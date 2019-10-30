Wicked good deal: JetBlue flights to Puerto Rico from $31 or 200 points one-way
Holy cow, it’s been a deal-filled week — and it just got better. JetBlue is running a flash sale on all of its flights starting at just $31 or 200 TrueBlue points one-way.
Based on TPG valuations, 200 TrueBlue points are worth a minuscule $2.60 — talk about an amazing points redemption. If you’re not a frequent JetBlue flyer, you can transfer points from Chase, Amex or Capital One.
The catch? You’ll have to pack up your costume, because this deal is only valid if you fly on Halloween, aka Thursday — not a bad tradeoff.
To search, head to JetBlue’s deals page and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline. But don’t wait because all flights must be booked by Oct. 31 or while supplies last.
Airline: JetBlue
Routes: Major routes served by JetBlue, see full list here
Cost: $31+ or 200 points one-way
Dates: Oct. 31
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Washington, D.C. (DCA) to San Juan (SJU) for $31 one-way:
Boston (BOS) to Las Vegas (LAX) for $31 one-way:
New York (JFK) to Los Angeles (LAX) for $31 one-way: Atlanta (ATL) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) for $31 one-way:
San Francisco (SFO) to New York (JFK) for $31 one-way:
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to San Francisco (SFO) for $31 one-way:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image courtesy of Zach Griff/The Points Guy
