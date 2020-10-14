Prime Day deal alert: Major discounts on travel-friendly tablets and drones
Prime Day is finally here and Amazon has a ton of amazing deals in store. But with thousands of products to choose from and new deals starting as often as every five minutes, it’s easy to get lost and think that you’re actually in the Amazon. To help you on this hunt, we here at TPG are scouring Amazon all day to find the best deals that might be worth a look. And while the discounts are exciting in and of themselves, there are also ways to maximize your return on Amazon spending during this two-day sale, which you can read about at the end of the post.
Although the sale officially runs from Tuesday through Wednesday, some deals aren’t available for the full 48 hours and quantities are limited. So if you’re interested in an offer, you’ll need to act quickly. As a reminder, these discounts are available exclusively to Amazon Prime members. If you’re not currently an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up today for a free trial to take advantage of the sale. In addition, Prime Student allows college students to receive a free six-month trial membership.
With many airlines ditching inflight-entertainment screens in favor of streaming entertainment, it’s becoming more important to BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) when traveling. This year, we’re seeing a number of tablets on sale, including iPads, Samsung Galaxy Tabs, Amazon Fire tablets and Kindles. We’re also seeing travel-friendly DJI drones on sale.
Here are the deals:
1. Apple iPad Mini, Wi-Fi, 64GB (Latest Model) for $349.99 (was $399 — now 12% off)
Amazon.com Price: $349.99 (as of 10/14/2020 11:00am EST – Details)
2. New Apple iPad Pro, 12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB (4th Generation) for $949 (was $999 — now 5% off)
Amazon.com Price: $949 (as of 10/14/2020 11:00am EST – Details)
3. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0″ 32 GB Wifi Android 9.0 Pie Tablet for $94.05 (was $149.99 — now 37% off)
Amazon.com Price: $94.05 (as of 10/14/2020 11:00am EST – Details)
4. Mavic Mini Fly More Combo for $399 (was $499 — now 20% off)
Amazon.com Price: $399 (as of 10/14/2020 11:00am EST – Details)
5. Fire HD 10 Tablet, 10.1″ 1080p full HD display, 32 GB for $79.99 (was $149.99 — now 47% off)
Amazon.com Price: $79.99 (as of 10/14/2020 11:00am EST – Details)
6. Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 7″ Display, 16 GB, Kid-Proof Case for $59.99 (was $99.99 — now 40% off)
Amazon.com Price: $59.99 (as of 10/14/2020 11:00am EST – Details)
7. All-new Fire HD 8 tablet, 8″ HD display, 32 GB for $54.99 (was $89.99 — now 39% off)
Amazon.com Price: $54.99 (as of 10/14/2020 11:00am EST – Details)
8. Kindle Paperwhite for $79.99 (was $129.99 — now 38% off)
Amazon.com Price: $79.99 (as of 10/14/2020 11:00am EST – Details)
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget; you can maximize your rewards on Amazon purchases by using a credit card such as the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, Chase Freedom Unlimited, Citi® Double Cash Card or The Blue Business®️ Plus Credit Card from American Express. Check out this post for a deeper dive into the best cards for Amazon purchases — not only on Prime Day but every day of the year.
You can also stack different promotions, such as the $20 discount by using just one Citi ThankYou point. The information for the Chase Freedom Unlimited and the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Featured image by IJGI / Jamie Grill / Getty Images
