10 gifts you can buy using your Amex Platinum $50 Saks Fifth Avenue credit
Do you have The Platinum Card® from American Express in your wallet? Yes, it’s great for lounge access, Uber credits and bonus points on travel. But you can also use it to wrap up your holiday shopping.
Platinum cardholders get $100 in Saks Fifth Avenue credits every calendar year ($50 from January to June and another $50 in the second half of the year). And if you haven’t spent your biannual Saks credit yet, time is running out. Fortunately, you can take advantage of the perk before it expires by shopping for friends and family on your “nice” list this season. And while you can put your credit toward more expensive items such as footwear, clothing or luggage, don’t forget it’s possible to find items that are $50 or less. We’ve pulled together 10 of our favorite Saks items available right now for under $50. With the holidays right around the corner, they’ll make perfect gifts for your loved ones — or for yourself.
Rosé gummy bears
One of the glitziest, most glamorous candy money can buy (well, for less than $50 at Saks) are the rosé-infused gummy bears dipped in Parisian shimmering pink chocolate. The ideal stocking stuffer for the sweet tooth on your list or a fancy “treat yourself” snack, you should probably just buy two tins anyway — you’ll still be under the $50 limit. Buy: SaksFifthAvenue.com, $23
Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Moisture Treatment for Men
Between flying and the dry winter air, your skin can take quite the beating — that’s why it’s so important to stay moisturized. We recommend Kiehl’s Facial Fuel because it’s basically a multivitamin for your face. We love it so much that we included a sample size in our exclusive TPG Birchbox. If you tried it and loved it, we definitely recommend upgrading to the larger size. Buy: SaksFifthAvenue.com, $35
Diptyque Mini Candle
Do you know someone who’s obsessed with a good candle? Look no further than the luxury candle brand, Diptyque. Check out the lineup of soothing, fresh scents that will freshen up any space. The mini candle will cost you $36 while the bigger sizes range from $65-$95. Buy: SaksFifthAvenue.com, from $36
S’well Stainless Steel Reusable Water Bottle
At just 16 ounces, the traveler-size bottles from S’well fit easily in a carry-on bag or tote. They’re a great gift for eco-conscious travelers and can be filled up after passing through security. S’well bottles are known for keeping water extra cold in your bottle so that it’s refreshing every time you sip. Plus, the brand has a ton of fun patterns and prints to choose from. Buy: SaksFifthAvenue, $35
Erbario Toscano Diffuser
A diffuser is great option for those who are looking to freshen up their space without the hazard of fire with a candle. You can select from a variety of scents ranging from relaxing lavender to a comforting symphony of spices. Buy: SaksFifthAvenue.com, $50
4-piece hand-blown champagne glasses
Ready for an intimate celebration? You can ring in 2019 with this set of four contemporary glass Champagne flutes. Fill them with cava, prosecco or, well, champagne, and say farewell to 2019 with fancy bubbles. A set of four wine glasses are also available at this price point. Buy: SaksFifthAvenue.com, $45
Ban.do Passport Holder
A practical and playful gift for the person on your list who always gives off serious jetsetter vibes, this leatherette passport holder unapologetically states, “I’ve been to Paris”. Perfect for those who are always taking off, pun intended. Buy: SaksFifthAvenue.com, $24
Bari Lynn Metallic Backpack
Looking for a small, yet cute day pack? This cute and trendy backpack is perfect for a day of exploring. Buy: SaksFifthAvenue.com, $33
Herschel Amenity Kit
Looking to make your next vacation a little more comfortable? Check out the Herschel Amenity Kit. This compact kit fits a pair of slippers, an eye mask and ear plugs all inside an easily packable mesh bag — making it perfect for any traveler. Buy: SaksFifthAvenue.com, $30
Aesop Arrival 4-piece Travel Kit
If you have a red eye or long-haul flight ahead of you, you’re going to want to check our this Aesop Arrival kit. It’s perfect for waking you and your skin up after a long, skin-drying journey. Buy: SaksFifthAvenue.com, on sale from $35.
Bottom line
If you haven’t used your Amex Platinum Saks Fifth Avenue credit, now is the time. You’ve only got through the end of the month to use the second $50 credit. Luckily, Saks has tons of affordable options that you can grab as a gift for a friend, family member or ever yourself.
When shopping at Saks, make sure to double-dip by using a shopping portal that will give you bonus points for every dollar spent. Check Evreward before making any purchases to find the shopping portal with the highest Saks bonuses available now.
