1-to-1 basis. The Ritz-Carlton, Naples can also be booked through American Express’ Fine Hotels & Resorts with Membership Rewards points or cash.
The Miami Beach Edition
Location: Mid-Beach, Miami Beach, The Gold Coast on the Atlantic Coast
How to get there: Miami International Airport (MIA) or Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)
First-time visitors to Florida usually head one of two places: Orlando or Miami Beach. While Orlando is a pretty terrific destination in its own right, Miami beckons many visitors looking for glamour, incredible beaches, gourmet cuisine, nightlife and a sense that there’s more to the place than just sun and sand.
If this is your first trip here, The Miami Beach Edition, a Marriott property, is a good — and luxurious — bet. Located on a quieter strip of Miami Beach called Mid-Beach, you still get access to a wonderfully wide beach but it’s less crowded than spots in South Beach. Lounge chairs are complimentary, but you do have to pay $25 per day to rent an umbrella. Bar service on the beach and at the resort’s two pools is top-notch, with the waitstaff coming around with complimentary water throughout the day and sometimes even free scoops of ice cream.
Many people seek out this hotel for its restaurants and lounges. Famed chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten designed the Matador Room, which features everything from roasted red snapper and seared black sea bass to a 32-ounce prime aged ribeye for two. The adjoining Matador Bar is extremely popular and a fun place to begin or end your evening in Miami.
The hotel rooms — like others in the Edition portfolio — are minimalist, but many have ocean views and balconies that make your stay feel very high-end.
In the evenings, check out the Basement entertainment complex that houses a nightclub, bowling alley and ice-skating rink (for real!).
How to stay on points: Marriott Bonvoy Category 8 — from 70k points on off-peak dates. Or, transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards to your Marriott account on a 1-to-1 basis. The Miami Beach Edition can also be booked through American Express’ Fine Hotels & Resorts with Membership Rewards points or cash.
Bungalows Key Largo
Location: Key Largo in The Florida Keys
How to get there: Key West International Airport (EYW), Miami International Airport (MIA) or Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)
Here’s what we adore about Bungalows Key Largo: It’s a high-end resort and it’s all-inclusive. While it isn’t easy to find luxury all-inclusive properties in the United States, this one is just a 70-minute drive south of Miami International Airport. You must be 21 or older to book a room and the entire property is nonsmoking.
The nightly rate, which can top out just north of $1,000 a night in high season, is pricey but it includes a lot. The fee encompasses accommodations in 900-square-foot bungalows; welcome drinks; all meals and small bites; premium alcoholic beverages and select wines; kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and snorkel gear; group yoga and fitness classes; Wi-Fi; valet parking; in-town transportation within a five-mile radius; bikes for on-property use; an on-site concierge; daily housekeeping; and turndown service.
Not everything is included in the fee. You’ll pay extra for things like spa treatments; boat excursions and sunset cruises; seaplane island-hopping; diving, fishing or snorkeling tours; and gratuities. But the resort is located on an idyllic strip of beach and surrounded by gardens that make you feel like you’re a million miles from civilization.
When this resort initially opened, food and beverage didn’t get incredible marks. But management has put an emphasis on ramping up the cuisine, and recent guests have been impressed with the quality of provisions and the range of foods offered. There are several complimentary restaurants and bars — some with ocean views — but if you wish to dine ensuite, you’ll pay out of pocket.
How to stay on points: Use points from your Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card or Barclaycard Arrival Plus® World Elite Mastercard® (not available to new applicants) to “erase” a charge coded as “travel” on your statement from the Bungalows Key Largo.
Awesome for families
It was very hard winnowing down the list of Florida resorts that are terrific for families, because Florida has made a name for itself by providing incredible vacation getaways to all types of families over the past several decades. Whether you’re looking for a beachfront haven, a hotel in the middle of theme park central or a budget motel near one of Florida’s state parks that are packed with recreational opportunities, you’ll find whatever you’re looking for in locations across the state.
Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa
Location: Bonita Springs, Lee Island Coast on the Gulf Coast
How to get there: Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)
If you’ve got a raft of World of Hyatt points and you’re looking for a terrific family-friendly resort, check out the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort. It’s got all the things your kids crave: pools with waterslides (four of them, including one adults-only pool) and cabanas, a lazy river and hot tub. You could spend days at the pool and never tire of it, but the resort also offers hourly ferry service across Estero Bay to Big Hickory Island. On this barrier island, you’ll find incredible shells washing up on shore There are chairs and umbrellas at the beach and guests often see dolphins swimming offshore. It’s located in part of the Estero Bay Ecological Preserve, and you’ll find nature trails, prime spots for bird-watching and a screened-in pavilion.
There are complimentary lawn games like corn hole and Jenga, as well as a climbing wall and a putting green. In the evenings, the resort exudes a Caribbean vibe with tiki torches and two firepits that are fired up at sunset for a s’mores-making party.
For kids ages 3–12 that want to interact with others their age, enroll them in Camp Coconut for supervised activities that focus on the flora and fauna of this part of Florida.
How to stay on points: From 20,000 World of Hyatt Points per night for a standard room with two queen beds or one king. Upgrade to a room with Club Lounge access for 27,000 points per night. Or, transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to your Hyatt account at a 1:1 ratio.
Related: A review of the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa
Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort
Location: Lake Buena Vista in Central Florida
How to get there: Orlando International Airport (MCO)
Smack dab on Disney property on the same lake as Disney’s Yacht Club, Disney’s Beach Club and Disney’s BoardWalk, the Swan and Dolphin are the only hotels on Disney property where you can use points. The Swan is a Westin and the Dolphin is a Sheraton, so your Marriott Bonvoy points are good here. While we’ll talk about the nightly rate below, we’ll admit that it’s not a fantastic deal to use your points here. However, you will get some awesome perks and be close to all the action, so either of these hotels could fit the bill if you are points-rich and want an insider’s experience at Walt Disney World.
FastPass+ reservations are the best perk you’ll receive. Just download the My Disney Experience app and you can request up to three FastPass+ reservations for the most popular rides and attractions at Disney World’s theme parks — and you can do it 60 days in advance of your trip.
Guests also enjoy access to Extra Magic Hours at the theme parks — this is either early entry before other guests can go through the entry gates or a stay-after-hours opportunity. Enjoy up to two extra hours of park time for free with your theme park admission ticket.
There’s also a fun seasonal character breakfast at the Garden Grove restaurant at the Swan.
How to stay on points: Both hotels are Category 6, meaning you’ll spend 40,000 points on off-peak dates, 50,000 on standard dates and 60,000 on peak nights of the year. Or, use an up to 50k free night certificate like the one you get on the anniversary of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card. If you need to top off your Marriott account, you can also transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards to your Marriott account on a 1:1 basis.
Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek
Location: Central Florida
How to get there: Orlando International Airport (MCO)
A stay at the Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek is a terrific value because you have access to all of the resort’s considerable amenities — including an incredible three-acre lazy river and pool complex — as well as those of the Waldorf Astoria next door. You’ll pay 20,000 fewer Hilton Honors points per night at the Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek over the Waldorf, but will still be able to check out the latter’s spa, golf course and restaurants. (If you love a terrific steak and french fries cooked in duck fat, you must dine at Bull & Bear.)
But, the real lure of the Hilton is the fact that guests benefit from some pretty cool perks if you’re planning on visiting Disney World. You’ll get access to FastPass+ reservations — basically skip-the-line passes at some of Disney’s most popular attractions — 60 days in advance of your vacation. Guests also get access to Extra Magic Hours, where you can enter select Disney theme parks before they open to the public or stay after the park closes. Not all attractions are open during these “extra” hours, but many of the most popular ones are.
The hotel alo offers complimentary shuttle service to Disney, but it’s often easier to call a ride-hailing service so you can control your travel times.
How to stay on points: Redemption rates regularly fall between 57,000 to 60,000 Hilton Honors points. (The adjacent Waldorf Astoria runs 77,000 to 80,000 points per night.) Either of these hotels are perfect places to use one of Hilton’s Weekend Night Rewards, which you can earn with The Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card and The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card.
