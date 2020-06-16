Should you keep your airline credit card? Here’s what to consider as airport lounges reopen
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
With demand for travel greatly reduced around the world, the ability to access airport lounges has been restricted for months. The good news is that more U.S. lounges are reopening, but the bad news is you can expect major changes on your next visit — and not ones for the better.
Unfortunately, many lounges still won’t be open for quite some time. Some of the major credit card issuers — including Amex, Citi and Chase — have made travel-heavy cards more usable at a time when, well, travel isn’t so heavy.
For TPG news and deals delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
But what about cards that come with airline lounge access specifically? Let’s compare the coronavirus-related changes for cards that offer airline lounge access from American, Delta and United — and evaluate whether it’s worth holding on to these cards.
Related reading: Complete guide to the latest credit card benefit changes
In This Post
Which premium airline credit cards offer lounge access?
The three legacy U.S. airlines — American, Delta, and United — each offer a top-of-the-line credit card that unlocks lounge access — as long as you have a same-day boarding pass with the airline or eligible partner airline.
These cards all carry hefty annual fees of $450 or more. However, in almost all cases, it actually is more affordable to apply and be a cardholder for any of these three airlines than it is to pay outright for an annual lounge membership.
American
The $450 annual fee on the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard® gets you and immediate family members (spouse or domestic partner and children under 18 years of age) or up to two guests access to the Admirals Club and partner airport lounges. You’ll need a same-day American Airlines boarding pass or a pass from an eligible partner airline.
What makes this card’s lounge access even more valuable is that it extends to authorized users. You can add up to 10 authorized users to your account — for free — and they get lounge access too.
Delta
The $550 annual fee (see rates and fees) that comes with the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card gets you access to Delta Sky Club and American Express Centurion Lounges. For Sky Clubs, you can bring up to two guests with you for $39 per person and for Centurion lounges, it’s $50 per person. However, Delta Reserve cardholders receive two complimentary one-time-use Sky Club guest passes. For entrance to either the SkyClub or Centurion lounges, the cardholder and any guests will need a same-day Delta boarding pass.
United
The $525 annual fee United Club Infinite card comes with a United Club membership, which can cost up to $650 per year on its own. When you have a same-day United (or eligible partner airline) boarding pass, you and up to two guests can access any United Club lounge.
Related reading: Complete guide to airline lounges reopening
Accessing American Admirals Clubs with a credit card
Citi announced in early May that customers whose accounts were open as of March 31, 2020, would receive a one-time $225 statement credit upon account renewal. This represents a 50% rebate on the annual fee, and lowers the true cost for the AAdvantage Executive card to $225 a year.
However, that doesn’t incentivize anyone to apply for a card now, as the offer only affects existing cardholders. Even then, for those that have the card, you may still have to consider your travel patterns and the availability of American flights and lounges before deciding to keep the card.
Related reading: 3 reasons why this is the best card for Admirals Club access
Accessing Delta Sky Clubs with a credit card
First, the small slivers of good news. Amex announced a host of temporary bonuses and benefits in early May that included the Amex Delta Reserve. This specific benefit is for 4x SkyMiles at U.S. supermarkets through July 31, 2020; the normal rate is 1x SkyMiles per dollar.
Additionally, when Delta announced elite status extensions in early April, they also provided a six-month extension on the one-time Delta Sky Club guest passes that Delta Reserve cardholders receive. Furthermore, companion certificates that are set to expire between March 1 and June 30, 2020, have had their expiration dates extended to Dec. 31, 2020
Unfortunately, there has been no official announcement from either Amex or Delta of a reduction in the annual fee. Anecdotally, there have been reports of generous retention offers on a case-by-case basis.
With that said, it may not be enough for current Delta Reserve cardholders. Additionally, I’d recommend waiting until more clubs reopen or you’re sure you’ll fly Delta again before applying for this card.
Accessing United Clubs with a credit card
The United Club Infinite card, unfortunately, takes the cake for the most measly coronavirus-related benefit. The one additional perk is a 5x United miles category bonus (up to $1,500) on groceries through June 30.
Anecdotally, I have heard reports of cardholders receiving a $100 statement credit, again, on a case-by-case basis. With most United Clubs still closed and travel just slowly picking up, this is still likely not enough for current cardholders.
One intriguing proposition for new card applicants is that the United Club Infinite currently has its annual fee — typically $525 — waived for the first year. However, that comes at the expense of no sign-up bonus offered.
Related reading: Should you apply for the United Club Infinite card?
Bottom line
Citi has been the clear front-runner in terms of reducing the annual fee upon renewal. Those that are current Delta or United premium cardholders have gotten the short end of the stick. While temporary elevated earnings on groceries is a nice-to-have perk, that doesn’t solve the annual fee being untouched during a time when lounges are largely inaccessible.
More lounges are reopening in the coming weeks. But this isn’t purely about lounge access anymore. Will you be traveling in the upcoming months? And as airlines slowly reinstate routes back into service, will they be flying where you need to go? Don’t forget, in order to access these lounges, you’ll need to have a boarding pass with that airline.
These are things to take into consideration whether you’re a current cardholder — or looking to add one of these premium airline cards to your wallet.
Featured photo courtesy of Delta.
For rates and fees of the Delta Reserve Amex, please click here.
Based on TPG’s most recent valuations, the 50,000 miles are worth $700. In addition, you can earn 10,000 Elite Qualifying Miles (EQMs) toward elite status after spending $40,000 in a calendar year. As of July 23, 2017 this is the only card that offers Admirals Club lounge access so if you are an AA flyer this card might make sense for you. Aside from lounge access the primary cardholder will receive a Global Entry application fee credit every 5 years, first checked bag free for up to 8 travel companions on domestic itineraries and a 25% discount on eligible in-flight purchases on American Airlines flights.
- Earn 50,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after spending $5,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening
- Admirals Club® membership for you and access for up to two guests or immediate family members traveling with you
- Earn 10,000 AAdvantage® Elite Qualifying Miles (EQMs) after you spend $40,000 in purchases within the year
- No Foreign Transaction Fees on purchases
- Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases and 1 AAdvantage® mile for every $1 spent on other purchases
- First checked bag is free on domestic American Airlines itineraries for you and up to 8 companions traveling with you on the same reservation
- The standard variable APR for Citi Flex Plan is 15.99% - 24.99%, based on your creditworthiness. Citi Flex Plan offers are made available at Citi's discretion.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.