7 breathtaking Airbnb rentals in Colorado we can’t wait to visit
For those who are ready to venture out, this is the summer of getting off the beaten path. The quintessential packed resorts may certainly appeal to some travelers right now but, for others, getting away from home while staying away from too many other travelers is the goal. In those cases, renting a whole home in an area with lots of outdoor activities is a popular travel strategy.
And — if you want to go that route, it’s hard to argue with Colorado as the perfect destination.
Whether you want to escape the brutal heat of summer by heading to the mountains, see the Aspens turn to bright, fiery gold in the fall or you are hoping for fluffy powder this winter, Colorado is a five-star choice. Luckily, largely thanks to the bustling and lucrative ski season, Colorado has a wide variety of home rentals available, often at a discount when you can travel on dates outside of ski season or when big festivals are in town (you know, back when big festivals were a thing).
Colorado Airbnbs offer everything from rustic cabins and quiet ranches to sprawling luxury estates near the ski runs. While my family has been lucky enough to rent a fun 22-person house near Breckenridge, we haven’t yet tried out these amazing Airbnbs in Colorado — but we’d happily twinkle our noses and wake up in any of these seven unique, top picks.
4-bedroom on 2.6 acres with indoor pool
Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Rates run $400–$500 most nights
- 4.95/5 rating
There’s a 0% chance your kids will ever forget staying in the big Southwestern-style house with the indoor 60 x 6-foot remodeled mosaic glass pool that’s heated year-round. Colorado Springs is a tremendous destination if you like to hike and explore, and on its own 2.4 acres, you can get a head start with some rock formations right on the property.
The house itself has four bedrooms and six beds so sleeps up to 12 if you have some kids in your crew. It currently has one of the more flexible cancellation policies, which is pretty fantastic with these unpredictable times.
4-bedroom sleek house
Silverthorne, Colorado
- Rates run $400–$700 most night
This house looks like it should be in a magazine somewhere with an updated, sleek, Scandanavian vibe jumping out of the photos. If you want to avoid a traditional mountain-cabin aesthetic in favor of something more modern, this one will probably appeal to you. A key to almost any good home rental, for me, is a kids’ room and one of those houses’ four bedrooms is a quadruple bunk bed room.
There’s also a fire pit, washer and dryer, outdoor hot tub and a covered patio so you can enjoy your meals outdoors if you wish. Location-wise you are close to many big-name mountains such as Keystone, Breck and more.
6-bedroom home on the river
Glenwood Springs, Colorado
- Rates run $600–$700 most nights
- 4.89/5 rating
There’s nothing like being able to hear the river as you sit outside and relax. This massive 4,700-square-foot Airbnb can hold up to 18 people across six bedrooms in 10 beds. There’s an outdoor hot tub that overlooks the Roaring Fork River, along with two kitchens and massive outdoor decks.
The Glenwood Springs area is exceptional and is known for its hot springs, the White River National Forest, Glenwood Canyon and picturesque Hanging Lake.
View On Airbnb‘River’s Edge’ 6BR Glenwood Home w/Private Hot Tub
3-bedroom glass house with a view
Winter Park, Colorado
- Rates run $400–$1,500 most nights (up to a 50% discount for long stays)
- 5-star rating
You definitely don’t want to throw stones in this ridiculously breath-taking glasshouse with literal million-dollar mountain views. This house has three bedrooms — all king suites with en-suite bathrooms — and a loft area with a queen pull-out bed. It sleeps up to 10 and comes with one resort pass that can be used for skiing at Winter Park.
Winter Park is one of the closest mountain resorts to Denver, and in the winter, there’s even a ski train that can take you from Denver to Winter Park.
3-bedroom House with private skate park near Aspen
Carbondale, Colorado
- Rates run $150–$325 most nights
- 4.85/5 star rating
OK, so this one is not a sleek, Scandanavian high-end luxury home, but teens may argue that it’s even better. This three-bedroom home sleeps up to six, is pretty affordable and comes with its own skatepark and trampoline. I’d say if your kids (or you?!) aren’t into a skate park, this one probably isn’t a must-visit, but if there’s a skater or boarder in your crew, it’s a winner with 360-degree views to boot.
Carbondale is about 30 miles from Aspen, so when you want a break from the skate park, you are within easy driving range of high-end activities, hiking and the famous Maroon Bells. (Just don’t make this mistake we made in Aspen.)
3-bedroom Victorian-style home in the heart of Telluride
- Rates run $600–$1,000+ most nights
- Only one review so far
I have always — and will always — have a soft spot for Telluride. If you don’t like Telluride, we probably can’t be friends. While I’ve stayed at a charming bed and breakfast in the heart of Telluride that I 100% recommend called Dunton Town Home, the idea of having our own home in this classic mountain town for a few days remains a bucket list goal.
This three-bedroom, bright and airy Airbnb was built in 2017, but it still has the classic Telluride Victorian-era aesthetic with a modern look. It’s an easy walking distance to the free gondola that takes you up the mountain to ski back down or to the mountain village area.
3-bedroom Cabin near Rocky Mountain National Park
Estes Park, Colorado
- Rates run $175–$350 most nights
- 5-star rating
Rocky Mountain National Park is a must-visit destination in Colorado, but unless you want to relive some inspiration for The Shining in the Stanley Hotel, there aren’t a ton of traditional hotel options in the area. However, there are house and cabin rentals, such as this one that comes with three bedrooms, an outdoor fire pit and two outdoor patios.
It’s also just an easy 1/2 walk into Estes Village and a 10-minute drive to Rocky Mountain National Park. (Just be sure and make your reservations to get in the park in advance.)
Bottom line
Colorado ties Hawaii as my favorite U.S. state to visit. It doesn’t matter if it is the heart of the winter ski season, spring skiing, summer or fall — I’ve never had a bad trip to Colorado. And while there are certainly some top points-friendly hotels to choose from across the state, the idea of having your own space at one of these cool Airbnbs in Colorado sounds pretty appealing about now. Not only does that give you more social distance from others, but the cost-per-person when staying with friends or family in a large home rental is dramatically less than renting multiple hotel rooms, even when you go during the pricey ski season.
Featured image by Tyler Stableford/Getty Images