On the beach
With nearly 1,400 miles of beachfront in the state, there is no lack of resorts with ocean and bay views. You’ll find mega-resorts catering to families, luxury boutiques, island inns, cottages and more.
JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort
Location: Lee Island Coast on the Gulf Coast
How to get there: Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)
The beach at the JW Marriott Marco Island is a stunner, stretching three miles along the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a major draw of this island resort that’s hemmed in by major nature destinations such as the Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge and Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Collier-Seminole State Park is just a 22-minute drive from the JW Marriott, and you’re even close enough to tour some of the Everglades. This is an ideal spot for nature lovers, with plenty to do at the resort and directly around it.
Some of you will love the fact that the resort offers Paradise by Sirene, an adults-only experience that includes special accommodations — 94 Balinese-style rooms and suites — that don’t accept guests under 21. The pampering begins at the lounge-style check-in, where you’ll be served Champagne. There’s a VIP sun deck and rooftop pool, adults-only fitness center in the Lanai Tower and complimentary continental breakfast served daily at Tesoro, which offers indoor and outdoor dining overlooking the Gulf. A concierge is always at the ready to assist with restaurant, spa and golf reservations and a beach butler will cater to your needs when you’re sunning on the sand.
All Paradise by Sirene guests are issued a wearable bracelet that can unlock a variety of experiences around the resort as well as perform functions like opening your guest room door.
How to stay on points: The JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort is a Category 6 property that will cost you 60,000 points on standard dates or it can also be booked through American Express’ Fine Hotels & Resorts with Membership Rewards points or cash.
Boca Raton Resort & Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort
Location: The Gold Coast on the Atlantic Coast
How to get there: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) or Miami International Airport (MIA)
The Boca Raton Resort & Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort has a storied history spanning 90 years. Today, the compound covers 356 acres of prime real estate in Florida’s tony Boca Raton enclave. There are three hotels from which to choose and they each have their own personality: the Beach Club is for anyone that loves an oceanfront resort with a private beach; The Yacht Club is on the shore of Lake Boca Raton; and the Cloister Beach Towers, just south of South Inlet Park, is the most historic part of the complex. The Cloisters are closed this summer, so we’ll focus on the Beach Club amenities.
The beach here spans a half-mile and it’s ideal for sunbathing, building sandcastles and just getting engrossed in a good book as seabirds fly overhead and dolphins frolic right offshore. Stake out a lounge chair and umbrella — or, for an extra charge, book a 180- to 225-square-foot oceanfront cabana for four people from $75. The fee includes butler service, two chaise lounge chairs, dining seating for four, a flat-screen TV, small fridge, rainfall shower and bathroom. Premium cabanas start at $150. (Portable air-conditioners are available for an extra charge.) There are also three oceanfront pools for when you prefer avoiding the sand.
The Beach Club offers a variety of water sports for a fee, including snorkeling adventures, boat excursions and surf lessons; you can also rent surfboards, bodyboards and floats. There’s a kids club for ages 5–12 (complimentary two-hour drop-off session), as well as paid babysitting and activities each evening.
The restaurants receive rave reviews. In short, this is a fantastic spot to vacation — especially if you have Hilton Honors points to redeem.
How to stay on points: The Boca Beach Club generally prices out at 89,000 Hilton Honors points per night; it can also be booked through American Express’ Fine Hotels & Resorts with Membership Rewards points or cash.
The Henderson
Location: The Emerald Coast on The Panhandle
How to get there: Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP), Northwest Florida Regional Airport (VPS) and Pensacola International Airport (PNS)
Many people miss out on Florida’s Panhandle. That’s a shame since there are some world-class beaches there in addition to high-quality accommodations like The Henderson – A Salamander Beach & Spa Resort. If you’re looking to steer clear of busier Pensacola Beach and Panama City Beach, a stay at The Henderson in Destin is a good choice. The intimate four-story, 170-room hotel is right on the beach, with excellent views of the Gulf of Mexico. Popular Henderson Beach State Park is just to the west of the resort.
