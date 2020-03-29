5 scenic Amtrak trips you can enjoy on a budget
Editor’s note: The team at The Points Guy loves to travel, but now is not the time for unnecessary trips. Health officials note that the fastest way to return to normalcy is to stop coming in contact with others. That includes ceasing travel. We are publishing some travel guides because we should all use this time to think about and plan our next adventures. TPG doesn’t advise booking trips for travel until later this year — and even then, be mindful of cancellation policies.
Ah, the great American Road Trip: loading up the car, figuring out a route, packing road snacks, arguing about the playlist, getting stuck in a traffic jam, dealing with aggressive drivers, getting a speeding ticket … ugh. Maybe it’s not so great after all?
If the idea of a road trip is more attractive than the trip itself, why not switch that fantasy to a Great American Train Trip?
Amtrak is one of our most underutilized assets when it comes to seeing the country in all its splendor without getting behind the wheel. Not only can everyone enjoy the scenery as it whizzes by, but there are also snacks and drinks on board, opportunities for naps and even free Wi-Fi on certain routes. With no extra fees for luggage or changing your trip, taking the train is a pretty sweet deal.
If you’re considering a road trip on the rails, check out these scenic routes that are as attractive for your wallet as they are your photos.
From the Big Apple to the City of Saints
Leaf-peeping is a thing and instead of being cramped in a car, sample nature’s ever-changing color show on the Adirondack, rated a “Top 10 Most Scenic Train Ride in the World.” Start in New York City for your urban fix before immersing yourself in the cozy world of plaid shirts and farmers’ markets along the shores of Lake Champlain. End your trip with European elegance in Montreal, Quebec with its cobblestone streets, boutiques and cafes — just don’t forget your passport.
Once life as we know gets back to normal, check for the weekend $45 one-way fare special.
Ride and ski: Denver to Winter Park
When the snow flies, skiers and snowboarders pile on the layers and pack into their cars to find the snow. However, there’s an easier — and more scenic — option. The Winter Park Express runs from Denver’s Union Station to Winter Park Resort each Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the winter. Not only do passengers avoid interstate traffic but they’re also treated to incredible views in the Superliner® Sightseer Lounge Car, with windows from floor level and into the top of the railcar.
Adult fares start at $29 each way; each ticketed adult can bring a child age 2-12 for half the adult fare.
Spectacular vistas: from Chicago to San Francisco on the California Zephyr
This venerable route enjoys the reputation of being one of the most scenic routes in the U.S. The California Zephyr sweeps passengers from the Windy City to the City by the Bay through the spectacular Rocky and Sierra Mountains on a 2,300-mile journey. Whether it’s mountain vistas or desert beauty you’re interested in, the Zephyr is an unforgettable route. Want to break up your trip? Stop in the Mile High City (Denver), soak in the hot springs in Glenwood Springs, CO or tour Salt Lake City.
Plan ahead (7-14 days in advance) and save 20% on a regular adult fare, including on the California Zephyr.
California dreamin’: from wine to waves
There’s a lot to explore in California. But rather than battling traffic (cough, Los Angeles), why not ride in style? The Pacific Surfliner route provides a scenic way to sample surf and sun-soaked vines on California’s coast. The Surfliner route’s northernmost destination is the historic city of San Luis Obispo which charms visitors with historic architecture (including some from Frank Lloyd Wright) and the chance to sample wines from nearby Edna Valley. Board the train and head south for the sunny climes of San Diego where old meets new from the Gaslamp Quarter to the Victorian grand dame hotels. No matter which way you travel, don’t forget your surfboards and bikes — trains have special racks to accommodate these toys.
Tip: For even more scenic sampling, board the Coast Starlight in San Francisco and head for the wineries of Paso Robles.
Seniors (ages 62+) and students save 15% on select California routes, including the Surfliner. Traveling with the fam? One child ages 2-12 is eligible for a 50% discount on the lowest available adult rail fare and one child under the age of two may ride free on Pacific Surfliner with each fare-paying adult (age 18+).
Another approach to the Grand Canyon
There are so many ways to see the Grand Canyon, ranging from low effort (park, walk a bit, peer over the edge) to high effort (pack rafting or hiking several days to ooh and ahh from the bottom). However, Amtrak offers another option on the Southwest Chief. The route runs daily between Chicago and Los Angeles; disembark at Flagstaff, AZ and catch the Grand Canyon Railway for a trip to the South Rim on the Canyon.
Visit during the winter and you’ll encounter fewer crowds yet still enjoy all the elements of the trip, including entertainment by cowboys, musicians and a just-for-show early 1900s-style train robbery on the century-old Grand Canyon Railway. Other highlights of the route include the iconic pink cliff of Sedona, AZ and cruising through the Painted Desert. National Park Service guides are also onboard the Southwest Chief to provide passengers with educational opportunities regarding the history and natural beauty of the landscape.
This is not a flyby trip: Make it a true adventure and book the Grand Canyon Railway Rails to the Rim which includes travel on both train, hotel accommodations, tours and more.
Bottom line
You can transfer your points from Amtrak partners and other loyalty programs into your Amtrak Guest Rewards® account and vice versa. Partners include Choice Privileges®, Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Hilton Honors and Wyndham Rewards. Exchange rates, participating programs and transfer details vary.