When you get your first look at The Henderson, the word “timeless” may come to mind. It’s a beautifully designed building that leverages its natural surroundings, mainly the sand dunes, beach and pretty blue ocean. The resort strikes the right balance between being a haven for romantics and a family getaway. In addition to the gorgeous beach, you’ll find two pools, one of which has a splash pad and lazy river that will keep your kids happy for hours. The adults-only pool is nice and quiet, and you can rent a cabana to boost the luxury factor a bit.
While coronavirus regulations have sidelined the resort’s two canine ambassadors, Dune and Ranger, they are usually at the resort daily from Memorial Day through Labor Day Weekend and on Saturdays during the rest of the year.
There is a full-service spa and an extensive fitness center, as well as an array of restaurants and interesting lounge spaces, like a fire pit. Rooms are well-appointed in pleasing shades of sea green, gold and blue; some have views of the Gulf, while others face the pool or courtyard. If you’re planning on visiting Florida’s Panhandle, The Henderson should be on your short list of resort options.
How to stay on points: A quick search on Chase’s travel portal turned up The Henderson. Rates fluctuate depending on the time of year and which Chase card you hold. (Pricing below was returned for a Chase Sapphire Reserve® customer.)
Historic hotels
Florida didn’t become a U.S. state until 1845, and its mass settlement took some time thereafter. But, during the Gilded Age, a variety of incredibly beautiful hotels were built by the likes of Henry Flagler, one of the founders of Standard Oil, who went on to become the “father” of Florida’s hospitality industry. This list of favorite hotels of the Sunshine State wouldn’t be complete without a mention of a few of the most interesting historic hotels that are still open to the public.
The Breakers Palm Beach
Location: The Gold Coast on the Atlantic Coast
How to get there: Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) or Miami International Airport (MIA)
The Breakers, originally built in 1896 in Italian Renaissance style, is one of the oldest “grand dame” resorts in Florida. Over the years, this Palm Beach property has drawn rich, famous and generally well-heeled families that enjoy multigenerational vacations. Spread across 140 acres, there are 538 rooms — but the resort rarely feels crowded. It’s the type of place that can offer a turnkey vacation where you never have to leave the compound if you don’t want to.
A visit to The Breakers is a splurge, but you can ratchet it up a notch by booking a VIP room on two restricted floors of the hotel. Known as the Flagler Club — paying homage to Flagler, who built this resort and many others in Florida — perks include a private lounge and rooftop terrace, a chauffeured Tesla for house car service and airport transfers, concierge service and food and beverage offerings throughout the day — including breakfast, a light lunch, sunset hors d’oeuvres and desserts along with premium wines and spirits.
In addition to the gorgeous beach, you can go to the spa, enjoy the fitness center or play golf or tennis. There are four pools and five whirlpool spas on-site as well as 300- to 400-square-foot poolside bungalows (for a fee) that are outfitted with living room furniture and a dining table, a fridge stocked with nonalcoholic drinks, a bathroom, TV, Wi-Fi and concierge service.
How to stay on points: Use Chase Ultimate Rewards points to book a stay at The Breakers, or book through American Express’ Fine Hotels & Resorts with Membership Rewards points or cash.
Biltmore Hotel Miami–Coral Gables
Location: The Gold Coast on the Atlantic Coast
How to get there: Miami International Airport (MIA) or Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)
How to stay on points: Use Chase Ultimate Rewards points to book a stay at The Biltmore or book through American Express’ Fine Hotels & Resorts with Membership Rewards points or cash.
The Don CeSar
Location: The Suncoast on the Gulf Coast
How to get there: St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport (PIE), Tampa International Airport (TPA) or Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)
The Don CeSar has been an institution on St. Pete Beach since 1928 when real estate tycoon Thomas Rowe built “the pink palace on the beach.” Designed in the style of a Mediterranean villa, the resort has been popular throughout its nearly 100-year history. (It took a short break during World War II when it served as a U.S. Army hospital and convalescent home.) Many of its 277 rooms and 36 suites have Gulf of Mexico or Boca Ciega Bay views.
If you love the beach, you’ll likely spend all your time on this wide stretch of St. Pete Beach. There are also two outdoor heated pools, complimentary bike rentals, game room, water sports rentals, a spa and a Camp CeSar kids club for ages 4-12.
If you’re looking for a waterfront suite, consider the Beach House Suites by The Don CeSar. They are about a half-mile down the beach from the resort and are perfect for families or groups traveling together.
How to stay on points: Reserve The Don CeSar via the Chase travel portal. Pricing depends on your travel dates and the type of Chase card you hold. (The below pricing was returned for a Chase Sapphire Reserve® customer.)
Best on points
Many of the above-mentioned properties are available using points of one variety or another but here are a few of our very favorite spots that are bookable with Hilton Honors, World of Hyatt and IHG Rewards Club points.
Baker’s Cay Resort Key Largo, Curio Collection by Hilton
Location: The Florida Keys
How to get there: Key West International Airport (EYW), Miami International Airport (MIA) or Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)
Baker’s Cay Resort Key Largo, an hour’s drive south of Miami, offers the ultimate in laidback, sun-drenched vacations — and you can redeem your Hilton Honors points here. It’s got two pools with waterfalls, a gorgeous beach with hammocks for lazing and a tropical Tiki bar. There’s a house coral reef and access to water sports like snorkeling and diving, parasailing and deep-sea fishing. You can also arrange for catamaran sailings.
If you want to explore beyond the resort, check out the Key Largo Hammock Botanic State Park, John Pennekamp Coral Reef Park, Everglades National Park or the Homestead Miami Speedway.
All 200 rooms and suites have a balcony and some nice extras like free Wi-Fi, a mini-fridge and coffeemaker. You can also book a treatment at the Greenhouse Salon and Spa, work out in the 24/7 fitness center or shoot pool in the on-site game room.
Service is where this resort really shines. Guests give high marks to the front desk staff, bartenders and beach attendants.
How to stay on points: This hotel costs 60,000 Hilton Honors points per night, or use your Chase Ultimate Rewards points (the rate depends on the type of Chase credit card you hold and the dates you book).
Chesterfield Hotel Palm Beach
Location: The Gold Coast on the Atlantic Coast
How to get there: Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) or Miami International Airport (MIA)
A vacation to Florida doesn’t have to be all about the beach and pool. The Chesterfield, part of The Red Carnation Hotel Collection and Small Luxury Hotels of the World, is a terrific bet if you plan to shop, hit some art galleries and enjoy the sights in Palm Beach — and since it’s part of SLHW, you can use your World of Hyatt points here.
Located in a residential neighborhood but just two blocks from Worth Avenue, the 42 rooms and 11 suites at this boutique hotel don’t have a tropical vibe — instead, each unique room has a distinct English flair while being cozy and comfortable. The hotel was built in 1926, so rooms here are not overly spacious, but the building’s heritage gives a stay a special feeling.
Your time at The Chesterfield isn’t complete without booking afternoon tea, which is served in the wood-paneled library, at the Leopard Lounge Bar and, seasonally, in the courtyard.
How to stay on points: The Chesterfield is a member of the World of Hyatt. Redemptions are available from 25,000 points per night at this Category 6 hotel.
Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa
Location: The Space Coast on the Atlantic Coast
How to get there: Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB)
Central Florida is home to the Treasure Coast, so named for the Spanish ships that wrecked off the coast here in 1715 during a hurricane. Now, people come to this coast for its beautiful beaches, nature reserves and proximity to Orlando and its theme parks. Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa is located on a prime parcel of beachfront property on Ocean Drive, with popular Jaycee Park to the north and Humiston Beach Park to the south.
From the Kimpton Vero Beach, you can walk to downtown and enjoy a variety of restaurants, art galleries, museums and parks. Nearby, you can go golfing or visit the Navy Seal Museum, McKee Botanical Garden and the Vero Beach Outlets.
At the hotel, you can spend your days in the oceanfront pool or on the beach, where you can rent stand-up paddleboards, boogie boards and kayaks. There are two restaurants, a spa, fitness center and boutique.
Each guest room is outfitted with either two queen beds or one king. Suites, ranging from 590 to more than 2,000 square feet, are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations.
This is a terrific place to use your IHG Rewards Club points, whether you’re traveling with a partner, a group of friends or your family.
How to stay on points: Book a stay using 60,000 IHG Rewards Club points per night.
Featured image of the Boca Beach Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort © Hilton.
